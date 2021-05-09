History is hard to beat in Barcelona – just ask Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing Honda , who gave Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes everything they had at the Spanish Grand Prix before settling for second on a milestone race for the Dutchman with the team.

Starting his 100th Formula One race for Red Bull at the site of his first – a win on debut with the team in 2016 – Verstappen made a spectacular start from second on the grid to bolt to the lead at the first corner, and led for 54 laps of the 66-lap race. But Hamilton used a two-stop tyre strategy to attack in the closing stages, coming from 23 seconds adrift with 24 laps left to take the lead with six laps remaining, securing his fifth straight win at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Verstappen's brilliant getaway saw him lead the field © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Precedent pointed to a Hamilton win – of the previous 30 races held at the track, 22 had been won from pole position, the circuit surpassing even Monaco as the track where Saturday's qualifying is most crucial for Sunday's race. After Hamilton edged Verstappen by 0.036s for his 100th career pole, the cards were stacked against the Dutchman, although he valiantly tried to buck the trend.

Rounding out the podium – for a record-extending 16th time for the same trio of drivers – was Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas , the triumvirate sharing the rostrum in Barcelona for the fourth year in succession.

Here's what went down in round four of the season in Spain.

Max makes Mercedes earn it

Asked before the race weekend if he could win on his 100th race for Red Bull, Verstappen paused before musing "well, it would be beautiful for the story…".

"Beautiful" was one adjective to describe his lightning start from the front row, scything past Hamilton into the first turn and taking early control. The front-running pair cleared off to such an extent that third-placed Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) was one second a lap slower for much of the first stint of the race, with Verstappen pitting on lap 24 for fresh tyres.

Verstappen and Hamilton remain the class of the F1 field © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

It was soon after that Verstappen knew the game was up, Hamilton pitting five laps later and then roaring onto the back of the Red Bull before making a second stop on Lap 42, leaving Verstappen in the lead, but the team knowing he'd be vulnerable late in the race.

"Mercedes and Lewis were just quicker than us today," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner conceded.

"The fact they could follow so close through the first two stints of the race … we managed to keep track position, but you're in that horrible position as the leader trying to brave it out until the end."

Verstappen did bank a point for the fastest lap of the race on Lap 62 after his own second stop, slicing his drivers' championship deficit to Hamilton to 14 points after the opening quartet of races. The duo have shared first and second places at all four races, with Bottas a distant third in the title fight with half the points of Hamilton's 94.

For the record, Verstappen's 100 races in Red Bull colours have seen him amass 11 victories and 46 podium finishes, while Sunday's second was his second in a row in Spain, and sixth podium in the past seven Grands Prix.

"In a way I could see it coming, when he put on the medium (tyres) he had a lot more pace, he could stay within one second," he said of Hamilton.

"There was not much we could have done. You could see every lap he was getting closer and closer. I was a bit of a sitting duck. Nevertheless I tried everything I could.

"Compared to last year, it's been a big jump forwards."

Pérez pushes his way forwards

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Pérez faced a tall order to repeat his fourth-place finish from the Portuguese Grand Prix just a week ago after qualifying eighth, discomfort from a left shoulder injury and a Saturday spin leaving the Mexican lamenting a "bad day in general". So to bounce back to fifth place 24 hours later, and retain sixth in the drivers' standings, provided some solace.

Pérez won a race-long fight for fifth © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

With passing opportunities at a premium in Barcelona, Pérez needed to make a good start to liven up his Sunday, and was able to jump Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to sixth on the first lap.

He spent much of the race in a strategic dogfight with McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo before passing the Australian with a robust move around the outside of the first corner on Lap 46, and held fifth until the flag to bank 10 world championship points.

Gasly's point for persistence

Pierre Gasly's weekend looked like it had gone from bad to worse before Sunday's race even started; after missing the top 10 in qualifying for the first time this year, the Scuderia AlphaTauri driver mistakenly lined up on the grid in front of his allotted slot in 12th and was assessed a five-second penalty, which dropped him to last after his first pit stop. "I just misjudged, it was really silly," he admitted afterwards.

Points looked like a pipe dream, but the Frenchman kept the faith (and his right foot buried) to storm his way back onto a brawling pack of cars disputing 10th place in the final 10 laps. Gasly picked off one rival after another and leapt into the top 10 with a bold pass of Lance Stroll 's Aston Martin with five laps left. A single world championship point was a small but significant reward for an afternoon of toil.

Gasly fought from the back to the top 10 © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The race was much shorter for rookie team-mate Yuki Tsunoda , who had to retire after his car ground to a halt at the Turn 10 hairpin after just seven laps; the Japanese driver was the only one of the 20 starters not to see the chequered flag.

Leclerc stays in sequence, locals find little joy

Sixth, fourth, sixth, fourth – it's a pretty pattern of results for Leclerc, who has quietly moved inside the top five in the standings after another strong performance in Spain, where he overtook Bottas at the start and spent the opening 24 laps in a convincing third place.

Elsewhere, Ricciardo had his most settled race in his new surrounds with sixth, a long way in front of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris , while there was little to cheer about for the small crowd allowed inside the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Sainz fading to seventh after starting from fifth, and local hero Fernando Alonso falling to 17th in the closing stages on fading tyres after starting the race in 10th spot.

Time to play in the Principality

From Barcelona comes a week off before the most special race of them all, a return to the Monaco Grand Prix after last year's race wasn't held.

Event organisers have said the famous city streets can host 7,500 fans for this year's instalment of the race that dates back to 1929; it's a track where Verstappen will be confident of ending an atypical drought of results, a fourth place in 2019 the closest he's come to a Monte Carlo podium so far.

