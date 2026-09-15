Emma Navarro: Standout moments of the American tennis star's career

Born in New York but raised in South Carolina, Emma Navarro has developed from an NCAA champion into one of the leading American players on the WTA Tour. A Grand Slam semi-finalist with a career-high ranking of World No. 8, the 25-year-old has already packed a lot into her professional career.

Under the tutelage of coach Peter Ayers, she’s navigated tough setbacks and some temporary losses of form but has come back stronger after taking some time away from the spotlight.

Following a tough start to her 2026 campaign, Navarro won her third WTA Tour title before enjoying a memorable run in front of a home crowd to reach the US Open quarterfinals.

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From significant early wins to rising up the world rankings, these are some of the standout moments from her career to date.

01 2019: WTA Tour main-draw debut

At just 17, Navarro claimed multiple victories in 2019 © Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

Navarro was just 17 when she made her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2019 Charleston Open in South Carolina.

Already a hometown hero, she’d won the Girls’ 18 National Clay Court Championships in July 2018, which earned her the wildcard for Charleston 2019. Then, right before her WTA debut, she claimed both the singles and doubles titles at the Easter Bowl, with the Charleston Open just a few days away.

Playing at home also meant plenty of support from the crowd. “Every time I play in my hometown, we have a big crowd out supporting me. It’s awesome,” Navarro told local paper Moultrie News at the time .

She went head to head against Germany’s Laura Siegemund. Ultimately, Siegemund won 7-5, 6-4, but Navarro had shown she could compete with an established Tour player in her first WTA main-draw match.

It came quickly: she joined Virginia in 2020 as the No. 1 recruit, going on to reach No. 1 in the ITA singles rankings in 2021. The same year, she became the NCAA singles champion. And, in 2022, she was a finalist for the prestigious Honda Sports Award.

02 2019: Winning the Girls’ Doubles at the French Open

Emma Navarro won the Girls' Doubles at the 2019 French Open © Julian Finney / Getty Images

Not long after competing on home turf, Navarro was demonstrating her skill in Europe at the French Open in Paris. She finished as runner-up in the girls' singles and went one better in the doubles, claiming the title alongside compatriot Chloe Beck. That success came just a few months after the same pair finished as runners-up in the Australian Open girls' doubles.

The title further established Navarro as one of the leading players of her junior generation and showed she could perform on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Fittingly, it was at the French Open that she would later score her first win at a major, defeating Erika Andreeva in 2023.

03 2024: Reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open

Emma Navarro broke into the top 10 for the first time at the 2024 US Open © Robert Prange/Getty Images

Navarro’s breakthrough 2024 season established her among the leading players on the WTA Tour. At the Canadian Open, she defeated Taylor Townsend to reach her first WTA 1000 semi-final, and by August 26 she had climbed to a career-high World No. 12.

Seeded at the US Open for the first time, Navarro beat Anna Blinkova, Arantxa Rus and Marta Kostyuk to reach the fourth round, where she defeated defending champion Coco Gauff. A straight-sets win over Paula Badosa then took her into her first Grand Slam semi-final. The run also lifted Navarro to a new career-high ranking of World No. 8.

“I think I played good tennis, I think I played really good tennis. It wasn’t easy,” Navarro said in an interview on the US Open’s own YouTube channel following her win against Gauff.

“I’ve been out on big courts where I felt totally overwhelmed, like it’s an out-of-body experience,” she says in the same interview. “I didn’t feel like that today. I felt comfortable… which I was a little bit surprised about.”

Navarro ultimately lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-final, but the run marked a major breakthrough in her career. In December, she was named the WTA’s Most Improved Player of the Year for her 2024 season.

04 2026: Victory in the Strasbourg Open final

Navarro won her first final in over a year in Strasbourg © Owen Hammond / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Navarro lost nine of her first 13 matches of 2026 while dealing with health issues that had been affecting her for more than a year. She later revealed she had hypothyroidism and took a break from the Tour in March, returning at the Italian Open in Rome in May.

Later that month, she reached her first final in over a year at the Strasbourg Open, where she faced top seed Victoria Mboko. She won 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 to claim her third WTA Tour title, her first on clay and her first title in 15 months.

“I took a couple of months off and came back feeling pretty good,” Navarro reflected in a press interview ahead of Roland Garros 2026. “I had some health stuff to work through. I haven’t been feeling my best for a couple of years now… I felt like I could play through it, but it got to a point where I had to stay home and focus on my health. Now I’m feeling good physically, I feel good mentally, and I’m enjoying my time out on the court. I feel grateful to be back on tour.”

05 2026: Reaching the US Open quarterfinals

Emma Navarro made it to the quarter-finals at the 2026 US Open © Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The 2026 US Open confirmed Navarro’s return to form on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

“Something my coach talks about a lot is, 'All you have to be is everything you are.' I think that's really powerful, especially on days when you're doubting yourself or you don't feel that confident heading into a match,” Navarro told Red Bull in 2025, when asked about the best advice she’d received from Ayers.

She beat Loïs Boisson, Caty McNally, Karolína Muchová and Anna Kalinskaya to reach the quarter-finals, where she faced fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Navarro took the opening set, but Pegula fought back to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Despite the defeat, the quarter-final run was Navarro’s best Grand Slam result of the season and another sign of the progress she'd made since returning to the Tour.

“If you told me at the beginning of this year that I’d be making a quarter-final run in the Grand Slam, I’d be pretty happy with that,” Navarro said in a press conference immediately after the match. “It’s disappointing to lose… but I’m super proud of the run I’ve had these last couple weeks, or so. It makes me excited for the future.”

How Navarro defines the next chapter of her career remains to be seen, but there are sure to be plenty more standout moments ahead.

About the author Who is Tom Ward? Tom Ward writes on sport, culture and climate for publications including GQ, Esquire, Wired and the Sunday Times. He is the author of the novels TIN CAT, and The Lion and the Unicorn.