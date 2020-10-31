Check out Tahnée Seagrave's custom Canyon Sender race bike
© Bartek Wolinski
The British downhill racing star made the move to Canyon for the 2020 season. Find out all the key details about the signature race-ready rig she's piloting in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.
Published on
Although only 25-years-old, Tahnée Seagrave has been around the UCI Downhill World Cup pits long enough to be considered a member of the old guard. Now in her eighth season competing in the Elite Women's class, the British rider not only secured herself a move to the Canyons Collective team for 2020, but also her own signature bike.
The 2021 Sender CFR FMD is her and brother Kaos's take on Canyon Factory Racing's race-ready downhill rig and it’s what she's piloting in her search for more World Cup wins to add to her already impressive collection.
The Canyon Sender CFR is completely new for the 2020 World Cup season and the biggest talking point is its weight-shedding full carbon frame. The new model has had 650g shaved from it while updated geometry repositions the rear shock closer to the ground.
This redesign lowers the entire bike's centre of gravity, providing Seagrave with a more stable ride without losing any of the front triangle's stiffness and confidence-inspiring handling.
The new pivot location has also allowed Canyon to reduce pedal kickback – something that not only slows riders down, but also compromises their suspension action on the toughest World Cup tracks.
Canyon also claims that the new Sender CFR can be ridden hard and fast (and to sometimes come up short) without the rider blowing through their rear suspension travel – something Seagrave proved during her race run at the first Maribor World Cup, where she managed to survive casing one of the course's biggest jumps.
01/04
Finally, it's worth highlighting some of the differences on Seagrave's FMD version of the Sender CFR. Fox takes care of suspension instead of RockShox, while Shimano's Saint gravity line is the groupset of choice. Her tyre sponsor Schwalbe is relied on for traction, Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals keep her feet locked-in and signature Ergon grips finish the cockpit nicely.
Tahnée Seagrave's Canyon Sender CFR FMD specs
- Frame: Canyon Sender CFR carbon-fibre, with 200mm travel
- Fork: FOX Performance Elite 40 Float
- Shock: Fox DHX2 Evol Performance Elite
- Headset: Acros AZX-227
- Crankset: Shimano Saint M825 36T
- Cassette: Shimano 105 5700 11–25 10s
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint M820 SS
- Shifter: Shimano Saint M820 10s
- Wheels: DT Swiss EX511 rims 29” front/27.5” rear, DT Swiss 240 hubs
- Tyres: Schwalbe prototype
- Brakes: Shimano XTR levers, Shimano Saint M820 calipers, 200mm Shimano RT86 rotors
- Handlebars: Renthal Fatbar
- Saddle: Ergon SMD20
- Seatpost: Canyon G5
- Grips: Ergon GFR1
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH