Super Sofia Goggia storms to back-to-back wins in Crans-Montana
© Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool
Italian star Sofia Goggia dominates in Switzerland and extends her FIS Alpine Ski World Cup downhill discipline lead to 195 points.
Published on
Sofia Goggia continued her superb form by following up Friday's FIS Alpine Ski World Cup win at Crans-Montana with another victory on Saturday at the same resort.
Goggia came into the weekend on the back of victories in Val-d'Isère and St. Anton and she continued where she left off, taking downhill wins on consecutive days to move clear of her rivals in the current discipline standings.
With Austrian Tamara Tippler and Swiss Michelle Gisin unable to put down fast runs from early gates in Switzerland on Friday, Czech star Ester Ledecká charged down the slope to take the lead with a time of 1m 10.30s.
Home hope Corinne Suter couldn't do any better, but Goggia put together another masterclass to finish 0.2s ahead of Ledecká, with American Breezy Johnson edging out Slovakia's Petra Vlhova for third place.
In Saturday's downhill in Crans-Montana, Goggia was pushed hard by home star Lara Gut-Behrami, who eventually had to settle for second place, 0.27s behind Goggia, with Italian Elena Curtoni third.
Czech star Ledecka was aiming to go one better than Friday's second-placed run, but she suffered a bad crash on Saturday that she was able to walk away from.
Goggia's double success in Crans-Montana means that she now leads the current FIS downhill standings by 195 points from America's Breezy Johnson, with Ledecka dropping back to fourth place.