Meet Jakub Hroneš, the Czech snowboarder who never wears a jacket

Czech snowboarder Jakub 'Kuba' Hroneš has a reputation for going against the frost, literally. You’ll never see him racing in a jacket, even when it’s -30 degrees C. “I never race in a jacket. It can be -30, but I’ll always ride in a hoodie, or better yet, a long-sleeve T-shirt,” he says.

The 21-year-old turned a weekend hobby into a full-blown career, driven by passion, focus, and a fearless approach to snowboarding. “Until I was thirteen, I’d just show up at the snowpark and didn’t care what I’d do. I knew about four tricks, and that was enough for me,” Hroneš recalls.

01 The journey from skis to boards

Hroneš was born on July 15, 2004, in Špindlerův Mlýn. As a child, he competed in alpine skiing, while snowboarding was more of a weekend hobby. “Until I was thirteen, I’d just show up at the snow park without any plan,” he recalls. “I only knew four tricks, and that was enough for me.”

Maybe it's strange, but I've been skiing longer than I've been snowboarding Jakub Hroneš

The moment he decided to fully commit to snowboarding, the results followed almost instantly. He earned a silver medal at his first Czech Championship in Vítkovice, and just three years later, he captured the national slopestyle title and dominated the Austrian Valley Rally series.

Kuba's name is already in snowboarding history © Dan Vojtech/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Competing internationally

Hroneš quickly rose through the junior ranks. In 2021, he finished eighth in slopestyle at the Junior World Championships in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, and the following year, placed 12th in Big Air in Leysin, Switzerland.

But Hroneš’s biggest breakthrough came in 2022 at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Vuokatti, Finland, where he won gold in slopestyle and silver in Big Air. Those results firmly established him as one of the rising names to watch in world snowboarding.

03 Climbing the ranks

The 2024-2025 season confirmed that Kuba Hroneš is no longer just a rising talent, but a full-fledged member of the world's elite.

He finished fifth in the Big Air World Cup in Chur, Switzerland, fourth in Klagenfurt and ninth in the slopestyle in Aspen.

Watch Hroneš' performance at the Big Air World Cup in Chur, Switzerland 🇨🇭

This season, he has clearly made his mark on the international snowboarding scene. Hroneš’ name now appears alongside the sport’s top riders on start lists, and he consistently battles them for spots in the finals.

04 The trick that rewrote history

March 2024 was a landmark not only in his career, but in the history of snowboarding. Hroneš was the first in the world to jump a switch board slide triple underflip off a rail – a trick that no one had ever tried before, let alone mastered.

2 min Kuba Hroneš and his global dominance Snowboarder Kuba Hroneš talks about his journey to the world championship, which he managed "at home" in St. Peter.

What began as a bit of a joke turned into a moment that captured attention around the world. Hroneš proved that he possesses not only courage, but also technical precision and the drive to push the limits of his sport.

The trick that rewrote snowboarding history © Dan Vojtech/Red Bull Content Pool I came up with the trick completely by accident when I went out with the guys to go for a ride Jakub Hroneš

05 Mindset and daily rituals

It's not just talent that's behind his results, but also daily discipline.

"I get in a cold shower every morning, which is a blast! I totally get a kick out of that minute under the ice shower. Then I give myself a good stretch and try to keep a positive vibe on the way up the hill."

Jakub Hroneš is all positive vibes, on and off the board © Dan Vojtech/Red Bull Content Pool

He's also a fan of a chilly wake-up outside of the shower. You'll never see him racing in a jacket, even in minus 30. "I never race in a jacket. It might be minus 30 degrees Celsius, but I'll always race in a sweatshirt, and better still, a long-sleeved T-shirt," he says.

"I play all the situations in my head. I watch snowboard videos. Visualisation helps me a lot. I also did gymnastics from a young age, so I have my orientation primed. I know where I am in the air."

06 Life off the board

While it might seem like a snowboarder’s work happens only in winter, the reality is quite the opposite. Hroneš doesn’t take summers off – he keeps training indoors, at airbases and in the gym. "In snowboarding, jumping into airbags is the turning point. We spend de facto the whole summer there. And otherwise I'm in the gym," he says of his summer training.

Part of summer training: Running the Wings for Life 2024 race in Prague © Lukáš Wagneter for Wings for Life World Run

When he's not training, he's looking for balance

"When I'm not on the board or in the gym, I like to play golf because it's a great head workout. And then I love music, I've been playing piano, flute and clarinet since I was a kid. Music helps me focus and keep the rhythm."

On top of that, he's studying business at the University of New York in Prague, which helps him keep his distance from the racing regime. "It's a great way to switch off and stop thinking about snowboarding. It makes me look forward to it all the more," he says.

07 Background, motivation and dreams

Hroneš never forgets the place where it all started: "I remember when I was seven or eight years old and I was riding as a foreman on Snowjam here in Špindl. I remember very well the first time I won my first World Cup final there. That was an amazing experience."

His family keeps him grounded and gives him confidence that success won't change who he is. "I'm scared of it all going to my head. I'm keeping an eye on it, and I think I'm doing well. My family and their upbringing played a big part in that. I'm hoping that will be my big advantage one day."

Kuba Hroneš strives to be a role model © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool If one person starts snowboarding because of me, that's a success! Jakub Hroneš

His goal is not just a technically perfect trick, but also a human touch. "My biggest goal is to get to a stage where I can maintain a balance between being a really cool snowboarder with challenging tricks, and one that everyone sees as a cool dude and a role model of sorts. If one person starts snowboarding because of me, that's a success!"

08 Creativity knows no bounds

He does a lot to promote snowboarding in the Czech Republic. In February 2024, for example, he came up with the idea of organising the Red Bull Full Moon event, which turned the centre of Prague into a snowboarding street session.

Jan Kopriva performs at Red Bull Full Moon © Jan Kopřiva

More photos from the Red Bull Full Moon event

Samuel Jaros © Michal Prouza Kuba Hroneš © Michal Prouza Jakub Hiko © Michal Prouza The town of Holešovice will not forget Red Bull Full Moon © Michal Prouza

09 Creating a new snowboarding discipline

In his latest project, Hroneš has shown that snowboarding doesn’t have to be limited to riding downhill. In fact, he’s created a new twist on the sport – riding uphill through snowparks and over obstacles, pulled by the lift anchor itself.

I figured I was losing a lot of time on the way up that I could be using more efficiently Jakub Hroneš

Head and body in the clouds, yet feet firmly on the ground – Hroneš’ journey began in Špindlerův Mlýn and now carries him through the world’s snowparks to its highest peaks. One thing is certain: above the clouds, Jakub Hroneš is a name worth following.

Fast facts Born: July 15, 2004, in Špindlerův Mlýn, Czech Republic Nationality: Czech