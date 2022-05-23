TF35 Trophy: light airs get the season off to a good start

First week-end of regatta for Alinghi Red Bull Racing, with the boat racing for the first time under the new colours of the team. And it was all about being patient as the waiting game went for long in Nyon : long hours waiting on shore, on the boat, changing racing area on Lake Geneva before being able to confirm only 4 races.

Helmsman Arnaud Psarofaghis is positive about this first Grand Prix : “Finishing second and just one point short of the winner Realteam for Leman Hope is an excellent start. Especially with the new set-up of our crew.”

While in their final stages of recruiting their team for the America's Cup, the Alinghi Red Bull Racing team made the bold move to sail with a new crew configuration for their first Grand Prix of 2022. “It was great to see the boat sailing and working well with her new team,” head coach Nils Frei rejoices. “We haven’t really sailed much at the start of the season since we were quite busy getting the AC project together. The new crew sailed very well and progressed significantly during the weekend. We were not very lucky with the weather, so unfortunately we couldn't make the most of this progress during the event. But we did see what the team’s main strength was: its ability to step forward fast during the legs. The potential for growth in the future is really good.“

TF35 Nyon © Loris von Siebenthal / TF35 Trophy

As part of this first Grand Prix, the teams were also able to test in true racing conditions some TF35 improvements completed during the last winter refit at the shipyard: the flight control system connected to the foils was tweaked to become even more reliable and advance, the teams can now define the position of the rudders, and finally the foil flaps were secured.

“The overall performance of the fleet increases every year, that’s for sure,” Psarofaghis adds. “But weather conditions weren’t easy this weekend, it was a rather timid start of things.” The wind was tricky and very shifty on Lake Geneva this weekend: only four races were validated across the full four days of competition. Just one race on Thursday, two on Friday afternoon - before the south-westerly wind became too strong - and a last one on Saturday in very light airs. On Sunday, despite the racing committee’s efforts, shifty winds made it impossible to add an extra race to the Realstone Cup for Leman Hope event.

TF35 Nyon © Loris von Siebenthal

With one bullet, two 2nds and one 3rd, the TF35 Alinghi Red Bull Racing was consistently featured in the top 3 positions all weekend. Realteam Sailing for Leman Hope team won its home Grand Prix, while Spindrift took third place.

“With one regatta behind us, we feel ready for Riva; it’s always helpful to practise in a few but true racing situations,” the helmsman says. The team is heading to Riva del Garda (ITA) this week, for the first stage of the GC32 Racing Tour from 25 to 29 May. Two Alinghi Red Bull Racing GC32s will be lining up: Arnaud Psarofaghis helming SUI 8 and Maxime Bachelin helming SUI 15.

Realstone Cup for Leman Hope results:

Results_NyonTF35.png © DR