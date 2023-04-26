9 talking points from an adrenaline-fuelled comeback for the Swatch Nines

Formerly known as Knights, Queens and then Royals, the Swatch Nines festival returned stronger than ever this year, with ski and snowboard freestylers descending on the slopes of the Schilthorn-Piz Gloria in Switzerland’s Bernese Alps from April 17 to 22.

The highlight, of course, was Saturday’s Big Air contest, taking place on a one-of-a-kind, paradigm-shifting snowpark set-up. Among those shredding the snow were Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud , the first-ever female skier to successfully land a Switch Double Cork 1440; fellow freeskiers Matěj Švancer and Olivia Asselin as well as the aptly-named Cool Wakushima , who began snowboarding at just six years old.

Watch the highlights from the 2023 Swatch Nines in the player above and scroll on down for a recap of the standout moments in a festival of unforgettable sporting achievements.

01 Innovation was on display

8 min Designing Swatch Nines Discover what it takes to design the ultimate playground for adults from the people behind Swatch Nines.

As expected with a Nines event, the course set-up did not disappoint . This year saw an inventive Big Air jump with multiple takeoffs at different levels – a design never seen before in snowsports.

Not enough? How about a three-sided transition feature featuring snow domes, tunnels and rails for the athletes to have fun on and session. There was also a full wooden skate bowl built into the snow in the transition feature for the invited skateboarders and bike athletes to jam on.

Ready to be shredded © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool Jamming and having fun on the big air jumps © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

02 The unique format

The best things in life are chill, right? The Nines certainly agree. The format has always been about being creative and innovative on the course build for that particular year. That said, for the 2023 event there was a Big Air contest for those in both ski and snowboard disciplines but the emphasis here is on personal expression. These contests took on a jam session format, with each athlete required to land both a technical trick and a style trick, which were then combined for a final score.

Fabian Bösch © Lorenz Richards Max Moffatt © Lorenz Richards Mathilde Gremaud © Lorenz Richards

Prior to that competition, the athletes had a few days to get familiar with the set-up, have some fun on the transition course build and even shoot some incredible photos and videos of their own, with specialist ski and snowboard photographer Theo Acworth talking the athletes and their teams through finding that perfect action shot .

03 Synchronised awesomeness

Alongside slow-mo airtime and having a blast , three-time Olympian Gremaud posted an amazing triple-action synchronised grind with snowboarders Fridtjof Sæther Tischendorf and Juho Laine. All that in between placing third in the women's freeski comp thanks to a 360 In and Out Grab and a Double Cork 1080 Safety! Norwegians Johanne Killi and Sandra Eie finished first and second in that contest.

04 Max Moffat took the men’s ski title

An on-point Cork 360 Blunt Bringback and a Double Cork 1440 Cuban were enough to see Canadian Max Moffat take the top spot in the men's freeski comp.

“Swatch Nines always provides a really fun environment. It’s pretty hard to replicate the atmosphere that they create here. It’s kind of being with a bunch of your best friends having fun and doing what they want. It’s just pure freedom, pure expression and no rules. That’s what makes it the best,” Moffat said.

05 And Fabian Bösch claimed third

Swiss skiers Kim Gubser and Fabian Bösch placed second and third respectively. Bösch's Rodeo 720 Double Nose and a Double Cork 1620 Blunt to Blunt saw him beat off contenders to bag third.

06 A diverse line up

The event saw competitors from: Switzerland, Russia, France, New Zealand, Canada, Sweden, Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic. In total, over 60 athletes from 14 countries took to the snow on the slopes of the Schilthorn-Piz Gloria.

All in all, the event brought together a uniquely talented and diverse group from across the action-sports spectrum. Want skiers? You got it? Snowboarders? Oh yeah. Skateboarders and bikers? Yeah, bring ‘em up the mountain!

BMXer Matthias Dandois with freeskier Nico Vuignier in the background © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

07 Anna Gasser’s Switch Back 540 Japan is serious business

In fact, it’s so good it helped Anna Gasser bag second in the women’s snowboard, alongside a cheeky Back 720 Indy. A two-time Olympic champion and four time X Games gold medal winner, our money’s on #GasserForGold in 2024. Judging by this mid-air high five from the weekend, she agrees.

Canadian Emeraude Maheux scooped up the women's title with Russian Eseniya Stepanova third.

08 Jaw-dropping views

We’re not just talking about the competitors and their eye-popping displays of talent, either. In case it wasn’t obvious, this area of the world is just a little bit scenic. Highlights included: awesome vistas of the surrounding Bernese Alps, including the iconic Eiger.

What’s more, the whole area was featured in the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, as Blofeld’s lair. Thankfully, no super villains featured this time around. " Backdrop goals ", German snowboarder Leon Vockensperger was heard saying.

Wherever you looked there was a stunning backdrop to the competition © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

09 Talking of Vockensperger… there was success for him in men's snowboard

Clemens Millauer and Vockensperger bagged first and third respectively. Vockensperger let his Switch Back 540 Melon to Indy do the talking. Moritz Boll of Switzerland placed second.

“The whole week at the Swatch Nines was a complete success. It was a challenge weather-wise; we had everything from snow, wind and sun. Ending the week with a contest that I won is great of course, and makes me extremely happy. The location here on the Schilthorn is just perfect,” Millauer said.

Anne Gasser © Lorenz Richard / Red Bull Content Pool Jakub Hroneš © Lorenz Richards Clemens Millauer © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool