This is how Tahnée Seagrave fuels for body, health and mind

Tahnée Seagrave is one of the fastest downhill mountain bikers in the world. The British pinner has eight UCI World Cup wins to her name and, after battling seasons of injuries, she's back on top form after taking the win in Les Gets, France.

Tahnée Seagrave's winning run – Les Gets

The Wales-based rider believes that nutrition is key to her success on the trails, helping her to push herself to her limits both in training and during the all-out intensity of a blistering World Cup run. Here the 25-year-old reveals just how she fuels herself to victory.

What do you eat on a typical training day?

It depends on how much I'm training. I like to have smaller meals but more often, especially if I've got double training days.

Plyometric exercises are a core feature of Seagrave's gym work © Trail Creatives Ltd/Red Bull Content Pool

I'd wake up and have some porridge and then go to the gym, come back and have some eggs on toast. I'd wait a bit before having some lunch – as long as there's carbs and protein then I'm good to go, so chicken and rice or chicken and pasta. Sometimes, if I've had enough eggs in the morning, I’ll just have pasta for lunch and refuel with protein after my second session. I’ll have another meal when I'm back with a protein shake and then wait for dinner, and snack in between.

#poachwars is serious business © Tom Roberts

I still live at home so I'm so lucky that mum still cooks me dinner. She's such a good cook – we used to run a chalet in France and she had to learn to cook a load of meals. Dinner could be anything from shepherd’s pie to lasagne. It doesn't look like it but I eat a lot!

I need food that makes me happy, too, so I don't avoid cake or anything Tahnée Seagrave

Have you worked with a nutritionist at all?

I've had a couple of chats with nutritionists – just to get the grasp of things – but I think you learn over time. For me, if I'm happy eating what I'm eating, that's good – I need food that makes me happy, too, so I don't avoid cake or anything. I know what will fuel my sessions and, as long as I eat properly before and after, I allow myself to snack on anything in between.

Cake is one of Tahnée's favourite things © Tom Roberts

How important do you think nutrition is to your training and racing?

It's one of the main parts. It's our body's fuel, so when you're feeling tired or not strong, it could all be down to food. We've got to try and feed our bodies as well as we can to perform as well as we can. That means lots of carbs over a race weekend, which I used to struggle with – they made me feel a bit bloated and sick, but I've figured out which ones work for me.

I have to eat a lot more than I think as well. I know I already eat a lot, but I always have to eat way more because I'm burning so many calories. When you’re riding the bike park all day, you kind of forget to stop and snack.

How do you fuel ahead of a race?

I can't really digest that much on the day, so I make sure that I eat really well the day before. Breakfast is usually either porridge, eggs or a breakfast wrap, but I have to get up a bit earlier to try and eat it and then I'll just snack on energy bars until my race run.

Do you struggle to eat because of nerves?

No nerves, just excitement for Seagrave © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

I don't feel that nervous in the morning, but I'm super excited, and my body knows. I get a really dry mouth. I force myself to eat a bit, but sometimes it just makes me want to vomit.

How do you recover between the various sessions of a race weekend?

We just have to make sure that we've had enough carbs and protein the night before and that we've rested. It's a lot simpler than people think. We all sit down and talk about what we'd like for race day – there are no fussy people on the team, so we're quite lucky.

Getting into race mode © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto My mum makes a banging veggie lasagna – I'm pretty keen on that Tahnée Seagrave

What's your all time favourite meal?

My mum makes a banging veggie lasagna – I'm pretty keen on that. There's this place near ours that does these insane burgers as well – you can't really beat a burger and fries sometimes for a cheat meal.