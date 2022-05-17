TF35 - Foiling catamaran

The TF35 catamaran has been designed and developed by some of the best in the business, with multiple America’s Cup campaigns behind them, to bring airborne sailing to a wider group of sailors. The TF35 allows this by passing over continuous trimming of the foils to an automatic system that ensures that a chosen ride height is maintained with the split second speed and precision of which a human would be incapable. This results in more efficient foiling. It also allows the crew to focus on more familiar aspects of yacht racing - helming, trimming, tactics and manoeuvres.