How Grand Slam court surfaces make every tournament unique

A tennis court is far more than just the stage where matches take place. The surface beneath a player’s feet can change the speed of the game, the way the ball moves and the tactics needed to succeed. Across the four Grand Slams, grass, clay and hard courts create very different challenges. We break down what makes each surface unique.

01 The grass courts at Wimbledon

No tennis court is more famous than the grass at Wimbledon. The tournament’s iconic surface is made from 100 percent perennial ryegrass, carefully selected for its strength and ability to cope with the intensity of professional tennis.

The grass is also maintained with extraordinary precision, with every court cut to exactly 8mm before the start of the Championships. Once the tournament begins, the courts are mown daily before play, with the grounds team carefully managing wear and tear from thousands of players’ footsteps and countless rallies. That attention to detail ensures every match is played on a surface that remains as consistent as possible from the first ball to the final point.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

After each tournament, some courts are stripped back to the ground, whilst others are steam-sterilised to eliminate any potential parasites. The grass is then reseeded and allowed to grow to a height of 13 millimetres.

How grass impacts the style of play

Matteo Berrettini reached the Wimbledon final in 2021 © Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Grass is the fastest surface in tennis. The ball loses very little speed on impact and bounces relatively flat, sometimes erratically. This favours powerful serves, short rallies and an attacking style of play at the net. At the same time, the surface is slippery and demands quick reactions and particularly precise footwork from the players.

02 The clay courts of Roland Garros

Beneath the iconic ochre-coloured surface of a clay court lies a carefully engineered multi-layered structure. A thin layer of crushed brick sits on top of layers of limestone, gravel and other materials, creating the unique playing characteristics that define clay-court tennis. This construction allows the surface to provide its distinctive slower pace and higher bounce, while also ensuring effective drainage when conditions become wet.

Before the tournament, grounds teams carefully level the surface, repair any worn areas and ensure the clay has the right balance of moisture and firmness. The courts are watered regularly to prevent the surface from becoming too dry and dusty, while rolling helps create the compact base needed for consistent bounce and player movement.

Sliding is a key skill to possess when playing on clay © Herman Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Once the tournament begins, the work continues between every match. After each contest, grounds staff sweep and smooth the surface to remove marks left by players’ movement, redistribute the clay and restore the court to an even condition. The courts are also watered and maintained throughout the day, depending on the weather and playing conditions.

How clay impacts the style of play

Of the three main tennis surfaces, clay is the one that slows the game down the most. The ball loses more speed on impact and bounces higher, creating longer rallies that reward patience, fitness and tactical awareness. Heavy topspin becomes even more effective, while controlled sliding allows players to defend, recover and attack in a way that is unique to the surface.

03 The hard courts at the Australian Open

The first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open is played on a hard court surface at Melbourne Park. Designed to cope with the demands of elite-level tennis while providing consistency and player comfort, the acrylic surface is built on a cushioned base that helps absorb impact while maintaining a reliable bounce.

Maya Joint grew up playing on hard courts in Australia and America © Ken Leanfore/Red Bull Content Pool

Preparing the courts at Melbourne Park is a year-round process, with grounds teams carefully maintaining the surface to ensure it performs at its best throughout the tournament. Before it begins, courts are cleaned, inspected and resurfaced where necessary, with layers of acrylic coating applied to restore consistency and grip. During the event, staff regularly sweep and assess the courts, while weather conditions such as Melbourne’s heat can influence how the surface plays.

04 The hard courts at the US Open

Just like the Australian Open, the final major of the year, the US Open is also played on hard courts, specifically a cushioned acrylic system known as Laykold. The surface is made up of multiple layers, including asphalt, cushioning materials and acrylic coatings, creating a consistent court that offers a balance of speed and bounce.

Maintaining the courts at Flushing Meadows requires precision throughout the year, with grounds teams carefully monitoring the surface for wear, cracks and changes in playing conditions. Before the tournament, each court is cleaned, inspected and resurfaced where needed, with fresh acrylic layers applied to ensure a consistent feel across the venue.

American ace Emma Navarro has had great success on hard courts © Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool

During the tournament, courts are regularly swept and checked between matches, while factors such as temperature and humidity are closely monitored as they can influence how the surface plays.

How hard courts impact the style of play

Hard courts offer a balance between the speed of grass and the slower pace of clay, making them one of the most versatile surfaces in tennis. The ball generally moves at a steady pace with a predictable bounce, rewarding players who can combine power, consistency and adaptability. The surface allows aggressive shot-making while still creating opportunities for long rallies, with movement, fitness and tactical variety all playing a key role.

There are four types of tennis court surfaces in total: grass, hard court, clay and so-called ‘carpet courts’. The latter are no longer used in professional sport, but were among the fastest surfaces – second only to the grass at Wimbledon.