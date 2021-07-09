When it comes to grass court tennis, Matteo Berrettini is ALL IN

World No.9 Matteo Berrettini sensationally booked his place in a first Grand Slam final with victory over Hubert Hurkacz, the vanquisher of Roger Federer in the previous round. The win made history for the Italian, with him becoming Italy's first male Grand Slam finalist since 1976 and the first ever from his country, male of female, to reach a singles final at Wimbledon.

Ahead of the final at the All England Club, where he'll face either Novak Djokovic, find out the story of one of the stars of Italian tennis…

1. Born into a family of tennis fans

Tennis is a big feature of the Berrettini household, his family are all big fans although his mother Claudia argues the case that her son is only “a tennis player by chance”. Born in the Italian capital Rome, his push into the sport and climbing up the ranks came with help from his younger brother Jacopo, who is also a pro tennis player. Before taking the sport more seriously, his other sporting interests were swimming and judo.

Matteo Berrettini has reached his first Grand Slam final

2. History on his side at Wimbledon

You have to go all the way back to 1985 to find the last man to win the prestigious Wimbledon warm-up tournament at The Queen’s Club on his debut. On that occasion, a teenage Boris Becker achieved the feat and went on to win Wimbledon that same year. Berrettini crossed paths with Becker in his first practice session at Wimbledon this year and the German backed him to emulate his own history-making.

3. His girlfriend also made it to the Wimbledon quarter-finals

When not playing his own matches, Berrettini has been a regular in the stands at SW19 cheering on his girlfriend, Ajla Tomljanovic. She made it all the way to the quarter-finals where she was knocked out by Ashleigh Barty. Berrettini says in the film One Extraordinary Year : “Ajla being a tennis player too is helpful. We help each other a lot. I find when she’s around, it’s easier to motivate myself.”

Lending his support to girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic

Berrettini's rise to the top First ATP title In 2018, the Italian won the Swiss Open Gstaad, defeating Roberto Bautista Agut in the final. Making history at the US Open In 2019 he became the first Italian man to reach the US Open semi-finals since 1977.

4. Roger Federer is his tennis idol

Berrettini has looked up to Roger Federer from the moment he first had his racket in hand and his first match against the 20-time Grand Slam came at Wimbledon in the fourth round back in 2019. A rematch had been on the cards in the last two Grand Slams. At the French Open, he got a walkover against his hero when he withdrew and the pair looked on course for a Wimbledon semi-final match-up only for Federer to lose in straight sets to Hurkacz.

The Italian has stormed his way into the world's top 10

5. His serve travels at up to 235kph

The 1.96m-tall (6ft 5in) tennis giant has a thunderous serve, which has become an increasingly key facet of his game. It’s been recorded as going as quickly as 235kph (146mph), which understandably takes something special to get back from the other side of the net.

6. Football is his other sporting passion

Like many of the players at Wimbledon and Queen’s before that, Berrettini has been glued to the Euros, closely watching Italy’s route to Sunday’s final, a doubly big day for Italian sport. But aside from the major championships, he's a keen fan of Serie A side Fiorentina and is also a big NBA fan.

Berrettini is renowned for his fierce serve and powerful groundstrokes

7. He makes an appearance in a feature film

The 25-year-old is one of a host of big-name athletes appearing in the feature-length documentary One Extraordinary Year. It tells the effect the pandemic had on global sport and the impact it had on professional athletes who saw their routines and schedules disappear overnight. For Berrettini, who is used to travelling around the world for 11 months of the year on the ATP Tour, it was a drastic change.