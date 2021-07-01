Seagrave finished 5th in the first World Cup downhill race of the season
© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Bike

Check out Tahnée Seagrave's first Run Reaction of the World Cup season

The British rider headed to the opener of the Downhill World Cup after her first injury-free pre-season in two years. Could she get back to winning ways at the first race? Find out in her new vlog.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Published on
Part of this story

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Austria

Tahnée Seagrave

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Tahnée Seagrave is one of the best female downhill mountain bike riders in the world. The 26-year-old Brit has been a firm fixture of the UCI downhill scene since she burst onto the international stage as a teenager back in 2012. She's added a Junior World Championship and seven World Cup wins to her trophy cabinet since then and you wouldn't bet against her adding more to her haul.
Seagrave entered the 2021 UCI World Cup season as one of the most experienced riders in the paddocks and after an injury-plagued couple of years, she was just looking forward to getting back on her big bike.
In Tahnée's Run Reaction, you can follow her journey every step of the way throughout the 2021 downhill season. The vlog series tracks every stop of the World Cup series, giving you her insight on what went right during each race and where there's room for improvement.
Check out Tahnée's Run Reaction from the season-opener in Leogang below:
Bike · 3 min
Tahnée's Run Reaction – Leogang
Returning from a broken leg and dislocated ankle during the delayed and much-shortened 2020 racing calendar, Seagrave looked like she was getting back to her best form. After recording some impressive splits at the World Championships, she added some consistency to her race runs, which were capped off by two third-place finishes at the doubleheader in Lousã, Portugal.
A long off-season dented this momentum, while a bout of chronic fatigue caused by over training wasn't the best preparation ahead of the 2021 season opener.
Tahnee Seagrave warms up at Rd1 of the UCI DH World Cup in Leogng, Austria on June 12, 2021.
It's been a long wait to return to racing
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Come race day, though, Seagrave pulled things together in difficult conditions. Her first sector split was only bettered by eventual runner-up Vali Höll, but she was caught out attempting the higher, faster lines in a tricky and treacherous woods section. While she remained off of the pace set by the winner and reigning world champion Camille Balanche, Seagrave was just happy to be back on her big bike and competing on the world stage.
Tahnee Seagrave hits the gap jump at the UCI DH World cup in Leogang, Austria on June 12, 2021.
Back to racing on the world stage
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
I'm super stoked considering the last few years that I've had
Tahnée Seagrave
"I'm super stoked considering the last few years that I've had," she said. "Self-confidence is still something I have to teach myself, because it doesn't come naturally at all. I realised how powerful it was on a track like Leogang.
"The weather is so unpredictable and it ruins the track. It's not nice for the riders or the trail builders. I've got one under my belt now. I know what I need to work on and I'm just excited to get back racing and get that momentum and race rhythm back."
Tahnee Seagrave rides at Leogang UCI 2021.
Unpredictable weather affected the track
© Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto
Watch Tahnée' Seagrave and the rest of the downhill elite in action live at the Les Gets World Cup in France on Saturday, July 3.
Be sure to download the Red Bull TV app for the ultimate UCI Downhill experience.
Part of this story

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

Austria

Tahnée Seagrave

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Bike
MTB