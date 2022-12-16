DJ Skeme Richards on the fundamental music knowledge all dancers must have

You have to go back and study what was going on in America and the UK in the '60s and the '70s to understand the scenes and the struggle of black people. And study the civil rights era. The best music came out of the time period when there was social and political oppression. Back then people had nothing but music. Their struggle and pain came out of their hearts, into the instruments and onto records.

There’s a reason James Brown said “I’m black and I’m proud". It wasn’t just because it was cool, it was a social statement. You need to study the people so you can understand the music and the culture.

Right now, in hip-hop, we don’t have that master-student relationship, and we need it because it’s the OGs that are supposed to pass down that cultural connection.