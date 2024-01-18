A Streif run unlike any other as MTB star Fabio Wibmer thrills in Kitzbühel
Wibmer on his Streif project
Hi Fabio, how did you come up with the crazy idea of conquering the Streif on your bike?
Kitzbühel and the Streif have always been something special. I grew up just under an hour away from here and as a child, I used to cheer on the ski stars as they raced down. It was always the biggest ski race there was. At some point, a vision crystallised for me that I also wanted to ski down the Streif - but not in the traditional way on skis, but on my bike and with a few additional obstacles built in.
From the past back to the present: when did you start preparing for this unique project?
My team and I have been working for almost two years to make this dream possible. Now it's a brilliant feeling after conquering the Streif, every jump has worked out and it's become a really cool video.
Is it even possible to prepare for such an extraordinary challenge?
Of course, it's difficult to simulate all the details in advance. You have to bear in mind that there are special conditions on the Streif, a completely different hardness due to the prepared snow, which feels more like ice. There are hardly any slopes that you can test this on because nothing comes close to the Streif. But I trained a lot in the snow and we were able to test some of the jumps.
Special challenges require special equipment. How did you prepare your Canyon bike for this project?
This project definitely pushed the bike and me to the limit! Setting up the bike for these unusual conditions with snow, ice and cold temperatures involved many nuances such as suspension and the right tyre pressure. Then there was grip which I managed to achieve through special spikes. I created those in the summer together with ice speedway icon Franky Zorn in order to survive on this unusual surface. The temperatures of up to -10 degrees also provided a special stress test for the material. That's why it's all the more important to be able to rely on your bike – and I have a top partner in Canyon.
You make jumps, descents and entire projects look so easy but it takes a lot of work. How do you manage to stay so relaxed?
At first glance, you don't realise how much work goes into every detail to make a project like this a reality. There were so many hours of preparation time that I can't even count it anymore. Together with my team, we worked on this project for almost two years and the last two months were extremely intensive. But every minute pays off and is needed because we only had a short window of time in which to deliver. Good preparation is the foundation, otherwise it wouldn't work.
Which trick was a particular special challenge for you?
To be honest, every second from top to bottom on the Streif was a challenge. But the jump into the Mausefall was pretty heavy. I actually wanted to do it on the first day of filming, but I didn't feel quite ready for this extremely high jump. We then switched around and I was able to build up even more feeling with other jumps. The fact that it worked out and we pulled it off was a really cool thing for all of us!
When I think back to the Hahnenkamm races, one of the most memorable moments for me was Bode Miller's so-called 'wall ride' in the steep slope exit
Are there any moments from the Hahnenkamm Races that you remember particularly well?
When I think back to the Hahnenkamm races, one of the most memorable moments for me was Bode Miller's so-called 'wall ride' in the steep slope exit. He was an inspiration to me. With his relaxed attitude, but also with the talent to be able to deliver a top performance when it mattered. It was precisely these unique moments that inspired me to create my project. That's why I really wanted to incorporate them into the video - and of course, my personal Streif wall ride on the bike was a must.
Wibmer's Streif Canyon Torque CF bike check
6 min
Fabio Wibmer's custom bike check
Discover the secrets of Fabio Wibmer's tailored mountain bike, which he rode down the Streif ski course.
Setting up the bike for these unusual conditions with snow, ice and cold temperatures involved many nuances such as suspension and the right tyre pressure
- Bike/frame: Canyon Torque CF (27.5 front/rear)
- Suspension: Öhlins Suspension
- Wheels: DT Swiss
- Brakes: Magura MT7 Raceline
- Drivetrain: SRAM
- Tyres: Pirelli Scorpion
- Spikes: Custom made by Franky Zorn
- Handlebar: G5 (Canyon)
- Stem: G5 (Canyon)
- Grips: G5 (Canyon)
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Stamp 7