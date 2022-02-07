Why Nikita Ducarroz credits BMX with saving her life
BMX helped me push through my fears
Building up to Tokyo
Hard work brings rewards
The bike is what got me out of the house and to go to the skate park and then to eventually get on an aeroplane. So that's always been the thing that's kept me going and given me a reason to push through all those fears
The Mind Tricks platform
How did Mind Tricks come about?
Mind Tricks came about from posts that I had made about my struggles with mental health. A friend came to me and asked if I knew of any pages, websites or anything in sports that highlighted that sort of thing. I didn't really know of any at the time, so we had the idea to create this page where we could share stories from ourselves and other pro riders, and pretty much any athlete that wanted to share and just kind of get the conversation going.
So we started posting the pros' stories to show their fans that they are also dealing with mental health issues. We just wanted to normalize the conversation around mental health. It's geared towards athletes, and we've definitely focused more on the action sports side of things. But it's sort of open-ended for now because we want it to morph into whatever it's going to morph into.
As a co-founder of Mind Tricks, how else are you involved in the platform? Do you recruit other athletes to share stories on your platform?
I definitely try to keep an eye on the different athletes' pages that I follow to see if they've spoken out about their mental health, and then I reach out and see if they want to share on our page.
Why are you so passionate about building this platform?
I think just because of how much it helps me to talk about mental health. And then to also see and meet other people dealing with the same thing. Because it's a topic that we don't want to talk about, anything I could do to make it easier for me and other people is something worth doing, and I think it's also cool to combine that with BMX.
Do you think sharing your story online made it easier for others in the action sports world to share their stories on the Mind Tricks platform?
Yeah, definitely. I mean, I've had people say that before. And I think the more people that have shared on the platform, it's reached people that are fans of them, or friends of theirs, and kind of encouraged them to share. So it's just like a domino effect reaching more and more people.
Would you consider yourself an ambassador for mental health in action sports?
Yes definitely! I think there's not a lot of people talking about it yet. And I think anyone that follows me definitely has heard me talk about it. So I try not to do it too much to where it's annoying, but I think people are aware and are supportive of it. Hopefully, it encourages more people to speak out.
Would you say that 'celebrating small wins to overcome big obstacles' describes your journey in life thus far?
Absolutely! That's pretty much been my whole life. When I got to the point of going to big contests and stuff, if I got on the podium, that was kind of what people would see as the big victory. But what people didn't see was the fact that I had gotten on an aeroplane to go to that contest, which was nearly impossible for me. So that's what I was celebrating – that was the real win for me. It's just celebrating all the little things that lead up to that big victory because there's so much more that goes into it than that one moment that you see.
Do you have future plans or goals that you'd like to achieve with Mind Tricks?
We want to do some live events where we have conversations with other athletes, and people can tune in and ask questions. If we end up doing events, it’d be cool to combine mental health with BMX and share both of those together, like get people on bikes and then also talk about mental health and stuff, sharing both of those passions at the same time.
We also did a t-shirt collaboration with a friend, which we've done three different drops, and they just keep selling out. One of those drops was our Mental Health Matters shirts. People are super stoked on them, so we want to definitely do more apparel in the future. We also want to do different collaborations with other BMX companies as well.
I know we're going to do some stuff with Red Bull, some events and maybe some clinics. So Mind Tricks doesn't have an official title for what it is yet, but for right now, it's a place to share stories and encourage more conversations around mental health. We want to make it even bigger in the future.
Get Involved with Mind Tricks
- Follow on Instagram @m1ndtricks
- Share! This could include sharing your own story on the Mind Tricks platform or sharing the page with a friend who you think might help. It’s open to everyone! Written posts, Instagram live conversations – however you feel inspired to share your story.