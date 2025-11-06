Stabilising energy: How to fuel for performance
How does a personalised diet improve performance?
Personalised diets ensure that energy and macronutrients are aligned with the demands of training and competitions. They support recovery, improve athletes’ ability to adapt, protect the immune system and ensure an adequate supply of energy. During a competition, tailored nutrition helps to avoid issues linked to blood sugar, while also preserving energy and clarity of mind.
Can you share an example of a time when nutrition made a difference to an athlete?
An endurance athlete was suffering energy dips and bloating halfway through races. Their calorie intake was sufficient, but their strategy during the race was wrong because they were avoiding carbohydrate-based drinks due to previous blood-sugar problems. After six weeks of ‘intestinal training’, with a gradual increase in carbohydrates, the use of dual-source carbohydrates (glucose + fructose), a change in pre-race meals and a simplified diet plan, the athlete was able to maintain a constant energy level, with less discomfort and improved performance.
What’s the role of nutrition for athletes recovering from injury?
Food is essential for repairing body tissue, keeping inflammation at bay and maintaining muscle mass when training is limited. The priorities are an evenly distributed protein intake, micronutrients for collagen synthesis (vitamin C, zinc, vitamin D), nutrient timing, and endurance training.
What impact does nutrition have on an individual’s concentration and stress?
Nutrition, as well as sleep, hydration and load management, helps to regulate stress. Stable glucose levels promote better concentration and decision-making capabilities.
What mistakes do athletes most often make?
The most frequent mistakes made by athletes are an insufficient energy intake, overly complex diet plans with untested products or supplements, and following generic advice instead of diet plans based on their own personal data.
Finally, do you have any tips for amateur skiers or winter sports athletes?
All you need is a simple routine: A carbohydrate-rich breakfast containing a moderate amount of protein, two-to-three hours before exertion. Carbohydrate-based snacks that are easily consumed between descents. A regular intake of fluids: the cold reduces thirst but not our fluid intake requirements.
