Stefan Dollinger's Rest Day was shot on snow, but the freerunning's red hot

Philipp Gatterer: We planned to shoot Rest Day in a total of 10 days and wanted to get as much in the can as possible in that time. We knew that it'd be extremely hard, especially for Stefan, and that the project could push him to his physical limits. That was always a concern before the shoot, but secretly we all knew it was going to be even more extreme. We tried to turn scene-after-scene of our ideas into reality and get Stefan through the shoot in as good a shape as possible.

Stefan Dollinger: Our planning was absolutely crazy. It was actually clear to me before the shoot that I wouldn't be able to do everything, because at some point my body would go on strike. It's not just about the risk of injury, but also the altitude and the cold on the Arlberg, which really drains you.

I walked the most important spots several times beforehand and looked at them from different perspectives, so that I could visualise them when the time came. The weather was so brilliant over the entire period though that we just had to take advantage of it and only took a few breaks.