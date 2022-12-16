DJ Skeme Richards on the fundamental music knowledge all dancers must have
What's the importance of the one count in music for dancers?
The one is the foundation and the beginning of everything rhythmic. It’s the timing for the drummer, or for the DJ, to bring in the break or the beat. It’s that moment the dancer is supposed to go down to the floor so that they can be on beat with the rest of the song. You start on the one and end on the four.
Why do DJs scratch on certain parts of a track?
It’s a way for a DJ to bring their flavour, showing this is the type of scratch I do. It also gives dancers a sense of knowing where the DJ is going with the beat. A dancer can pick up and feel when the DJ does a certain scratch and know to come in when they’ve finished that scratch, or on the beat of that scratch. But, as a DJ, you don’t want to get too technical with it and throw the dancer off, you want it to be rhythmic.
Do you see a difference between being on beat and having rhythm?
Definitely. If you have rhythm you can understand the horns and the piano solo. Being able to dance to drums is great, we should all be able to dance to drums, but if you can really rock with the piano, or the horn, and can be on beat without looking uncomfortable that’s rhythm. Hitting a beat isn’t rhythm, that’s just like you calculated the BPMs and when the horn was going to come in. Those are totally different things.
What other important things do you think every breaker should know about understanding the music?
Having and understanding rhythm is the most important. Then knowing how to ride a groove, as we can all dance up top but can you feel that underlying groove in the music? Knowing artists like James Brown is important, too. And there are a lot of funk bands putting out great music right now.
Also, not everything is a competition, so it’s important that you learn to sometimes just sit back and zoom out to the music. Plus I think a majorly important thing is to step out of your comfort zone and stop listening to breaking music all day every day. Listen to something different like '80s RnB classics and feel the soul in that music. Listen to jazz and feel how the swing is in those songs. Listening to other music makes you a better dancer when you come to breaking.
If breakers want to develop an understanding of the music, and how to dance, what genre do you think is the best?
It’s funk, period. That’s the foundation of everything. James Brown is the original b-boy, and that’s your foundation right there. I get that a lot of the '90s-era breakers love dancing to hip-hop because it’s nostalgic for them but the foundation of that music is James Brown. If you can break like he sings then you’re on point.
Also, a lot of it is cultural. This comes from black music and you have to understand that cultural connection to the music. Without a cultural connection, you’re just going through the motions. And if you’re doing the same run to say James Brown, the Incredible Bongo Band and Rakim, you’re not really listening to the music.
How would you advise breakers to get that cultural connection to the music?
You have to go back and study what was going on in America and the UK in the '60s and the '70s to understand the scenes and the struggle of black people. And study the civil rights era. The best music came out of the time period when there was social and political oppression. Back then people had nothing but music. Their struggle and pain came out of their hearts, into the instruments and onto records.
There’s a reason James Brown said “I’m black and I’m proud". It wasn’t just because it was cool, it was a social statement. You need to study the people so you can understand the music and the culture.
Right now, in hip-hop, we don’t have that master-student relationship, and we need it because it’s the OGs that are supposed to pass down that cultural connection.
For those interested in DJing, what are the top three skills you think they should practice?
The first is rhythm. Rhythm is all general, and everyone should have it.
Second is technique. Technique is what distinguishes you from every other DJ. It’s your style, the way you cut, the way you scratch, the way you blend.
Third is your overall skill and understanding of the craft. We all see the same things, but we don’t all feel them in the same way, so that understanding should be the way you see things. For example, the way you interpret that drummer playing is the way you should play. As a DJ, I play like a drummer or horn player because I’m trying to play as a musician.