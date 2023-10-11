Here’s how Szymon Godziek is going for the win at Red Bull Rampage
How would you describe the emotions you’re currently feeling about the event? Are you excited about the start? Are you scared? Do you want to get it over with?
I'm happy, but at the same time, I want to get it over with. I always do because this is the most stressful start of the season for me. Even the on-site training sessions are already slightly nervous. I'm ready to fight. I've been training a lot to get a good result, and not to catch any injury. That's the key to success for me this year. I can take soil because I know that I have prepared my body well in training. I will try new things and, step by step, add more elements.
You've mixed freestyle and freeride training very well this season – how does that affect your confidence?
Mixing everything has been very good for my form and instinct – feeling the bike and testing new elements. Motocross also helps me a lot. I feel it strongly, especially when I mix motorcycle riding with dirt biking, it's very easy for me to jump from a small bike to a freeride bike. I have a single crown shock on my bike, so I started to concentrate on tailwhips. It all just worked out well, and I'm riding it hard.
In your interview before last year’s Red Bull Rampage, you said you’d take the first ride easy – but it didn’t turn out that way. What’s your plan for this year?
Yes, last year, the initial plan was different from what happened at the finals. The day before the competition, the organiser told us that there would probably be only one run, so I had to add to the fire immediately. It all worked out and resulted in a good result. This year, I also want to give it a real go in the first run.
If everything goes according to plan, I will try to add something extra in the second attempt. It depends on how the training sessions, which we are just starting, will line up. Where we had the McGazza hip, on which I did the Table-Top, we slightly changed the location of the landing and straightened the whole obstacle. Still, it's not perfect, though, because that's how the terrain is laid out there. It's a shame because I wanted to do a frontflip in my ride, but I don't think I'll have anywhere to do it. I have another very strong trick planned for the lower part of the line...
5 min
Top 3 runs
Watch the podium runs from Red Bull Rampage, featuring Brandon Semenuk, Szymon Godziek and Brett Rheeder.
Are you happy that your brother Dawid is digging with you in Utah?
Very much so! It's super mental support for me. Dawid is stoked about the kickoff, but he says we'll never talk him into taking off.
Tell us about how the digging on your line went?
It's the second year in the same zone, so we knew the work wouldn't be so much, and the digging wouldn't be so hardcore. A year ago, we were a little short of time. We had two fat missions this season, which we accomplished right at the beginning. The first two days of digging were hard, and the next two were much calmer. We were building such a narrow jump on the rock. It was more of a search for large stones that could stabilise the whole structure and maximise the landing, which is only a metre wide.
This is the real me - a guy who comes from a skatepark. I want to show my tricks, and I'm really stoked about it
Which element on your line will be the most technical, difficult and dangerous?
The most technical element will be just jumping over a narrow rock on my line on a ridge – that's what I'm most afraid of this year. This is new, and the rest of the route is very similar. What would I like to change? I already have a ride in my head that I want to fire up, and certainly, my main goal is to add more tricks.
Last year, you finished in second place. The bike came with a one-hander this year, like Brett Rheeder, who won that competition. Is there a change in tactics, or is everyone just going that way?
The decision was made because the Rampage site is in the same area as last year. I knew I would want to take advantage of my line, and I don't have a huge dropoff on it. I decided that I would improve my riding by doing more tricks. I think barspins and tailwhips will fall into place. This is the real me - a guy who comes from a skatepark. I want to show my tricks, and I'm really stoked about it. I'm mega happy that I made this decision. The whole bike we built this year suits me very well.
What else has changed on your bike and why?
I gave up the mullet. I put a 27.5-inch wheel in the back. When I got on this bike with a single wheel and identical wheels, it felt like a dirt bike. The position is more forward-leaning, and I know I can do tricks like on a small bike. That was the point.
This year, the set of riders is very diverse. Are you happy to see downhillers, slopesetters and freeriders in Utah?
I'm very pleased. For example, what Gee Atherton is building is a completely different tale. It shows that there are no limits to freeride. It's great to work with different riders. We use some obstacles together, just with Gee and Brendog. Brendon [Fairclough] kicks some crazy canyon gap, and I just know that he will jump it perfectly, because, after all, he always does. It's great to meet all these people here. Good Vibes!
Clemens Kaudela used to ride a lot with you a few years ago, and this season, he got a wild card that allows him to compete. Do you think the experience gained will help him in the competition?
All this will definitely help Clemens a lot. It was evident already in the first days of digging. From the very beginning, he knew well what he was doing. His team did a mega good job. He is flying big stuff, so we jump the canyon gap together. Bienve [Aguado] will also appear on the canyon gap. Cool, because the guys are my mega-good buddies. We ride together often, so I look forward to training sessions together.
And Emil Johansson? Do you think he will find his way to such competitions?
I think he will. After all, this is not his first start, as he took part in Red Bull Rampage in the 2019 season. Emil, as Emil is. He put together a freeride single-wheeler just like me. We rode together a bit before the competition, and you could see that he really felt comfortable on the bike. He's spinning the triple as if nothing ever happened. At the top end, he plans to use a section of Brett Rheeder's line: insane obstacles, big drops. I wonder what he will fire up on this route because it will be exciting!
Who do you think can surprise everyone with a strong ride?
It seems to me that it can surprise, first of all, Talus Turk, who is competing for the first time in Rampage. He is very young. I met him at Loose Fest and immediately noticed how confidently he flies on huge hops. I also immediately checked his Instagram, and it turned out that he also embraces the small bike very well. Who else? It's hard to say because everyone is building really Interesting lines. On top of that, we really have a lot of training this year, as some of the teams are slowly finishing their lines and will be able to focus on riding. It's going to be a really challenging competition.
And what will you surprise us with?
We'll see after training, but I'll definitely want to surprise with a very large number of tricks!
