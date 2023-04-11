The learnings we can all take from elite athletes' strategies for success

Mind Set Win is the podcast uncovering the mental techniques used by elite sporting personalities and helping everybody apply them in their daily lives to become more successful and fulfilled.
Hosts Cédric Dumont and Kate Courtney have been guiding us through new themes every week ranging from dreaming to decision-making, and many fascinating topics in between.
Here’s a look at just some of the practical exercises you can action right away from the series so far and don't forget, new episodes drop weekly wherever you get your podcasts!
01
Finding enjoyment and satisfaction
We learn how for Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, finding enjoyment and satisfaction in his work, regardless of the outcome, enables him to consistently lead his team to success. Here’s a way of thinking provided by Dumont that can help you find added satisfaction in your successes as well.
- The next time something is at stake, try and put the end result to one side and concentrate on being in the moment.
- Kickstart your senses by trying to take in the smells, the sights and the sounds.
- Ask yourself questions like these: How much effort have you put into being there? What have you learned along the way? Have you already achieved part of the goal in getting this far? Are you solely responsible for being in this moment, or have you worked as part of a team?
- See if you can already find satisfaction in the experience and feeling of doing something you’re good at or enjoy, regardless of the eventual outcome.
02
Developing a growth mindset
Pole vault champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis tries to improve his mental strength every day by even a fraction. How is that achievable in our own lives? Here are some tips from Dumont to help you refocus your approach and develop a growth mindset.
- Grab a pen or open the notes app on your phone and write down a goal or something you want to achieve.
- Once the goal is set, really think about what you need to turn that goal into reality. Break them down into smaller micro goals and things you can already achieve in the coming days, weeks or months.
- Think about the manageable targets you can hit to stay on course and write them down. What aims can you set yourself and can you measure your progress over a short period of time?
- Remember, the clearer the process is, the easier it is to track the progress.
- Analyse your achievements and remember to reward yourself after progress has been made, this leads to added motivation and commitment.
03
Finding your flow state
Attaining a flow state can be hard to achieve. When tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas pulls it off, he describes it as “playing with your soul”. So how can we all experience this feeling? Dumont shares some expert tips. It starts with:
- Determining a clear goal in your mind and practising the task – be it a guitar solo, reciting something from memory or cooking a meal – until you become familiar with it.
- Being aware of potential distractions and focusing on being present, nothing else.
- Avoiding the temptation to force it, your flow won’t come instantly.
- Repeating the task on a daily basis, consistency is key.
04
Cultivating persistence
For mountain biker Kate Courtney, persistence is the foundation to success and a key way to building and maintaining her levels of persistence in training and on race days has been by creating a mantra. If you're keen to find and create a mantra of your own, remember these steps.
- Think of something you want to get better at and brainstorm a phrase to help you succeed.
- Keep the phrase short, positive, actionable and in your mind at all times.
- Write it down so it physically exists and say it out loud, the more you say it, the easier it will become.
- In challenging times, remember to visualise your mantra for support.
05
Developing grit
Lindsey Vonn had to demonstrate inspiring levels of grit to recover from multiple serious injury setbacks during her illustrious career. While there’s no magic formula to instantly instil these levels of grit into our own daily lives, Dumont offers two equations from Vonn’s favourite book Grit by Angela Duckworth, to teach us how to avoid plateauing.
- The first is: talent x effort = skill. When you apply effort to talent, you develop your skill.
- And the second is: skill x effort = achievement. To reach your goals, you need to keep on working hard and using your skills.
06
Improving your decision making
After listening to surfer Leonardo Fioravanti, Dumont outlines how our emotions can have a major impact on the decisions we make in life and how by learning to manage these emotions, decision-making can become infinitely easier.
- Firstly, Dumont helps us uncover what it is that’s driving our decision-making, either the rational or the emotional.
- Then he reminds us that by being aware of our own weaknesses, we actually put ourselves in the best position possible for making better decisions.
The second part of the exercise revolves around how to actually make the decision in question, here are three things to remember.
- To help get in the right mindset, try saying something positive to yourself.
- Focus on being rational and only consider all the facts you’ve collected around the decision.
- Trust your own advice and believe in your ability to make the right choice.
07
Daring to dream
Kitesurfer Airton Cozzolino has loved to dream all his life and it’s been at the core of his success on the water. If you want to capture your dreams and turn them into achievable goals as well, try this exercise provided by Dumont.
- Be prepared for a dream to flicker into your brain at any time of the day.
- Don’t panic if nothing materialises straightaway, it may take multiple attempts.
- Also clear time in your schedule for dedicated brainstorming and reflecting.
- Find a relaxing environment, clear yourself of all distractions, and take a deep breath. Write down everything you’d love to do one day, however crazy it seems.
- Be patient and once you’ve built the list on paper, look over what you’ve written. Focus on the dreams you feel are meaningful and important to you, even if they seem unrealistic at first. You’ll be more likely to succeed in things you deeply care about.
Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win.
