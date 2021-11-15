The training regime behind Tahnée Seagrave's success
How do you train during the off-season?
We break it down into two-week training blocks, so it depends what we're trying to achieve in those couple of weeks. Mostly, it'll be gym sessions three-to-four times a week and then riding my bike around that. The riding could be enduro or a lot of e-biking, but we have progression sessions or pump track, too. It all depends on what we're trying to get out of it and what my trainer thinks I need.
Do the gym sessions vary with your training schedule?
It adjusts every month. I'll have three different gym sessions for one month, but I get a bit bored if I'm doing the same thing, so we'll change it up for the following month. It also changes as I get stronger as well – so if there's more plyos or less plyos.
I like a good circuit just because I get bored waiting around – anything that's done short and quick for me is pretty good
Do you have a favourite training session or drill?
I like a good circuit just because I get bored waiting around – anything that's done short and quick for me is pretty good. For the most part, I enjoy my gym sessions. I think I would go to the gym even if I wasn't a pro – I enjoy pushing myself.
You mentioned you use e-bikes now in your training. How has it changed that type of training?
British winters are so bad that tracks get pretty destroyed and can be super boggy, but an e-bike can make it a lot more fun. Normally, on a muddy trail ride you do two runs and cry on the way home, but e-bikes allow us to do 10 runs and leave us grinning all the way home. We also get a lot more downhill for our time. I think it's almost a necessity now in downhill training, but it’s so easy to overdo it – especially when it's all a bit new – because the volume and load was so much more than what I was used to.
How does training differ when it comes to the season itself?
In between races, we just try and do tune-ups and touch-ups. It's quite hard to always find a decent gym with what we need when we're travelling around. My trainer has managed to bring a few things with him. It’s nothing crazy, but just keeping it all on the same level so we don't drop out. Racing can be quite hectic and tiring, but if I didn't do anything between races then I'd de-train, so it's something I try to keep up with when I'm away.
What's your least favourite training session or drill?
Probably intervals on an enduro bike. Repeated sprints get so boring. Or road rides. I never really go on road rides because there isn't enough for my brain to focus on – I need more stimulants.
Is there anything you do outside of cycling to boost your mental sharpness?
Not really. Downhill runs and riding bikes in general does that for us. We have to be so focused and switched on. The stuff that I do outside of training would be just for fun or downtime, stuff that would take me away from all of that because it would become way too much.
What do you like doing in your downtime?
I like doing crafts, sewing and just making stuff in general. I'm well into DIY.