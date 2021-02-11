When you defeat all the other hip-hop dancers, this team is the final boss

When it comes to standing out from the crowd, Angyil , StalaMuerte , Kyoka , Dassy , Majid , Poppin C and Diablo are in the know. Separately they represent Japan, the USA, Korea, France, Switzerland and Gambia. Collectively they represent the new generation of hip-hop as the Red Bull Dancers.

They've cemented their status as meteoric talents, not only by racking up battle wins and titles, but off the back of fierce creativity and style, the fearlessness to kick down doors, the ability to powerfully articulate their beliefs beyond the floor and a next-level tenacity. Each has flexed their talents and skillset by swerving into other genres while being masters of their own.

Fuelled by passion, musical prowess, raw emotional connection, next-level originality and unshakeable confidence – it's no surprise that the group has clocked up hype worldwide. They've toured with the likes of Madonna and Christine and the Queens. They’ve locked down glossy campaigns with the likes of Puma, Nike and adidas, as well as made inroads into the big screen by starring in feature films.

Angyil

Kansas City popper Angyil moved to the birthplace of hip-hop in New York in her teens, but departed a prestigious internship at the renowned Alvin Ailey ballet school to follow her passion . “My whole life was rough and rugged and kinda ugly," she says. "I was tired of putting my hair in a bun and trying to be elegant. I knew I wasn’t being completely true to myself. So I decided 'OK, I’m gonna stop doing this and I’m gonna dance on the streets because that’s what my soul wanted to do and where I wanted to be.'"

Following her heart and a crew she’d seen dancing on the subway, Angyil quickly got to work honing her new craft. Flexing her undeniable musicality, she began mimicking moves over funk records from the likes of Zapp & Roger, based on how she thought their sounds should look.

It wasn’t long that Angyil was stepping into battles and racking up titles. She quickly gained hype and recognition as one of the most aggressive poppers in a scene dominated by men.

"There wasn’t a scene for females when I started, so I didn’t have anyone to look up to," says Angyil. "I went to this guy whose dancing I really respected and asked if I could train with him and he said, 'No – you can’t learn because you’re a woman.'"

"It didn’t discourage me from continuing to dance, but it discouraged me from asking people for help," she says.

Angyil's style

One look at her track record is proof that she didn’t need it. Angyil’s not only kicked down doors for other female poppers to walk in, but become one of the most in-demand dancers herself. She’s locked down gigs worldwide, performed dance pieces for Black Lives Matter and is currently working on her own projects.

“I want to make the world a better place through dance," she says. "That probably sounds crazy to most people, but to me, it’s never been just dancing. Dance gave me a voice and I want to use that to make a difference.“

Dassy

"I didn’t even think about plan B,” says skilled Korean dancer Dassy.

Raised by a single mother, Dassy battled from the beginning to earn free tuition at her hip-hop studio each year as a child . Showing how much she deserved the place, with her insatiable hunger for dance, Dassy took as many classes as she could and found her main love in popping.

Dassy moved to New York to chase her dreams with only a couple of dollars in her pocket. “There was a point, like nearly a year, where all I lived off of was one dollar pizza from the street. I was battling every weekend and winning just so that I could have rent money,” she says.

Fuelled by determination, Dassy didn’t back down. Her confidence in her ability had not only won her rent money, but she soon moved to Los Angeles, where she caught the eye of respected dancer Marie Poppins from female crew Femme Fatale.

Femme Fatale

Fast forward to 2021 and Dassy has competed on American television show So You Think Can Dance, while being a firm fixture in Femme Fatale, inspiring dozens to follow in her footsteps and is in high demand across the globe.

Diablo

Diablo is a long-standing member of Criminalz Crew, La Clique and Genesis, but it’s his work as part of duo Los Diablos De La Muerte with partner in crime Stylez’C, aka StalaMuerte, that’s propelled him to higher levels. Together the duo won The Fusion Concept World Final and Juste Debout .

The French dancer contorts in and out of position, then switches his flow with intricate hand isolations and footwork to hard-hitting hip-hop – sometimes all within a matter of bars.

Diablo soon found himself jumping on tour with French artist Christine and The Queens, as well as undertaking a slew of modelling gigs and racking up a lengthy list of battle wins.

Follow Me x Diablo

When it comes to offering up the unexpected Diablo’s only just getting started. Stepping into 2021, StalaMuerte and Diablo are busy cooking up a full-length production in the studio among a long list of other exciting projects in the works.

When pressed to comment on his journey thus far, Diablo says: "If you ask me when I became famous as a dancer, or if I thought I would have a career as a dancer, it just never entered my head. Dance isn't a sport, or about being good, because whether or not people think your dancing is 'good' is just an opinion.

"Being successful, good or famous as a dancer isn't down to technique and skill, it's about knowing and loving yourself and putting that into it, because dance isn't going to lie.

"Be yourself, even though that can often be harder than being someone else. You're the first you on Earth and, because of that, you're your own best source of inspiration.”

Kyoka

Japanese dancer Kyoka is a chameleon of the craft. She's mastered the martial arts Shorinji and Capoeira as well as Flamenco and flipped the script with own flavour. She fuses fierce feminine energy with next-level musicality and in your face hip-hop and is as technically skilled as she is explosively creative.

“It's hard for female dancers to dance powerfully and be respected for that, so my goal with hip-hop is to be very powerful and shut down the stereotypes,” says Kyoka.

Kyoka learns shorinji

Kyoka was introverted and shy as a child, and had problems getting her point across. That was until she stepped into the studio. “I realised dancing shows your personality and emotion like a mirror,” says Kyoka. The advice of her teacher to give in to the beat, let herself go and be free, awoke a confidence in Kyoka that changed her forever.

With a worldwide fanbase, glossy titles and high-profile contacts, Kyoka is blowing up and a dancer you can’t afford to sleep on.

StalaMuerte

In half a decade, Swiss hip-hop dancer StalaMuerte has stomped his way to the top of the scene with formidable force. His razor-sharp footwork, next-level agility and creativity alongside Parisian battle brother Diablo have seen him lock down multiple championship titles, as well as tear apart the notorious duo Les Twins in 2019's pulse-racing quarter-final at Juste Debout.

That moment at Juste Debout also marked the happiest day in his life and sadly one of the last with his mother. Pouring his emotions into his dance, StalaMuerte has continued on an unstoppable trajectory since.

Hip-Hop Final

“Dance is my only way of expression," he says. "When I dance, it's the only time I can let my feelings out. It's my therapy. All of my emotions, I put into my dance.”

Like Diablo, StalaMuerte has only just begun to experiment with how far he can take his craft. On the verge of global stardom, this is a dancer whose future you can't afford to miss.

Poppin'C

Switzerland's Poppin'C was determined to carve out his own legacy from an early age.

Growing up in Lausanne, Poppin'C knew he wanted to follow in his mother's footsteps. She was a dancer and after accompanying her to a class, he hit the studio hard and wasted no time honing his skills and setting his goals to the maximum.

A decade later, Poppin'C has won over 150 battles. He put his country on the dance map last summer by winning the Dance Your Style qualifier and securing a place at the World Finals. All while taking the scene in his own country to new levels with his own flavour.

Tour Lausanne with Poppin'C

"Some of the new-gen can be too focused on technique and moves, moves, moves," Poppin'C says. "You have poppers now who are like machines. They kill the beat. Don't get me wrong, I respect those type of poppers a lot.

"But you also have poppers who are like poets that express all types of crazy beats and adapt to obscure rhythms because they're tuned in to 'the feeling'. I can't speak for all dancers, but that's what matters to me."

Majid

It was clear from the outset that German dancer Majid was on a different type of wave. From the moment he stepped foot on the hip-hop scene, his style was unlike those around him.

But all this didn’t come with overnight clout or battle wins. In the beginning, Majid found it as hard to win approval from dancers, judges and veteran hip-hop heads as he did to build a following of fans. He continued training and trusting in his style and eventually managed to shrug off the naysayers in favour of following his passion.

Fast forward to 2021 and with two decades under his belt, the German dancer is more fiercely determined to stay on his own path than ever. He’s clocked up a global fanbase, has become a studio owner and Juste Debout champ, alongside a string of other titles. Majid’s a member of Raw Sushi Gang, organiser of the hip-hop dance festival Summer Week‘47 and is currently making inroads into becoming an actor. Catch him in the cinema this year as well as playing the bad guy in German series Crews & Gangs.

“I don’t have idols because I feel like it gives you a tunnel view," Majid says. "I prefer to follow my own vision and dance hip-hop the way I see and feel it – not the way someone else dances it or thinks hip-hop should look.”

See more from the Red Bull Dancers below: