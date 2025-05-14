Margaret River Mainbreak, home of the Margaret River Pro.
© Aaron Hughes/World Surf League
Surfing

Margaret River is the make-or-break event you won't want to miss

Big waves and bigger implications have been on the Margaret River Pro's forecast since the introduction of the Championship Tour's controversial mid-year cut. Like it or not, you can't deny the drama.
Written by Chris Binns
5 min readPublished on

Part of this story

WSL Western Australia Margaret River Pro

The Western Australian Margaret River Pro is the final event before the 2025 Championship Tour's mid-year cut.

Australia

Jack Robinson

Australian surfer Jack Robinson is overdelivering on expectations, but won't be happy until he's hoisted the coveted World Surf League Championship Tour trophy.

AustraliaAustralia

Griffin Colapinto

A high-flying Californian with his sights on the world, surfer Griffin Colapinto is now a regular contender for wins on the WSL Championship Tour.

United StatesUnited States

Italo Ferreira

Ítalo Ferreira started surfing on the lid of a cooler box from his fisherman father and rose to become the first men's gold medallist at the Olympics.

BrazilBrazil

Jordan Smith

A powerful regular-footer from Durban in South Africa, Jordy Smith is a regular winner on the World Surf League Championship Tour.

South AfricaSouth Africa

João Vitor Chianca

Known by his nickname ‘Chumbinho’, João Chianca is the latest Brazilian surfing sensation causing a stir in the World Surf League.

BrazilBrazil

Leonardo Fioravanti

The leading light of Italian surfing, Leonardo Fioravanti is one of the most consistent performers on the WSL Championship Tour.

ItalyItaly

Kanoa Igarashi

Japanese surfer Kanoa Igarashi feels as natural on a board as he does on his own two feet. For him, the ocean is his home.

JapanJapan

Caitlin Simmers

After becoming professional surfing's youngest-ever world champion, Californian surfer Caitlin Simmers is on a collision course with greatness.

United StatesUnited States

Molly Picklum

A natural athlete turned surfing prodigy, Molly Picklum is Australia’s next big thing.

AustraliaAustralia

Caroline Marks

The youngest woman to ever surf on the Championship Tour or at the Olympics, America's Caroline Marks won her first world title in 2023 and hasn't looked back since.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    The Margaret River Pro – where power meets prestige
  2. 2
    Beyond the waterline: why surfers love Margaret River
  3. 3
    Australian waters, Hawaiian juice
  4. 4
    WA's oversized role in the surfing landscape
  5. 5
    The mid-year cut: high stakes, big waves and real drama
Margaret River might not have the prestige of Bells nor the glamour of the Gold Coast, but the quiet achiever of the 2025 Championship Tour is happy to let its powerful waves do the heavy lifting.
Since 1985 the event has powered on, slotting itself into various tiers of the WSL's structure: first as the Thriller, then the Masters and now the Pro. In 2014, the contest was finally reinstated to the Championship Tour and it has been a dependable source of consistent swell and myriad broken boards ever since. As the Pro readies to turn 40, we unpack the mystique around one of the most popular stops on tour. Big waves broadsiding a beautiful landscape that's teeming with wineries and fine dining? What's not to love!
The Western Australia Margaret River Pro runs from May 7-27 and you can catch all of the action on Red Bull TV
01

The Margaret River Pro – where power meets prestige

32 min

No Contest goes big in Western Australia

Hot on the heels of a crazy run through the beach breaks of Australia's East Coast, our team heads to Western Australia to test the power of the Indian Ocean at Margaret River and Rottnest Island.

Spanish +1

Jordan Smith
The Margaret River Pro holds a revered place in surfing. Western Australia's wild coastline draws surfers from around the world to compete for the famous wine barrel trophy in some of the heaviest waves on tour, a marquee event that any surfer would love to win.
Though its CT status has fluctuated over the years, Margaret River has been a fixture on surfing's main stage since 2014, serving up no shortage of highlight reel moments whenever conditions go rogue and testing the mettle of even the hardiest of hellmen. The Margaret River Pro list of past champions is marked by world champions, super stars and future stars, though not too many goofy footers.
Surfer Jack Robinson pictured celebrating victory in the Margaret River Pro.

Jack Robinson and the hometown hero's winning welcome you'd expect

© Aaron Hughes/World Surf League

Jordy Smith surfing at Margaret River

Jordy Smith fights power with power

© Be Ryder/World Surf League

With almost 40 years of competitive history to its name the event commands respect – not just as a proving ground for performance, but as a battle against the rugged and raw elements of nature.
02

Beyond the waterline: why surfers love Margaret River

Surfers love coming to Margaret River as much for the place itself as the incredible waves. From the stunning beaches to the rolling landscapes, tall tree forests, world class wineries and abundance of local art and artisans, there's something for everyone in Australia’s south-west.

3 min

No Contest – Australia, Episode 2

The west coast turns on for the best surfers in the world.

Leonardo Fioravanti
'Margs' draws a crowd far beyond the usual competition. Whether it's the laidback wine country atmosphere, the endless supply of waves, or the natural beauty of the Cape To Cape region, Margaret River is a stop that surfers and their squads genuinely love. The region is one of the most scenic surf destinations on Earth: you can surf all morning, sip world class Cabernet Sauvignon at lunch and hike through karri forests by afternoon. That's living.
03

Australian waters, Hawaiian juice

The waves in Western Australia are often compared to those of Hawaii for their size and power. Look at the honour roll and its no coincidence that Hawaiians like Carissa Moore, John John Florence and Dusty Payne leap off the page as past event winners.

3 min

Sessions – Cyclone Marcus lights up Western Australia

Filmer Scotty Hammonds captures the spectacular results of a rare West Australian cyclone swell. Featuring Jay Davies, Jack Robinson and Dino Adrian.

English

Main Break and The Box offer two of the heaviest and most challenging waves on tour. Mainbreak is known for its sheer wave size and deep water power, while on the other side of the bay, The Box is a heaving right slab that produces thick, below-sea-level barrels that reward the brave. This ain't beach break surfing, that's for sure.
04

WA's oversized role in the surfing landscape

For a remote part of the planet with a relatively small population, Western Australia has been a massive overachiever in the surfing world. With a wide variety of waves, mellow crowds, stunning natural backdrops, a crystal clear Indian Ocean and incredible morning and late afternoon light, WA has been the location of choice for photographers and cinematographers since the 1990s, and has starred in movies and magazines ever since.
Russell Ord shoots Mark Mathews and Taj Burrow

Russell Ord shoots Mark Mathews and Taj Burrow

© Russell Ord

As for Western Australian surfers themselves, take a bow Jack Robinson, Taj Burrow, Jake and Paul Paterson, Jacob Willcox, Melanie Redman-Carr, Claire Bevilacqua, Ian Cairns and many more. Free surfers like Kael Walsh and Jay Davies aren't too shabby either.
WA has long been a muse for surf filmmakers, photographers and adventurers. From the underground slabs of the south coast to the raw points and reefs of the north-western desert, this vast state has starred in countless surf videos over the years, as a place where the Australian bush meets serious surfing folklore. Everyone from Jack McCoy to Jack Robinson have put their names on the map in the Big State.
Jack Robinson performs an alley-oop while surfing in Margaret River

Jack's trademark is to fly out of a big tube into a bigger air. Genius.

© Kim Feast

Jack Robinson rides the tube at home in Margaret River.

There aren't many surfers more comfortable in the tube than Jack Robinson

© Kim Feast

Jack Robinson performs a spectacular turn while surfing at home in Margaret River

Jack Robinson kicking his fins over a hometown coping

© Kim Feast

Surfer Jack Robinson rides the tube near his home in Margaret River

Jack Robinson standing tall in the midst of a Margaret River waterfall

© Kim Feast

Jack Robinson performs a huge aerial while surfing in Margaret River

The kid's got game

© Kim Feast

Jack Robinson rides the tube at The Box in Western Australia.

Jack outshone the world's best at The Box in May and hasn't stopped since

© Kim Feast

Jack Robinson performs an aerial while surfing at home in Western Australia

Jack Robinson spinning free as the sun slips away

© Kim Feast

05

The mid-year cut: high stakes, big waves and real drama

The Margaret River Pro is the home of the Championship Tour's mid-year cut. This adds even more drama to an already action packed event, as surfers on the bubble fight to keep their season alive. Make it past halfway and your future on the Championship Tour lives on, miss the mark and it's off to battle it out in the Challenger Series, and try to earn your spot on the following year's CT once more.
Surfer Jerome Forrest takes off on a wave at home in Margaret River

Jerome Forrest stars as Jacob Willcox watches on

© Chris Gurney

Surfer Jacob Willcox rides the tube at home in Margaret River

Jacob Willcox happy as a pig in a pen

© Chris Gurney

Surfer Jerome Forrest turns a wave at home in Margaret River

Jerome Forrest laying down lines, West Oz-style

© Chris Gurney

Surfer Jacob Willcox takes off on a wave at home in Margaret River

Jacob Willcox's rock solid foundation

© Chris Gurney

Perhaps no event on the calendar carries more emotional weight than Margaret River due to the WSL's mid-year cut. For surfers on the bubble, this stop can be make-or-break for their entire CT season. One heat can define a career – or derail it. That added pressure elevates the drama, especially when it's playing out in powerful and unforgiving surf. For fans, it makes for some of the most gripping viewing of the year, pure drama amplified by vicious, violent waves and which sets the table nicely for the run home to the WSL Finals.
Watch the action from WSL Western Australia Margaret River Pro on Red Bull TV.

Surfing
Surfing