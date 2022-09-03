Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports Reveals Driver Line-up For F1 Esports Series
T1 show true grit against Gen.G at the LCK Summer Playoffs
T1 have had a fantastic Summer Split. Despite their loss, they fought well and will look forward to challenging for the Summoner’s Cup at the 2022 World Championship.
G2 Esports aren't slowing down at the LEC 2022 Summer Playoffs
G2 Esports aren't resting on their laurels at the LEC 2022 Summer Playoffs – here's how they secured their first win en route to the semifinals.
From seventh place to top seed, G2 are ready for the LEC Summer Playoffs
G2 had a tremendous LEC 2022 Summer Regular Season and have already secured their place at Worlds. Here's a rundown of what happened throughout the year and what comes next.
EU vs NA: The biggest matches in VALORANT history
VALORANT teams from Europe and North America don't often get the chance to face off, but when they do – like at Red Bull Home Ground 2022 – things can get pretty explosive.
Here's how T1 took down DWG KIA in the LCK 2022 Summer Playoffs
T1 are through to the Grand Final of the LCK 2022 Summer Playoffs after a lengthy battle against DWG KIA. Here's how it all went down.
Red Bull Flick duos look back on 10 years of CS:GO
The 10th anniversary of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is upon us. We ask some of the most memorable Red Bull Flick duos how their CS:GO journey started.
T1 at the LCK Summer Playoffs: keeping momentum after a stellar Spring
A record-breaking Spring Season raised the stakes for T1, who've thrown themselves into Summer in an almost equally impressive fashion. Here's how they punched their ticket for the Playoffs.
Community-led: how fans of Age of Empires are shaping the game's future
From a beloved '90s game franchise to a unique competitive offering, we look at how Microsoft's World's Edge studio teamed up with the community to set the stage for Age of Empires' esports future.
How G2 Esports qualified for Worlds 2022 after an electric LEC Week 8
After an incredible final Superweek run, G2 Esports finished first in the LEC Summer Regular Season and secured their place at Worlds – here’s how it all happened.
DRX's Knee is your EVO 2022 Tekken 7 champion
An incredible run at EVO 2022 saw DRX ace Jae-Min 'Knee' Bae pick up his third EVO title. Read on to discover how it all went down.
Red Bull Dual Ascent is taking multi-pitch climbing to a bold new frontier
Red Bull Dual Ascent sees climbing on man-made routes entering a new competitive universe at the Verzasca Dam in the Ascona-Locarno region of Switzerland – learn more here.
All you need to know about Red Bull District Ride
This weekend Red Bull District Ride returns after a five-year break. Check out the Nuremberg course details, see who’s riding and learn how you can watch the event.
Can you capture greatness with Red Bull Capture Point?
Red Bull Capture Point is going global for its second year, celebrating the visual medium of video games and the creativity of gamers.
6 of Val di Sole’s most thrilling UCI downhill race runs
Val di Sole in Italy has hosted some of history's most exciting Mercedes-Benz UCI World Cup and World Championship downhill races. Here's our pick of six of the most memorable.
Best moments from Red Bull Cliff Diving you can’t miss
Record-breaking Popovici and reigning champion Iffland win at the historic Stari Most bridge in Bosnia & Herzegovina.
Felipe Fraga boxes clever in bruising race around the Nürburging
As DTM returns from its summer break, Brazilian Felipe Fraga is denied victory in an action-packed weekend of racing at the Nürburgring while New Zealander Nick Cassidy gets back in the points.
The moments that mattered at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
The world champions from the 2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships have been crowned. Find out who won and get the best of the action from Les Gets in France right here.
