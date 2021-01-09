Sofia Goggia tames St. Anton downhill course a for second season victory
© Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool
The Italian star claims the downhill standings lead and improves her overall World Cup hopes, as Ester Ledecká finishes fourth.
Sofia Goggia showed the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup field that she's in the mood to regain the downhill title after she produced a lightning fast masterclass to tame the St. Anton course and claim the outright lead in the downhill standings.
Reigning Olympic downhill champion Goggia came into the weekend with one victory and one second from the two Val-d'Isère DH races, as Swiss star Corinne Suter performed well early this season.
Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami set the early pace on Saturday at the Austrian resort, however it paled in comparison to Goggia's outstanding, brave run. The 28-year-old from Bergamo skied right on the edge the whole way down to open up a 1.34s lead over Gut-Behrami, with Suter unable to bridge the sizeable gap.
Czech star Ester Ledecká produced a good run to lie 1.10s off Goggia, before Austrian Tamara Tippler and American Breezy Johnson forced their way on to the final podium with impressive runs.
Goggia now leads the World Cup downhill standings by 60 points from Suter and moves up to third overall, 235 points behind leader Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.
The women return to action on Sunday for the second Super G race of the season after Ledecká won the first one.