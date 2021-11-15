Tahnée Seagrave – licensed to thrill the mountain biking world
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Bike

The training regime behind Tahnée Seagrave's success

The British MTB downhill star puts in the hard work to be in the best shape she can for the World Cup season, but what does that entail exactly?
Written by Charlie Allenby
4 min readPublished on
Part of this story

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

The Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup …

Tahnée Seagrave

The UK's Tahnée Seagrave is one of downhill …

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Downhill mountain biking is an extremely tough sport. Riders have to navigate their way down technical, rough terrain at breakneck speeds and any mistake can have serious consequences.
Tahnée Seagrave knows this better than most. The 25-year-old was going through a six-race purple patch that spanned the end of the 2018 season and start of 2019 – winning three World Cups and finishing second twice, as well as securing second at the World Championships – before it all came crashing down (literally) in Fort William that year.
Tahnee Seagrave performs at UCI DH World Cup in Lousa, Portugal on November 1, 2020.
Seagrave trains intensively to be able to perform during World Cups
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
A broken shoulder was followed by another, more serious training accident – a broken leg and dislocated ankle in 2020. This year saw an injury-free season and a return to form, as Seagrave took a World Cup win in Les Gets.
Here, she shares just what she does to prepare for a World Cup season and how she likes to spend her downtime.

How do you train during the off-season?

Tahnée Seagrave: We break it down into two-week training blocks, so it depends what we're trying to achieve in those couple of weeks. Mostly, it'll be gym sessions three-to-four times a week and then riding my bike around that. The riding could be enduro or a lot of e-biking, but we have progression sessions or pump track, too. It all depends on what we're trying to get out of it and what my trainer thinks I need.

Do the gym sessions vary with your training schedule?

It adjusts every month. I'll have three different gym sessions for one month, but I get a bit bored if I'm doing the same thing, so we'll change it up for the following month. It also changes as I get stronger as well – so if there's more plyos or less plyos.

Tahnee Seagrave gives instructions to female mountain bikers during a Red Bull immersion day in Welshpool, Wales on October 24, 2019.
Downhill is very physical. You have to have strength all over the body
© Trail Creatives Ltd/Red Bull Content Pool
I like a good circuit just because I get bored waiting around – anything that's done short and quick for me is pretty good
Tahnée Seagrave

Do you have a favourite training session or drill?

I like a good circuit just because I get bored waiting around – anything that's done short and quick for me is pretty good. For the most part, I enjoy my gym sessions. I think I would go to the gym even if I wasn't a pro – I enjoy pushing myself.

You mentioned you use e-bikes now in your training. How has it changed that type of training?

British winters are so bad that tracks get pretty destroyed and can be super boggy, but an e-bike can make it a lot more fun. Normally, on a muddy trail ride you do two runs and cry on the way home, but e-bikes allow us to do 10 runs and leave us grinning all the way home. We also get a lot more downhill for our time. I think it's almost a necessity now in downhill training, but it’s so easy to overdo it – especially when it's all a bit new – because the volume and load was so much more than what I was used to.

Tahnée Seagrave trains during a Red Bull Immersion Day in Welshpool, Wales on October 24, 2019.
Seagrave is a big fan of circuit training
© Trail Creatives Ltd/Red Bull Content Pool
Tahnee Seagrave trains during a Red Bull immersion day in Welshpool, Wales on October 24, 2019
Plyometric exercises are a core feature of Seagrave's gym work
© Trail Creatives Ltd/Red Bull Content Pool

How does training differ when it comes to the season itself?

In between races, we just try and do tune-ups and touch-ups. It's quite hard to always find a decent gym with what we need when we're travelling around. My trainer has managed to bring a few things with him. It’s nothing crazy, but just keeping it all on the same level so we don't drop out. Racing can be quite hectic and tiring, but if I didn't do anything between races then I'd de-train, so it's something I try to keep up with when I'm away.

Tahnee Seagrave seen at UCI DH World Cup in Lousa, Portugal on November 1, 2020.
Seagrave has to be adaptable when training during the season
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

What's your least favourite training session or drill?

Probably intervals on an enduro bike. Repeated sprints get so boring. Or road rides. I never really go on road rides because there isn't enough for my brain to focus on – I need more stimulants.

Is there anything you do outside of cycling to boost your mental sharpness?

Not really. Downhill runs and riding bikes in general does that for us. We have to be so focused and switched on. The stuff that I do outside of training would be just for fun or downtime, stuff that would take me away from all of that because it would become way too much.

Tahnée Seagrave seen during a training in Llangynog, United Kingdom on January 6, 2017.
Drills on the road bike are Seagrave's least favourite sessions
© Dave Mackison/Red Bull Content Pool

What do you like doing in your downtime?

I like doing crafts, sewing and just making stuff in general. I'm well into DIY.

Part of this story

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

The Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup …

Tahnée Seagrave

The UK's Tahnée Seagrave is one of downhill …

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Bike
MTB