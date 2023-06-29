EVO champion Oil King gives you his Manon tips for Street Fighter 6

There are few Street Fighter players who can boast credentials on the level of Leevy 'Oil King' Lin . The Taiwanese star has a number of prestigious titles under his belt, but by far his most significant achievement came in April, when he won EVO Japan 2023.

In Street Fighter V, Oil King was a Rashid main, favouring the nimble, acrobatic fighting style of the Middle-Eastern brawler. Now that we have a new iteration on our hands, Street Fighter VI, Lin has been forced to branch out due to his main not being available in the game (yet). His new fighter of choice is supermodel and world judoka champion Manon, who stacks up medals as damage multipliers. We caught up with him to get some tips on how to play this exciting new character.

Manon's medals explained

"She has two moves, command grab and hurt grab, and each move that hits the opponent can get one medal," explains Oil King. "Each medal can increase damage on the opponent until Level 5. Each round can continue the medal, it could put more pressure on the opponent. If you get behind in the round too much, you can make the medal your main purpose and prepare for the next round."

Manon's kicks can deal some damage © Capcom

Manon's judo-inspired style requires close range, but Oil King advises keeping opponents at bay with kicks and punches.

"Use basic punches and kicks to control the game and take your time waiting for the right moment to attack," he says. "Then, I recommend that the player Drive Rush with hit or throw. The best combo is '2mp 66 2mp 4hp 236mp', which can hurt the opponent and allow Manon to collect medals."

Manon brings supermodel looks and judoka skills © Capcom I don’t think it's a risk to pick her Leevy 'Oil King' Lin

Close quarters

Despite her specified fighting style, Oil King doesn't see the glamorous fighter as a risky pick.

"I don’t think it is a risk to pick her, especially at close range," says the EVO champion. "She is so strong, long distance may not be as good."

Oil King is ready to take on Street Fighter 6 © Marv Watson/Red Bull Content Pool

Of course, being a short-range fighter, Manon struggles the most against fighters that deal in projectiles. Basically, if you see a Hadouken, run.

"The most challenging fighters to face are fireball characters, but you can use parry and 236pp to get close to the opponent."

Watch Oil King’s skills in action at Red Bull Kumite 2023 on July 1-2 in Pretoria, South Africa. Find out more information on the event right here .