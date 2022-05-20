All you need to know about street dance

Gaming
What is street dance?
Street dance is an umbrella term for dance styles that have their origin on the streets. Depending on who you ask, you'll get a wider or narrower range of dances that are considered a street dance. A common interpretation is that street dances are the dance forms that originated in the urban areas of the United States and are considered to be part of hip-hop, funk and club culture.
Many pioneers consider this definition too broad and insist on keeping the different styles separated, as their history and culture differ a lot. Despite these efforts, the majority of people use the term in a general manner. This is reinforced by mainstream movies that mix up all the styles for more spectacular dance scenes. Often, these movies are first contact that people have with dance and that shapes their understanding.
Get to know the world of street dance
Learn about the origins of street dance and discover the styles that have evolved from its humble beginnings.
The different street dance styles
The following list has the most common styles that are considered street dances. Find out more by following the links:
- Krumping
- Clowning
- Waacking
- Voguing
House, Waacking and Voguing are technically born in the clubs and therefore not considered street dances by some.
Movies, documentaries, videos and series about street dance
If you haven't watched it already, we recommend starting with Get to know the world of street dance. After that, pick from the following list:
Tour Las Vegas with B-Girl Dassy
Street dancer Dassy provides a memorable tour of the most famous sites in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Inspiring dancers and their stories
Many dancers have amazing stories to tell. Find a collection of some of the best below:
Building a business in street dance
Find out how dancers build a career in street dance in the following stories:
Learn how to improve your street dance
