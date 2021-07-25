Ski legend Marcel Hirscher is in for Red Bull Romaniacs and we can't wait

Having retired from alpine skiing in 2019 with eight world cup titles and seven world championship golds, Austrian Marcel Hirscher will switch up his skis for a Hard Enduro motorbike to take part in Red Bull Romaniacs this week from July 27–31 .

Since retiring from the ski slopes, Hirscher has turned more of his attention to his other passion projects, including mountaineering, mountain biking and The <Mountain> Studio, a sportswear brand in partnership with Atomic.

Perhaps chief among those passions, though, is motorsports: Hirscher grew up riding motorcycles and is a skilled rider. Earlier this year he tried Rallycross on ice and in 2019 he rode a KTM MotoGP™ bike around the Red Bull Ring to the delight of Austrian fans crowding the grandstands for the MotoGP™ of Austria. "It's the sickest thing I've ever done," he said after climbing off the bike.

"MotoGP riders are my sporting heroes, as are motocross, enduro and Dakar Rally racers," he told The Red Bulletin . "It's one thing to take these bikes to the limit, but hurtling into a corner, elbow-to-elbow, as part of a pack is quite another matter altogether."

Hirscher is particularly skilled at riding off-road and has been training hard to compete in the Silver Class at Red Bull Romaniacs , which makes up part of the new FIM Hard Enduro World Championship . He'll be riding many of the same sections as veteran Graham Jarvis, a six-time winner of the prestigious hard enduro event, and on the same model bike.

In the Gold class, Germany's Manuel Lettenbichler arrives in Romania looking for a hat-trick of wins, having triumphed in 2020 and 2019. His arch-rival Billy Bolt, winner of Abestone, the opening round of the world championship , is also competing on a Husqvarna bike.

Also competing are past winners Wade Young from South Africa, Briton Jonny Walker , and Endurocross champions Taddy Błażusiak from Poland and Cody Webb from the USA.

Take a look back at the Red Bull Romaniacs 2020 action below:

The organisers have dubbed Red Bull Romaniacs as 'Vertical Madness Reloaded', which alludes to the steep, challenging terrain faced by riders across one day of qualification and four days of full-on racing in and around Sibiu, Romania. The stages last around five hours, but can be as long as eight, in which they must tackle forests, deep ravines and precipitous climbs taking them as high as 3,500m. After five days of riding, the final obstacle on the final day, Gusterita Hill, is almost vertical.

The event is the brainchild of another winter sportsman, former pro snowboarder Martin Freinademetz, who'd invited Hirscher to ride around Romania a few years ago while he was still competing. It didn't work out, but the idea hit fertile ground, enticing the skier to compete this year.

"It's his first time here and he's going straight into the Silver Class, which is definitely not easy," says Freinademetz. "We generally recommend people play it safe and enter in a class lower than you're used to competing in, so you can get to know the event. But I think he’ll do well. He’s been a professional athlete for 20 years so we know he's very fit and he's taking it also very seriously. You can see from his videos that he’s got a good feeling for the bike and he’s good buddies with [Dakar champion] Matthias Walkner – so they’ve been training together. But this is Red Bull Romaniacs and it can definitely be a fight."

This year will be tougher than ever thanks to the addition of a Dakar Rally-style marathon stage – two days combined – where the riders will have to camp out under the stars and make running repairs to their bikes with no outside assistance allowed.

At least Hirscher will have a familiar face around in the form of fellow World Cup skier Justin Murisier from Switzerland, who will be competing in the same class. "Alpine skiers like Marcel Hirscher, Justin Murisier or Luc Alphand have a very good eye for picking the right line and for going fast, which is important," adds Freinademetz. "In snowboarding, the riders who were good in the fast disciplines were also good at picking the racing line on a motorcycle. In hard enduro, it's more about endurance and technique so being fit and strong also helps."