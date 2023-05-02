Mathieu Baumel and Nasser Al-Attiyah celebrate at the finish line of the 2023 Sonora Rally in San Luis, Mexico on April 28, 2023.
© Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool
Rally Raid

Dakar masters on top as World Rally-Raid Championship makes Mexican debut

The midway race of the 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship brought the convoy to Mexico. There were thrills and spills aplenty at the Sonora Rally as the challenging terrain took its toll.
Written by Tim Sturtridge
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah is the sporting hero of his native Qatar – he's won the Dakar Rally on four occasions while also excelling in skeet shooting.

QatarQatar

Mathieu Baumel

One of the best co-drivers in the world of rally-raid with multiple Dakar Rally and FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies wins with Nasser Al-Attiyah.

FranceFrance

Sébastien Loeb

French driver Sébastien Loeb's domination of the rally-driving world has earned him the nickname of Le Patron, or 'The Boss'.

FranceFrance

Mitch Guthrie Jr.

Following in the footsteps of his famous father, American driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. already has some impressive race wins on his résumé.

United StatesUnited States

Austin Jones

American off-road driver Austin Jones won the SSV T4 category of the Dakar Rally in 2022 and 2023 – now he's taking on the Red Bull Scramble Series.

United StatesUnited States

Cristina Gutiérrez

A naturally gifted driver, Spain's Cristina Gutiérrez made history in 2021 when she became only the second woman ever to win a Dakar Rally stage.

SpainSpain

Francisco López

A master of the sand dunes, Chile's Francisco López loves nothing more than testing his skills at the famous Dakar Rally.

ChileChile

Seth Quintero

A world champion before he was old enough to legally drive, Seth Quintero is making history at the toughest rally on the planet.

United StatesUnited States

Dennis Zenz

If you need to find your way through stages of the World Rally Championship and the Dakar, then German co-driver Dennis Zenz is your man.

GermanyGermany

Rokas Baciuška

From karting to rallycross to rally raid, the FIA T4 2022 World Champion has his eyes set on more world championship titles in myriad motorsports.

LithuaniaLithuania

Daniel Sanders

Capable of going very fast for very long stretches of time, Australian rider Daniel ‘Chucky’ Sanders loves tackling the world’s most unforgiving terrain.

AustraliaAustralia

Toby Price

Australian off-road and enduro motorcycle racer Toby Price has won a host of national championships and is a two-time Dakar winner.

AustraliaAustralia

Matthias Walkner

A former motocross rider, Austria's Matthias Walkner switched to rally-raid in 2015 and just three years later won the legendary Dakar Rally.

AustriaAustria

Kevin Benavides

Winning the Dakar Rally in 2021 made Argentinian rider Kevin Benavides the bike event’s first South American winner – and his second Dakar title in 2023 made him a legend.

ArgentinaArgentina
The 2023 Sonora Rally was a bumpy ride from start to finish for the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) convoy. Reigning champions and category leaders saw their rallies come to a premature end, while a mix of multiple Dakar winners and young guns hit the front. The trip to Mexico was the first-ever North American stop for the W2RC and it ended up as prickly as a cactus.

Al-Attiyah handles the heat

The Sonora Rally is the latest race to be conquered by five-time Dakar Rally champion Nasser Al-Attiyah. The Qatari ace, co-driver Mathieu Baumel and their Toyota Hilux GR DKR T1+ were once again in perfect synchronisation as they powered through the championship terrain unique to Mexico. The result takes Al-Attiyah to the top of the T1 W2RC rankings as he defends the crown he won last year.
"I'm so happy to win the Sonora Rally, the third round of the World Rally-Raid Championship," Al-Attiyah said. "We've had a really amazing week and it was important for us to take the lead of the championship here."
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel drive the 4th stage of Sonora Rally 2023 in Puerto Penasco, Mexico on April 27, 2023.

Nasser Al-Attiyah motors his way through Mexico

© Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

Loeb's adventure ends prematurely

It was Sébastien Loeb who had led the W2RC ahead of the Sonora Rally. However, Loeb's BRX Prodrive Hunter got stuck in a ditch on Stage 3 and a shoulder injury for co-driver Fabian Lurquin saw their rally end prematurely. Loeb has two remaining rounds of the 2023 W2RC season to get back on top.

W2RC Standings after Round Three – T1 Class

Rank

Person

Points

1

Nasser Al-Attiyah

136

2

Yazeed Al Rajhi

106

3

Sébastien Loeb

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

101

A North American winner is crowned

There were plenty of fireworks in the small dunes of Sonora during the T3 contest. Heading into the fifth stage, Mitch Guthrie Jr. of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFGoodrich held an overall lead of just over one minute from Mattias Ekström. On the final stage Guthrie Jr., co-driver Kellon Walch and their MCE5 machine put down the hammer to win the rally by over six minutes from Ekström, who can normally be found driving in the T1 class. It's fitting that the W2RC's first trip to this region produced a North American winner.
Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Kellon Walch drive the 3rd stage of Sonora Rally 2023 in Hermosillo, Mexico on April 26, 2023.

Mitch Guthrie Jr. felt right at home in Mexico

© Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

Being here in Mexico has been a blast. To be close to home and fighting for the win has been awesome
Mitch Guthrie Jr.

T3 is so hot right now

Ekström and co-driver Emil Bergkvist had to make do with second overall and they were joined on the final podium by Austin Jones/Gustavo Gugelmin. The crews of Cristina Gutiérrez/Pablo Moreno and Chaleco López/Juan Pablo Latrach came up just short of the final podium in Mexico, finishing in fourth and fifth respectively. Gutiérrez suffered cruel luck on the final stage with two broken belts costing her time and ultimately a place on the overall podium.
Guthrie Jr. and Jones's Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team USA presented by BFGoodrich team-mate Seth Quintero kept himself in the hunt for W2RC glory with impressive stage results alongside co-driver Dennis Zenz after the pair lost nearly two hours on Stage 1 due to a mechanical issue.
"We've got a podium on the final stage, but we wanted a whole lot more," Seth Quintero said. "The championship is still on the line and I'm excited to get to the next round."

W2RC Standings after Round Three – T3 Class

Rokas is on a roll

Keeping a cool head in the desert heat were Rokas Baciuška and co-driver Oriol Vidal as they bagged a comfortable victory in the T4 class. Baciuška suffered heartbreak on the final stage of the Dakar earlier this year as he saw the T4 win slip through his fingers. However, the Lithuanian has bounced back with W2RC victories in Abu Dhabi and now Mexico to lead the championship.
Rokas Baciuška drives the 1st stage of Sonora Rally 2023 in Hermosillo, Mexico on April 23, 2023.

Rokas Baciuška gets to grips with Mexico

© Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

Our aim is always P1, so to get it done feels great
Rokas Baciuška

W2RC Standings after Round Three – T4 Class

Rank

Person

Points

1

Rokas Baciuška

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

189

2

Eryk Goczal

86

3

Shinsuke Umeda

79

Sanders takes maiden W2RC win

Daniel Sanders claimed his first-ever W2RC victory in convincing style at the Sonora Rally. The Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing biker scored a string of stage wins that had him opening the route for the majority of the rally. Expert navigation allowed Sanders to stay in front and score plenty of precious time bonuses. The win seals a fabulous comeback that goes back to a broken elbow while leading the 2022 Dakar.
Daniel Sanders rides the 1st stage of Sonora Rally 2023 in Hermosillo, Mexico on April 24, 2023.

Daniel Sanders rides way out in front in Mexico

© Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool

Toby Price battled back throughout the week after losing time on Stage 1. Eventually the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider had to settle for fourth overall. The result increases the two-time Dakar winner's overall lead in the W2RC rankings, putting him seven points clear of his nearest rival.  Elsewhere there were encouraging returns from injury for Price's KTM team-mates Matthias Walkner and Kevin Benavides, who finished fifth and 12th respectively. For Benavides the aim was always just to reach the finish line in Mexico and he covered all 2,000km of the Sonora Rally despite suffering a broken femur just two months ago.

W2RC Standings after Round Three – Bikes

Rank

Person

Points

1

Toby Price

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

62

2

Luciano Benavides

55

3

Adrien Van Beveren

53

Where next for the World Rally-Raid Championship?

We're now past the halfway point of the 2023 W2RC with just two of the total five stops yet to play out. Next up is a trip to Argentina for the Desafío Ruta 40, running from August 26 to September 1, before the season finale at the Rallye du Maroc in October.

Rally Raid