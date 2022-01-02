How snowboarder Katie Ormerod trains for the slopes at home

I like to mix it up by using different weights – normally between 10kg and 20kg – and doing a range of exercises to keep it interesting. For instance, I might do:

Single-leg squats; 10 reps, 4 sets – using the bench, I hold either a kettlebell or a dumbbell in either hand.

Deadlifts; 5 reps, 5 sets – using the trap bar, I’ll do deadlifts, which is one of my favourite strength exercises. These will range between 80kg to 100kg.

Elevated split squats; 5 reps, 5 sets – with one foot on the bench, I hold a weight, whether it's a kettlebell or just a free weight.