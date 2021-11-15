The training regime behind Tahnée Seagrave's success

British winters are so bad that tracks get pretty destroyed and can be super boggy, but an e-bike can make it a lot more fun. Normally, on a muddy trail ride you do two runs and cry on the way home, but e-bikes allow us to do 10 runs and leave us grinning all the way home. We also get a lot more downhill for our time. I think it's almost a necessity now in downhill training, but it’s so easy to overdo it – especially when it's all a bit new – because the volume and load was so much more than what I was used to.