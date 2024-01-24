How to play Ken in Street Fighter 6

Fighting games are a complex genre. And Street Fighter 6 is, of course, no exception. Although the title offers numerous opportunities to learn more about the system and characters within the game, you may be looking for a quick overview of the strengths and strategies of the different fighters. Then you've come to the right place.

If you want to play a classic but Ryu is too boring for you, Street Fighter 6 also has the hothead Ken up its sleeve. Find out all about his moves and strategies here.

Watch how the world's best players use these characters at Red Bull Kumite in New York on March 16-17 .

01 Ken's game plan

Ken retains much of his offensive game plan from previous instalments in Street Fighter 6. Similar to his rival Ryu, he also has solid options in the neutral game and, therefore, good mid-range possibilities. However, he shines above all in closing the gap to his opponent, be it through his run, strong drive rush normals or his Dragonlash kick.

Ken aims to get close to the opponent and stick with them until they break. Coupled with his high damage potential, it can be really scary to go up against a competent Ken.

11 min Mind of a Beast Daigo Umehara has been at the top of the Street Fighter world for years, but still loves each new challenge.

02 Run-cancels

Ken's run © Capcom

Ken's V-Skill from Street Fighter V is now a move in its own right. If you press two kick buttons, he starts running towards the opponent. His run can be cancelled like a special move from the corresponding normals. Depending on which button you press afterwards, he has different follow-ups:

LK: Stops your run

MK: Overhead (Safe on Block)

HK: Stepkick (cancels into all super arts)

Alternatively, a few of his special moves can be boosted if you use them during a run:

Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku

Shoryuken

Dragonlash

03 Notable normal moves

st.LP

Ken's st.LP © Capcom

Long range

4 frames startup

Cancel possible in specials like Hard Shoryuken

cr.LP

Ken's cr.LP © Capcom

4 frames startup

Link in st.MP possible, allows Confirm in its target combo st.MP~st.HP

st.HP

Ken's st.HP © Capcom

Good poke

Cancelable and therefore very good bait for Drive Impact

Starter for many run-cancels

cr.MK

Ken's cr.MK © Capcom

Far-reaching poke

Typical crouching medium kick from Shotos

Perfect as a drive rush buffer

Shotos... are characters like Ryu and Ken who practice Shotokan characters. Meanwhile a FG archetype.

st.HK

Ken's st.HK © Capcom

Punish counter leads to full combo

Spacing trap

Not cancelable

49 min The Art of Street Fighting The world's top Street Fighter V players prepare for the fight of their lives at Red Bull Kumite.

04 Special moves

Hadoken

Ken's Hadoken © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+👊

Ken's classic fireball

Strength of the button determines the speed of the projectile

OD version hits twice

Shoryuken

Ken's Shoryuken © Capcom

➡️⬇️↘️+👊

The iconic anti-air

Important combo ender for Ken

All versions are invulnerable to attacks from the air

OD Shoryuken is completely invulnerable

Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku

Ken's Tatsumaki © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶

Hurricane Kick

Can be performed in the air

Carries the opponent far into the corner as a combo ender

All versions are very unsafe on block

Dragonlash

Ken's Dragonlash © Capcom

➡️⬇️↘️+🦶

Tool to strengthen the offense

The strong version of Dragonlash is plus on block

Jinrai Kick

Ken's Jinrai © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Kick move with different follow-ups

f.LK: Low attack. Unsafe on block, but a frame trap

f.MK: Overhead. Safe on block

f.HK: Combo ender. Does not hit Croucher

05 Super moves

Dragonlash Flame (Super-Art 1)

Ken's Dragonlash Flame © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶

Cancel from normal moves

Invulnerable to strikes and throws

Shippu Jinrai-kyaku (Super-Art 2)

Ken's Shippu Jinrai-kyaku © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Cancel from normals and OD special moves

Completely invulnerable

Shinryu Reppa (Super-Art 3)

Ken's Shinryu Reppa © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+👊

Invulnerable to strikes and throws

06 Modern controls

Ken does not suffer from the restrictions of Modern controls. All his important moves are intact or can be executed together with the assist button. However, he also has access to a Dragon Punch, for which you only need to press a single button.

07 Tips & tricks

Don't be too obvious when approaching opponents with Dragonlash. An attentive opponent will easily hit you with a Drive Impact.

It is tempting to use Jinrai as a mixup tool. However, the reward here is often quite low, especially against players who know what they are doing and sometimes punish you for the gaps in the strings. In the corner, however, you can hit opponents with Jinrai kicks several times in one combo.