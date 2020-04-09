The snapshot:

Just one year after a snowboarding accident left Mark McMorris fighting for his life, the Canadian won the prestigious 2018 Burton US Open in Vail, Colorado.

One of the most successful and popular competitive snowboarders of all time, McMorris made history in 2011 when he became the first person to land a Backside Triple Cork 1440 – a trick most of his peers and pundits believed was impossible.

A regular medalist at the X Games in both Big Air and Slopestyle, the man known as 'McLovin' – thanks to his kind, happy and positive attitude – had already recovered from one serious injury after snapping his femur in half during Air + Style in Los Angeles in 2016.

After breaking the longest and strongest bone in the body, simply walking again was an arduous task for the Candian, let alone returning to competitive snowboarding.

Having already shown grit and determination to return from one serious injury, McMorris was involved in a life-threatening accident whilst riding backcountry in Whistler, British Columbia with a group of friends.

He hit a tree in mid-flight and was placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering 17 broken bones, including a fractured jaw, a broken left arm, a pelvic fracture and broken ribs, as well a ruptured spleen and a collapsed left lung, which required two operations.

Doctors believed that McMorris would spend at least one month in hospital recovering from the horrific injuries, yet just 12 days after the accident he was heading home. Just six months later, he was already back on his snowboard and a further five months on he was able to claim bronze in the Men's Slopestyle contest at the 2018 X Games.

Then, just a year after his accident, he competed in Vail at the 2018 Burton US Open and stormed to victory to win the prestigious event for the fourth time in six years. Speaking after his win, he said: "With everything I've been through, today makes it worthwhile 100 per cent. This is my life and this is what makes me most happy."