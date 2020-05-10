The fifth virtual Grand Prix of 2020 took place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the real-world Formula One season remains on hold. After 33 laps, it was George Russell who conquered the 4.65km circuit to win from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after a series of time penalties underlined another dramatic race, played out on the F1 2019 video game. Winner of the previous race, Alex Albon , claimed fourth after an unorthodox pit strategy didn't quite pay off.

If the previous race was a jaw-dropping, race-long duel between Albon and Leclerc, the virtual Spanish Grand Prix featured a variety of bold strategies from Albon, wheel-to-wheel battling and another classic scrap between Ferrari’s Leclerc and the Williams of Russell, that was ultimately decided by a penultimate-lap penalty for Leclerc that neutralised an earlier penalty given to Russell.

For the previous race, the Dutch Grand Prix held at the Interlagos circuit, home of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Albon was joined by England cricketer and World Cup winner Ben Stokes . In Spain, it was the turn of Manchester City and Argentina international footballer Sergio Agüero to join the Red Bull squad and go wheel-to-wheel with five F1 drivers, a host of ace racers and fellow international footballers, Arthur Melo of Barcelona and Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois .

Following 18 minutes of pre-race qualifying, it was Russell in the Williams who snatched pole ahead of Mercedes’ Esteban Gutiérrez and the two Ferrari cars of double race winner Leclerc and debutant Antonio Fuoco, with Albon in fifth.

At the start Gutiérrez emerged from the tight right-left-right sequence of corners in the lead following a drag race with Russell down the long start-finish straight, followed by Leclerc and Albon, and it was Leclerc who managed to find his way into the lead half way around lap one.

The start of lap two saw Albon hooked up behind Gutiérrez, with the Williams of Nicholas Latifi keeping watch in fourth ahead of pole-sitting team-mate Russell. Two laps later, at the start of lap four, Albon made his way around Gutiérrez to take second and set about reducing Leclerc’s lead.

Alex Albon finished 4th in the virtual Spanish Grand Prix © F1 2019

Red Bull Racing and Albon surprised everyone by pitting early at the end of lap four to take on medium tyres and mix up the race strategy, opting for a two-stop plan and rejoining the race in 13th behind British Touring Car driver Nic Hamilton , brother of reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton .

Leclerc, Russell and Gutiérrez all pitted at the end of lap seven and were duly passed by Albon who cycled back to the outright lead on lap 16 when leader Antonio Giovinazzi finally pitted, the overall battle for the lead once more being formed by Albon, who lead over Leclerc by just over five seconds.

Albon pitted for the second time at the end of lap 18, switching to the hard compound tyres, and rejoining the race in seventh with Leclerc leading. The Ferrari driver wasn’t having anything his own way and Russell had recovered from a sluggish early phase of the race to get within a couple of 10ths of the double virtual Grand Prix winner.

Sensationally, Russell was slapped with a three-second penalty on lap 23, hampering his ongoing scrap with Leclerc, who himself was handed a penalty in the previous race, as Albon set the fastest lap of the race in fifth place with his radical pit strategy.

Alex Albon went for a two-stop strategy © F1 2019

The looming penalty didn’t distract Russell and the British driver passed Leclerc at the beginning of lap 25, under braking for the first corner as the pair stretched out a lead of almost five seconds over third-place Gutiérrez. Two laps later, Leclerc regained the lead with a superb move into turn one, compromising Russell’s plan to escape to a three-second-plus lead as Albon continued to clock up fastest laps in fourth.

At the beginning of lap 29 Russell once again found himself in the lead, but unable to pull away from Leclerc who was second on the road, but remained the de facto leader with Russell’s penalty, but at the start of the 33rd and final lap the Williams driver had crucially broken free of DRS range and pulled out a lead of almost two seconds on Leclerc.

In an instant, everything changed as Leclerc was dramatically handed a three-second penalty of his own just as he started the final lap, meaning Russell was now clear for the win providing he could keep going for one final lap with his earlier penalty effectively nullified.

With the fortunes of the leading two drivers changed, Russell went on to claim his maiden virtual Grand Prix win ahead of Leclerc and Gutiérrez in third, with Albon’s bold pit stop strategy not quite paying off and landing him fourth place and the fastest lap of the race.

In his second virtual Grand Prix, it was Courtois who won the battle of the footballers in 12th, with Red Bull Racing’s newest recruit Agüero coming home an excellent 14th after a smooth debut race on the 2019 F1 video game.

Virtual F1 Spanish Grand Prix results