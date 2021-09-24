This weekend, the cliff diving world will bid a fond farewell to one of its most successful and longest-serving athletes. Steven LoBue , the somersault king, five-time Red Bull Cliff Diving event winner and all-round good guy will retire from full-time duties after a decade of dazzling and dizzying aerial acrobatics from the 27m platform.

We caught up with the father of two ahead of the season finale in Polignano a Mare, Italy to take a trip down memory lane and discuss what the future holds.

Nervy beginnings

By his own admission, it was a nervous and somewhat naïve 25-year-old LoBue who arrived at his cliff diving debut back in 2011, in Rapa Nui, Chile. Not only had a fractured tailbone in qualifying hampered his preparations, but turning up to one of the most remote places on the planet to find out there was a tsunami warning only served to heighten the tension of the then unseasoned traveller.

"Obviously, we had the tsunami warning, which was nuts," recalls LoBue. "We all had to get together and go up the mountain. I didn't know how to feel. We lost the whole day of training."

Thankfully, the tsunami never hit, but any notions of safety were soon dampened when the athletes arrived at the platform for their first dives.

"By the time it was time to start diving, the nerves kicked in big time! The platform was super sketchy. It was a 27m tall square, made out of wood and super shaky. At one point, I remember looking at Dean, our photographer, who was up there as well and I was like 'what am I doing here, why am I even here, this is crazy!' I could sense the tension between the divers, I could feel my own fear and nerves."

Despite everything, LoBue managed to secure an eighth-place finish and admits that he was immediately hooked.

LoBue overcomes his nerves and leaps from the 'sketchy' Rapa Nui platform © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

A career in 5s

During his 10 year-career, LoBue has been one of cliff diving's most consistent and successful athletes. His five victories, the first of which came in Wales in 2012, rank him only behind champions Orlando Duque , Artem Silchenko and Gary Hunt in the list of all-time wins. Speaking of five, the American is also notable for introducing two new jaw-dropping dives to the sport, becoming the first athlete to pack five somersaults into a single dive – a feat he's still proud of to this day.

"I always knew that I was a bit more of a spinner than a twister and I felt like five somersaults was totally possible," says LoBue, who for obvious reasons soon became known as the 'spinmaster'. "To get up and do five somersaults pike forward and then turn around and go inward five somersaults tuck, it's really such a great experience to say that I've done that."

At 5’3”, LoBue was built for spinning © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

Biggest achievement

"For me, it was winning the FINA High Diving World Championships in Budapest in 2017," says LoBue of his proudest sporting achievement. "At what I consider the pinnacle of our sport, I'm super thankful to have had that moment, to stand on top of the podium and represent my country with the greatest honour."

2018 – a dramatic title tussle

Having finished seventh overall the year before, LoBue rediscovered his World Series form in sensational style in 2018. A first win since 2015, a second straight after it, two 10s, a record-high score for a single dive... it was a monumental season in which he pushed the great Gary Hunt all the way. He trailed the then Brit by just 20 points going into the season finale in Polignano a Mare, but it was Hunt who landed the final blow in what was a thrilling title fight.

"Giving Gary a run that year was one of my better sporting achievements," admits LoBue. "It came down to this competition, this platform here in Italy, the very last dive. When all was said and done there wasn't that much separating us. While I didn't come out on top, I knew in my heart of hearts I couldn't have done any more. I left everything out there and had no reason to be upset with finishing second.

"I just feel so fortunate to have competed against Gary. In my mind he's the Michael Jordan, the Ali, the Tiger Woods of cliff diving. It's been a true honour."

Steven LoBue – 2018 runner-up

That La Rochelle moment

In May 2015, in France, the Florida resident earned the nickname 'Miracle Man' after hitting his head on the platform with a sickening bump. The incident drew gasps from 75,000 spectators and, after switching to autopilot to complete the 85kph dive, when he surfaced from the water the only sign of the accident was a scratch above his left eye.

"It was the perfect combination of everything that could go wrong," he says. "I was overly nervous, it was cold, my mental game wasn't where it needed to be. The bright side of it was that I was really forced to stare at fear and back it down. Just three weeks later I had to complete the same dive in Texas. That was a moment I'm really proud of, to have every reason not to do that dive again and no one would blink an eye, but to get up and do it again really meant a lot to me."

Watch the clip below to see the moment LoBue hit his head in La Rochelle

Dives that went wrong

On stepping down as a permanent diver

"It absolutely was a difficult decision to phase out of the sport full-time," admits LoBue. "There were so many factors in the decision, but probably the biggest one is that when I watch the level of competition right now, I know what it takes to compete with those guys. I don't want to do it halfway, I want to do it 100 percent always. So, I'm not entirely sure that I'm willing to make the family sacrifices right now to continue to try to be at that level."

In reflective mode during his final few days as a full- time cliff diver © Dean Treml / Red Bull Content Pool

What next?

"The goal of this is to be done with full-time competition," explains LoBue. "The beauty of phasing out is that I'll still compete FINA events, maybe have a wildcard event with the World Series and see the cliff diving family.

"I'm also living in Fort Lauderdale, where they're constructing the first 27m platform in that part of the world. I'm actually working with the city now part-time as the high diving program director. The timing really couldn't be more perfect between the opening of this facility and my departure from full-time cliff diving. I'm very content with the fact that it's time to help younger people learn the ways in a safe environment. I want to help other people enjoy this sport that we love so much."

You'll be missed, Steve

"Steve and I are really close friends," says fellow American Andy Jones . "You can always count on him for some goofy, funny moments, especially if you point a camera at him. For sure we'll miss him, it's definitely gonna be different without him around."

"Steve was a role model for me," adds his other close compatriot, David Colturi . "I knew him in junior diving and I’ve always looked up to him. Just a super-good guy, he's taught me so much. Now, looking back 10 years into a high diving career with him, he really is like a brother. We've grown together, we've learned together, we've laughed, we've gone through injuries. So many cool memories. I'm excited for his next chapter, but I'm sure we'll see a lot of him in the years to come."

Sharing a happy moment with Andy Jones (L) and David Colturi (R) in Italy © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

