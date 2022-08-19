After an intense eight weeks, T1 are now headed into the LCK Summer Playoffs as the second seed. Fans across the world are preparing for some of the most exciting best-of-five matches South Korea has ever seen as the remaining teams battle it out for either a guaranteed ticket to the League of Legends World Championship in the autumn, or at least one of the other three seeds.

T1 had a whirlwind ride this year, with some tight matches and worthy foes, leading to an incredible 83 percent win rate in the summer season. After becoming the first-ever LCK team to have a perfect season in the spring, the stakes were high for T1 coming into the summer. Fortunately, they held their own admirably throughout, with fans expecting big things after their previous record-breaking performance.

Far from taking their success for granted, T1 have doubled down and fought hard across the last eight weeks, earning themselves a great seed and whipping up momentum for the Playoffs. Here we look at some of their biggest achievements, tightest games and the reasons why they deserve that top two spot.

Determined

T1 didn't come to mess around and quite quickly established an aggressive, adaptive playstyle after their first few matches. Choi 'Zeus' Woo-je, who'd only taken a starting seat with the squad at the beginning of the year, was quick to make an impression and the team appeared strong and prepared to take on the next few weeks in their signature fashion.

Their first matches against Nongshim RedForce and KT Rolster were fairly straightforward affairs, despite a minor dip in confidence from T1. After a difficult MSI, the team were showing a more cautious side, which led to some interesting off-meta choices and hesitant gameplay. Although fans may have felt some concern, T1 were soon back up to their usual confident selves, storming into Week Two with some daring plays and a great opportunity for Zeus to show his stripes. Effortlessly besting both Liiv SANDBOX and Damwon Kia, Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok passed an important milestone with an impressive 2,600 kills.

Kwangdong Freecs managed to get one over on T1, but it did little to dampen the spirits of the team who'd managed a 24-game win streak so far. Accepting the loss graciously, T1 retreated and prepared for their next attack. When the next game started, DRX were far from ready for a renewed T1, who swiftly knocked them back. The halfway point of Week Four and Five was soon upon them and a strengthened team took to the Rift once again.

Unstoppable

Weeks Four to Six were an incredible time to be a T1 fan, with game-after-game of textbook plays. The team managed not to drop a single game and took on their top rivals Gen.G with force. It was a tense matchup, with both teams vying for that top spot, but a lethal pairing of Mun 'Oner' Hyeon-jun and Zeus caused problems for Gen.G, who could only watch as T1 pushed through the Nexus. After Gen.G, a match against Fredit BRION didn't seem like such a problem and T1 quickly dispatched them in a brutal 23-minute victory with a 23k gold lead.

Into Week Five and T1 showed no signs of slowing down. A close match against Hanwha Life Esports gave them some sturdy competition, but yet again they came out victorious. Fans began to speculate if this could be another astonishing streak for T1. The team even kept their cool when their third game was reset due to a bug, using their stockpiled momentum to generate a speedy lead and take the win.

After Week Five drew to a close, T1 were tied for top spot with Gen.G, but the team seemed to have hit their stride.

Resilient

Another match against KDF loomed during Week Six. Having been the only team to beat T1 in over 24 matches, there was a moment of panic when the two matched up again. KDF seemed to have another win in mind when the first game went in their favour, wasting no time in attacking T1 right out of the gate, but T1 had other ideas.

T1 ruffled feathers with some unusual picks in the draft for game two, putting Ashe and Draven in the bot lane, but incredibly managed to score first blood and use the pairing to their advantage. From here it was a flurry of team fights and T1 soon took the victory, forcing a third game. Once again, a series of aggressive team fights went over to T1, giving them the overall win and reassuring fans that KDF wouldn't beat T1 again.

After a satisfying win against KT in Week Seven, featuring an eclectic pentakill from Lee 'Gumayusi' Min-hyeong, T1 once again faced their arch-rivals Gen.G. Despite a heroic attempt and plenty of clever plays, T1 were beaten and Gen.G secured the top seed this time around.

Not ready to accept defeat, T1 stepped up in Week Eight and Nine and continued in top form, taking wins in matches against Hanwha Life, NS Redforce, Liiv SANDBOX and DWG Kia. This final flourish was enough to see T1 enter the Playoffs as second seed, ready to take on their opponents for a chance at Worlds.

Onwards

T1 now look to face off against their rivals Gen.G in the Finals to settle their score, but they'll have to battle their way through the semi-finals to get there. With the best teams in Korea battling it out, individual beefs to settle and a rivalry spanning several win streaks, the stakes couldn't be higher. If T1 keeps playing the way they have this summer, however, we'll see them at Worlds.