TF35 - Foiling catamaran

TF35 Trophy 2022
TF35 Trophy 2022
The TF35 catamaran has been designed and developed by some of the best in the business, with multiple America’s Cup campaigns behind them, to bring airborne sailing to a wider group of sailors. The TF35 allows this by passing over continuous trimming of the foils to an automatic system that ensures that a chosen ride height is maintained with the split second speed and precision of which a human would be incapable. This results in more efficient foiling. It also allows the crew to focus on more familiar aspects of yacht racing - helming, trimming, tactics and manoeuvres.

Boot specifications

Boat length

15m

Hull length

10,85m

Pod length

5,84m

Boat width

6,3m

Overall width

9,2m

Draft

2,70m

Foil width

2,9m

More information : https://tf35.org/tf35-articles/about-the-boat
