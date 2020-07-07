The Teamfight Tactics meta is being balanced all the time and although there are many team compositions that can win a match, there will always be a few that are consistently ahead of the pack. Right now, Set 3 is in a place where you'll generally be wanting to level-up as soon as possible to get access to those powerful four and five-cost units before anyone else.

As we gear up for the Red Bull M.E.O Season 3 finals later this year, which for the first time features Teamfight Tactics, read on to find out the best team comps in the current meta and how to best take advantage of them.

Sorcerers

The six Sorcerers comp has shot to the top of the pile recently, thanks to its high damage output early on in the round that overwhelms comps that look to build up over time. Having three Star Guardians in your squad is essential for keeping your units' mana levels high and ensuring they keep casting those powerful spells. Chrono will also help out as the round goes on.

The best units to use right now in the Sorcerers comp are Ahri, Annie, Janna, Riven, Syndra, Twisted Fate, Viktor and Zoe. If you make it to Level 9, you can add in a Soraka for the healing potential to help your team survive longer, or Ekko for his powerful ultimate time freezing ability.

Early on, you don't have to focus on building your Sorcerer synergy straight away. These units build power with items and levels, and you may find yourself struggling early on without frontline units, such as Leona or Poppy. You can also build up a Mech-Pilot synergy to give your team some longevity and then pivot away from it when you have the units and items you need.

Riven will be the unlikely star in a Sorcerers comp © Riot Games

In a perfect game, you'll want to be Level 8 by Round 3 or Round 4 to get Riven, Janna, and Viktor rolling, so make sure you're taking advantage of the economy by building up your interest and your win/loss streaks.

Pay attention to the items you receive throughout the game. If you're getting a lot of spell-based items, like Needlessly Large Rods and Tears of the Goddess, then the Sorcerers comp will be perfect.

It might be tempting to put items such as Rabadon's Deathcap on your backline spellcasters. However, in this composition, Riven will be your star unit, even though she's not a Sorcerer herself. Ideally, you want the Deathcap on her, as well as a Guardian Angel and Quicksilver to keep her alive. Stick her on the frontline and let her go to town on the enemies. Remaining mana items, like Chalice of Power and Blue Buff, can go on Viktor or Janna to improve your composition further.

Cybernetics

Cybernetics is a bit harder to pull off, as you'll need to spread your items around to take advantage of the synergy bonus. If you can get it going however it's also one of the most powerful compositions right now.

The best units to use right now in Cybernetics are Vayne, Ekko, Vi, Leona, Wukong, Fiora, Caitlyn, and Irelia.

A Thresh in later levels will always be useful if you have powerful units on your bench and upping the number of Snipers in your composition will also help.

Vayne will carry your Cybernetics team to glory © Riot Games

Again, you'll want to level-up early in order to get access to the likes of Ekko, Irelia and Wukong, but it's actually Vayne who will be your star unit here, so you don't need to rush leveling if you find what you need. If you get the composition working, give her a Giant Slayer, Infinity Edge and Last Whisper, and she will shred an enemy team from the back, taking advantage of all of her synergy buffs.

Your early game can be spent building up Cybernetic units, which can be powerful on their own, even with just one item. You can also utilise Lucian with something like a Red Buff early on to help you build up a win streak. If you have items spare, you can try Ionic Spark on units like Leona and Vi.

Rebels

Six Rebels can be extremely annoying to play against, as when they bulk together and get that shield and damage buff, they're almost unstoppable. The Rebel synergy can be enough on its own, but you’'l also get that Demolitionist buff starting in the mid game to stun your enemies in a large area.

The best units to use right now in Rebels are Ziggs, Malphite, Yasuo, Zed, Ezreal, Jinx, Aurelion Sol and Gangplank.

Jinx will be the main damage dealer for the Rebels © Riot Games

Of course, Gangplank and Aurelion Sol are both five-cost units, so it’s another case of levelling up as soon as you can to get access to them. It's still fairly easy to get the Rebel buff early on, though, and you can get the full synergy bonus by Level 6. After Level 7, you'll want to add in a Rumble for the Demolitionist bonus (you can swap in Gangplank later), or if you can't find it, another Blaster to help out your Jinx.

Jinx will likely be your carry, so give her a Red Buff, a Last Whisper and even an Infinity Edge, and she'll quickly take the enemy team down. Items like Rabadon's Deathcap and Guardian Angel can go on your Gangplank, as he'll be your game-winner towards the end of the game due to his massive damage output.

Group up your Rebels with melee units at the front, put Gangplank in your frontline, so he'll cast early, and watch as your team runs rings around your opponents.