All you need to know about ski cross, the rowdiest sport on snow

Enjoy skiing, but always wished you were allowed to get your head down, elbows out and barge people out of the way on the slopes? Then ski cross might be the way to help you channel that instinct in an environment that welcomes your level of competitiveness. We take a look at what the sport involves and how to get started - including some sage advice from Switzerland's multiple ski cross champion, Fanny Smith .

01 Ski cross: what is it anyway?

In the early 1990s, it was snowboarders who transferred the competition format known from motocross and BMX sports to the snow as boardercross. Four riders start at the same time on an artificial course. They have to complete various jumps, waves and banked turns on their way to the finish line. The scoring is based on a knockout system in which the two fastest riders in each heat advance to the next round. The same principle has been used by the International Ski Federation (FIS) to organise Ski Cross World Cup events as a freestyle discipline since 1998.

Fanny Smith is one of the all-time greats of ski-cross racing © Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool In a ski cross race, physical contact is completely normal and almost anything is allowed apart from holding on to an opponent Fanny Smith

The special attraction of ski cross, both for participants and spectators, is the direct fight for the best position. Anyone who has ever raced with friends on a piste for fun knows the thrill.

The course design is adapted to the different slopes depending on the competition. A run lasts between 35 and 75 seconds and the course length can be up to 1,200m.

02 Equipment for ski cross

Giant slalom skis work well for ski cross © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

Giant slalom skis are best suited for ski cross. Depending on your height, these have a length of 178-194cm. Ski width and radius are purely a matter of taste and the official FIS regulations do not stipulate any measurements for this.

Ski boots for ski cross are significantly more flexible on the shaft than conventional ski boots. The softer boot makes it easier to control jumps, unclean landings and bumps.

Helmets , often the full-face version, are mandatory for all races. Although a back protector is not mandatory, almost no ski crossers compete without one. The protector also makes perfect sense, as crashes and collisions often occur during races.

03 Ski-cross tactics

Try to be leading the way into the first corner © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

A good start is very important in ski cross. You have to cover around 70 to 90 metres with small jumps and rollers (bumps) before you reach the first steep bend. If you're ahead here and turn into the bend in first or second place, it's easier to defend your leading position. There's also less risk of being involved in a crash while jostling for position.

The start takes place from a special start gate, which offers the four riders largely the same conditions. The start is triggered by the command "Skiers ready - attention" using a flap that opens at random after 0.5 to 4 seconds. In the start gate, the ski crossers hold on to the so-called 'handlebars' and catapult themselves out of the gate when the start gate opens. If you have enough power in your arms, you can pick up speed quickly.

Try to make your best start, but if it goes wrong, never give up, because it's not over until the finish line Fanny Smith

Although the start is important, it's not the be-all and end-all. The race is also about strategy and on most tracks there's the opportunity to attempt a lot of overtaking manoeuvres. If you're at the front, you try to follow the racing line of the track and take few risks in the jumps. But you shouldn't be too cautious either, because then the competition will quickly be breathing down your neck.

"Reaction speed and explosiveness are important. These are things I work hard on in the off-season," comments Smith. "Try to make your best start, but if it goes wrong, never give up, because it's not over until the finish line."

04 Three tips from Fanny Smith for your first ski cross

Anything Fanny Smith doesn't know about ski cross isn't worth knowing © Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool

Try to stay as compact as possible when skiing and concentrate on a clean jumping technique and aerodynamics. Don't be afraid - this may be easier said than done at the beginning, but trust in your ability. Stay active so that you become one with the piste and try to increase your speed by skilfully using the obstacles.

05 Fitness for ski cross

Strength and fitness are core components of ski cross training © Dom Daher/Red Bull Content Pool

Stamina and strength are the key factors in ski cross. You need to be in good shape, as you have to ski between four and five runs of 60 seconds or more each before reaching the final. As with other ski disciplines, strong thigh muscles and a good sense of balance are required.

Because the start is so important in ski cross, the pros also train their upper body, shoulder and arm muscles very intensively. Speed and strength are particularly important here. Good core muscles protect you from injury in the event of a fall. "From June to November, I spend about 65 percent of my time on strength and fitness training," says Smith.

So if you want to get into ski cross seriously, you not only have to be a good skier, but also enjoy training in the gym !

06 Where can I find ski-cross tracks?

Pro courses aren't for novices, but you can find basic ones at some resorts © Ondrej Kolacek/Red Bull Content Pool

Some ski resorts that offer a snow park also set up a skicross or boardercross course on one of their slopes, which some resorts also refer to as a cross park on their websites.

So if you want to try out the fun yourself with your friends, it's best to look for resorts with a fun park. On the ski resorts' websites, you'll usually find all the information about the park se-tup and additional offers such as ski cross, boarder cross or crosspark tracks.