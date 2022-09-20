T1 have returned to the fore of Southeast Asian Dota with a brand new roster that features two The International winning players. After the Arlington Major roster lock, T1 added former OG players Anathan 'Ana' Pham and Topias 'Topson' Taavitsainen to their roster in the hopes of qualifying for an invite to The International 2022.

Despite placing third in the Southeast Asian regional qualifier, it could be argued that T1 has one of the strongest rosters in all of Southeast Asia and will be one of the favourites to make it through to the International 2022. Here's their journey through The International 2022 regional qualifier to be one of the 22 teams invited to Singapore to compete.

T1's path through the regional qualifier

With T1 ending fifth in the Southeast Asian Dota Pro Circuit Tour 3, T1 didn't have the best results and decided to make changes right before the regional qualifiers. In terms of skill, the addition of Ana and Topson could make T1 one of the most talented teams in Southeast Asia.

T1 started their regional qualifier run against Execration, the first placed team in Division Two and a long-time Southeast Asian org. In this game, T1 relied on Ana's Morphling to carry them. In both games they started their drafts with Marci and Morphling, and Execration were'ot able to answer accordingly. This highlight truly says all that needs to be said about this series and T1 easily swept Execration to move on in the bracket.

T1 would then take care of RSG, a fellow upper division team, in much the same fashion. In the first game, T1 brought out one of the most creative drafts of the qualifier. The team picked Morphling again, but this time it was given to Topson. On the other hand, Ana played Undying as a carry that built utility items to support his team-mate in the midlane, who was the actual carry. T1 also won this series in a two-game sweep.

The final three

At this point the qualifiers changed and the only teams left were those that could compete for the final spot. T1 was already guaranteed a Last Chance Qualifier spot, but just like the other teams in contention, they wanted the final spot. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be.

Last year's T1 roster has seen a significant shift © Valve/PGL

Their Upper Bracket finals series was against fellow Southeast Asian front-runner Talon Esports. Once again, T1 relied on their Marci and Morphling opening. They were able to get an early lead, but Talon was able to turn it around in the late game. In the second game, Talon's Beastmaster and Earthshaker were able to have a lot of impact on T1's bottom lane, allowing them to snowball the game and send T1 to the Lower Bracket.

In their final elimination match against Polaris Esports, T1 was able to take the first game with their patented Undying and Morphling carry. The team was able to take over the game from the first minute and slowly dismantled Polaris over 50 minutes. In the second game, Polaris did the same back to T1, controlling the game from minute one, and were able to finish it in 40 minutes.

In the final game, T1 changed their strategy and brought out Ana's Templar Assassin, a high-tempo carry that relies on gaining a lead. However, the opposite happened and T1 fell behind. They were unable to handle Polaris's pressure with their Phantom Lancer and eventually fell in the third game.

Despite the loss, T1's regional qualifier run showed moments of excellence. While it would've been great to win the regional qualifier, T1's team is very new and will take time to gel. There were moments that Ana and Topson's performances showed how strong this team can truly be.

Now, it's time for the T1 boys to bootcamp and prepare for the upcoming Last Chance Qualifier. Only two teams will move on to the group stages and with such a strong roster, they're likely to take one of those two spots.