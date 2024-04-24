Never miss a trick: Here's how the scoring in skateboard competitions works

Wherever they take place and however they unfold, all skateboard contests have one thing in common: the show is guaranteed to be a spectacle. Whether it's in a park or on the street, contests are full of action, especially when the best skateboarders from around the world are competing -- as will be the case during summer 2024 in Paris. And that's exactly why it's time to explain how scoring works in contests.

01 What's the judging criteria in skateboarding contests?

The judging panel of five judges will base their scores on the overall impression of an entire performance. Overall impression is made up of judging criteria that includes:

Difficulty and variety of perfomed tricks

Flow or consistency in the performance

Quality of execution

Use of course/obstacles in a performance

Repetition

The highest and lowest scores submitted by the five judges will get “dropped” and are not counted. The remaining three scores are then added together, and the total sum is averaged to provide the final score for the performance.

What you think or an athlete thinks is a great run and should score higher may not be the same as what a judge sees. Subjectivity is something that will occur in judging, says Spanish skate athlete Danny León .

"There is a lot of subjectivity when scoring skateboarding. It's a sport that follows certain influences and trends. Suddenly one trick is more popular than another, or something new comes along that you've never seen before. It's not an easy task to evaluate tricks."

02 Format and scoring for street skateboarding contests

At the big street competition this summer in France, the skaters will have two runs of 45 seconds each, with each run having a scoring scale from 0 to 100 points. Only the score of the best run is considered. The skaters then have five attempts to land their best single tricks, which are also scored from 0 to 100 points. Only the two best tricks scores are counted.

An athletes total score is derived from the sum of the points from the best run and the two best single tricks. A maximum of 300 points can be achieved.

Additionally, a new rule has been introduced during the best trick phase: the 'Scoring Refusal Procedure'. This rule allows skaters to cancel the score of a trick if they wish to go back and do it better later. They can do so without incurring any repetition penalty. However, refused attempts are given zero points immediately.

If two or more skaters are tied for a place, the athlete with the highest run score is ranked higher. If still tied, the athlete who then has the highest-scoring single trick will be ranked higher.

León explains what judges are looking for on a street run: "When street skating, your style, your execution of tricks and your technical skills are assessed. There are many factors that influence a score, and there are the subjective criteria of the judges, who have all skated themselves or are still skating and therefore know exactly what to look for. There are endless tricks that can be combined in many different ways -- that's the hard part."

03 Format and scoring for park contests

The format for the park contest is not expected to differ from what was used in Tokyo in 2021. Athletes will be able to do three runs of 45 seconds each, with each runs scored on a scale of 0-100. Only the score of the best run is considered and that score ranks the athlete.

The format and scoring system is the same in qualifying and finals. Strategy is very important in this format with skaters adjusting the difficulty of their tricks to achieve a higher score in their later runs.

If two or more skaters are tied for a place in a park contest, the score of the second-highest run decides who places higher.