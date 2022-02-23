Capcom celebrated all things Street Fighter V at the 2021 season final

The original plan for the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Season Final was to gather warriors from across the globe after winning their respective Capcom Pro Tour 2021 Regional Qualifiers. After another year of Street Fighter V bouts relegated to the online arena – save for a few spurts of major tournaments – players were hungry to test their mettle in an offline final. Last year, they were denied that chance and this was supposed to be the return to form.

However, yet another opportunity for offline play was knocked on the head. The Capcom Cup was canceled once again, forcing Capcom to quickly craft another event within the bounds of the new limitations. The result was a commemoration of crush counters and regional showcases culminating in some massive surprises.

No Neutral 5v5

The first day of the Season Finals kicked off with a heated team battle between the hosts of the No Neutral talk show, Brian 'Brian_F' Foster and Rob 'RobTV' Burney.

Standing as the team captains, the two picked between some of SFV's best resident US players. After an entertaining back and forth, Brian_F's team ended up with David 'Justakid' Edwards, Derek 'iDom' Ruffin, Arturo 'nycfurby' Sanchez, and Alan 'Nephew' Sun, while RobTV's roster contained Victor 'Punk' Woodley, Chris 'ChrisCCH' Hancock, Sean 'Shine' Simpson and Bryant ‘Smug’ Huggins.

For most of the 5v5, Brian_F's strategy of diverse character choices and person-to-person matchups proved so potent that only one of his team fell while the opposition lost player after player. The most pivotal point came when RobTV sent Punk, his strongest player, into the fray against iDom to stem the numerous losses. iDom's Poison pick proved to be too toxic for Punk to handle and the Capcom Cup champion went on to take down the last member – ChrisCCH – and win the team tournament for Brian_F.

Finals Day 1

For some professional players, the very first day of the regional battles offered a chance at redemption. For others, proof that their CPT wins were not flukes. In South Africa, Jabhi 'Jabhim' Mabuza gave Billy 'BillyDate' Mulaudzi a crushing defeat with his mastery of Chun Li and regained his spot at the top. Over in the area of Europe East/Russia, Russian Jamie_TTM's new character Luke proved to be too much for Alexander 'Papoi' Papoi.

However, Australia's Travis Styles's impeccable use of Balrog's Tap special move erased his opponent and fellow Australian Pahnda from the competition, while China's DingChunQui proved his win truly was a slice of cake when he defeated Hanqiang 'Joeyangho' Gan. Over in Asia South East, Oswald (Tjie Wai Kit) put fists to face and eliminated Quan 'IamChuan' Ban. While Frozen tried to come up with a different strategy to defeat NeroTheBoxer, he couldn't stop the latter's Balrog-based onslaught and fell to second place again.

Finals Day 2

The next lineup of matches had some of the most shocking results of the week. Despite Houmaid 'Takamura' Rabie's dominance in their first CPT meeting, Europe West's Muhammed 'Momi' Berk came back stronger and defeated the Satsui No Hadou user to call themselves champion with a clean sweep of 5-0.

Central America West was taken by Antonio 'Kusanagi' Medrano who kept up the heat against David 'MJ_Gama' Gomez, and Saul Leonardo "MenaRD" Mena II beat Jimmy ‘JIMMY_DR’ R. with a deft display on Luke in Central America East. While the match-up was hard for Brazilian pro Gust's amazing E. Honda to get started in, he was nevertheless able to break down Ronaldo 'RonaldinhoBR' Filho to scoop the Brazil showdown.

Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche matched against his fellow avian friend and rival Amjad 'AngryBird' Alshalabi. Instead of selecting the tried and true Rashid for the runback, it was instead Luke who appeared. In response, AngryBird revealed that he's also proficient at using Rashid and attempted to counter-pick his friend with his old main. At first, it looked like AngryBird’s corner play would get the better of him, but BigBird’s reads, when put on defense, allowed him to escape mixup situations without eating too much damage. Coupled with his optimal combos that took rounds in a blink of an eye, AngryBird succumbed to BigBird's new character and scored a win for the Middle East.

The action that followed was just as gripping. Sim 'NL' Gun and Lee 'Infiltration' Seon-woo was the closest fight of the night, as NL seemingly had more than a few chances to seal the deal, but couldn't quite close it out against Infiltration, giving the latter the win for Asia East. Last, but certainly not least, UK/Ireland was a test of man versus machine, as Falke extraordinaire Kim-Philippe 'The4Philzz' Badiabio went against the robotic emotionless DC 'Infexious' Coleman. After a few rounds, it was clear that Infexious had found the glaring holes in The4Philzz's gameplan by jumping at the perfect range to cross up and claimed the crown for the region.

Finals Day 3

Many of Street Fighter's current rivalries came to ahead on the final day of fisticuffs, alongside new challengers rising to take on old favorites. Andreas 'Rikemansbarnet' Persson couldn't ponder the power of Arman 'Phenom' Hanjani's M.Bison choice and ended up being slain 5-1. The No Neutral hosts RobTV and Brian_F fought it out solo this time, but with RobTV taking the victory from his cohort for Midwest. Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol's continuous rise through the ranks of the best Street Fighter players wasn't stopped on this day, as he soundly defeated Kilyan 'Kilzyou' Faucheux for France, while ChrisCCH once again got the better of Nephew's ice cold neutral playstyle to conquer US West.

To round out the event, two marquee matches remained. iDom and Punk's rivalry continued, as they battled it out for US East. At first, it seemed all hope was lost for iDom, as some missed hit confirms seemingly gave away wins to his opponent, but he was able to bring it back from the brink of a crushing defeat. The match didn't end there, giving us the closest set of the night – going down to the final game, Punk switched to Cammy and took it in the end.

The final fight of the night came down to the old guard versus the next generation. Japan's Daigo ‘The Beast’ Umehara and Masaki 'Kawano' Kawano capped off a ridiculous weekend of SFV action and the back and forth between the two players was worth the wait. Daigo's defensive reversals were at first on point, but all it took was Kawano playing a little more patient and slowly finding chances to punish The Beast whenever he could. The young gun defeating the legend and further proving himself was the highlight of the night, capping off what's been a tumultuous season.

The future of Street Fighter

With the last match over, the final thoughts of the commentators were given and then it was time for the big reveal. Street Fighter 6 was finally announced, as well as a quick look at Luke and Ryu's redesigns. With more realistic graphics in hand, Street Fighter 6 seems to be taking the fighter into a new visual direction. Even though it left fans starving for much more, Street Fighter fans can take solace in the continuation of their favorite series.

The Capcom Pro Tour is also coming back in 2022, so fans can expect more fantastic fights later this year – with specific dates yet to be determined.