Get up to speed with Tahnée Seagrave’s best moments

With the 2023 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup now under way and Britain’s Tahnée Seagrave back in the saddle on top form, here’s a round-up of some of the defining moments of her career. But first, take a look at a raw edit of Seagrave tearing it up through the forests of Lousã in Portugal in the player above.

Look back at some of Seagrave's best winning runs and see her being interviewed in the videos below:

01 Les Gets 2021

3 min Tahnée Seagrave's winning run – Les Gets Watch Tahnée Seagrave's winning run from the women's downhill race in Les Gets.

This was more or less a home race for Seagrave , who honed her riding skills on the hills surrounding the French Alpine village. After a torrid qualifying run and struggling with a neck injury, the Briton upset the odds to grab first place by 0.252 seconds from Myriam Nicole. “You can never count me out,” said Seagrave.”I put my doubts to one side and rode the race with a big heart.”

3 min Tahnée's Run Reaction – Les Gets Tahnée Seagrave reacts to her dramatic win at Les Gets on July 3, 2021.

02 Maribor 2019

4 min Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Maribor Tahnée Seagrave won the women’s downhill race in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Slovenia. Watch it here.

After attacking hard out of the gate, Seagrave continued to be aggressive throughout her run and was four seconds ahead through the second split. Despite a difficult middle section, she found a huge amount of speed at the end of her run to claim an impressive win in Slovenia.

03 Vallnord 2018

4 min Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Vallnord Look back at the winning run from Tahnée Seagrave in Vallnord, Andorra.

At the fifth stop of the UCI MTB World Cup season in Andorra, Seagrave rebounded from the disappointment of a difficult qualifying session as she linked her turns perfectly and mastered the technical section to set an unbelievably quick time that no-one else could match.

04 Val di Sole 2018

4 min Tahnée Seagrave's run – Val di Sole Enjoy Tahnée Seagrave's storming winning run at Val di Sole, Italy, which she by a mere 0.1-second margin.

The downhill race in Italy proved to be an absolute thriller as Seagrave produced a sensational final run of the day to claim victory by a mere 0.1-second margin. Cue huge celebrations from the ecstatic Brit.

05 Fort William 2018

4 min Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Fort William Watch the winning run from Tahnée Seagrave on the challenging downhill course in Fort William, UK.

Seagrave stormed to her first victory at Scotland’s fabled Fort William track with an aggressive performance that saw her overcome some disappointing qualifying runs and overtake the likes of Cécile Ravanel with a tight line to secure the win.

06 Val di Sole 2017

2 min Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Val di Sole Check out Tahnée Seagrave's winning run in Val di Sole from the 2017 UCI MTB DH World Cup.

The British rider got the better of Val di Sole's unforgiving terrain with a dominant performance that was the icing on the cake after she put in superb performances to finish inside the top three in all the sections of qualifying. It was Seagrave’s third win of the year on the way to scoring second-place overall.

07 Leogang 2017

3 min Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Leogang Watch Tahnée Seagrave’s winning downhill run at Leogang for the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.

After coming second in Leogang in 2015 and 2016, and being disappointed on home soil the previous week, Seagrave was jubilant when she took the win in Austria in 2017.

08 Mont-Sainte-Anne 2017

3 min Tahnée Seagrave's DH winning run – Mont-Sainte-Anne Watch Tahnée Seagrave's winning downhill run in Mont-Sainte-Anne from the UCI DH MTB World Cup 2017.

For the fourth year in a row at Mont-Sainte-Anne in Canada, Seagrave took the win in 2017 going the fastest by 12.75 after a ride the commentators judged ‘risky’ at times.

09 Chatting with Rob Warner in Fort William 2017

9 min Tahnée Seagrave, Fort William Rob Warner shares a gondola with Tahnée Seagrave ahead of the race at Fort William, Scotland.

Back in 2017 in Scotland's Fort William, Seagrave was chasing her first win of the season. Ahead of the race, Rob Warner caught up with her on the gondola ride up to the start line.

10 Seagrave shares what she does in her downtime

7 min Tahnée Seagrave MTB star Tahnée Seagrave's downtime does not include time away from bikes.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Seagrave's life during the off-season. In this episode of Downtime, she shares how she trains, relaxes and bounces back from injuries and setbacks.

