FIFA esports star Yvng Savage on his new outlook on training

You never know where raw talent will spring up in the world of esports. But talent can only get you so far, and the best players need to refine their skills with dedication and training. Take for example Thabo 'Yvng Savage' Moloi – a rising star in the world of FIFA – who was propelled into the limelight in 2018 when he beat 512 players during the VS Gaming FIFA Festival to come out on top. Fans were amazed and for good reason, as not only did he win, but this was his first-ever event.

Yvng Savage had learned FIFA from a friend, honing his skills with online matches and a determination to reach the top. His first appearance not only helped him make a name for himself, but it proved he was head and shoulders above his competition. Now, after travelling to Austria to receive some expert coaching, he's ready to show the world that he is a true FIFA superstar.

An Austrian adventure

The trip to Salzburg was Yvng Savage's first time in Europe and he didn't know quite what to expect. Describing it as being like a “ghost town” compared to his home in South Africa, it was also the first time that he had seen snow in 15 years. “It was very different, but nice."

Sometimes a change of scenery can make all the difference, and esports professionals often need to travel around the world for tournaments, so Red Bull Player Yvng Savage was excited to experience another country during his training, which he said provided a "nice working environment". While he was visiting, he was able to meet a few other esports athletes and high-level coaches – "I met a lot of cool personalities," he says.

Usually, training back home in South Africa would consist of matches against opponents at his level, or those he knew were stronger than him, for close to ten hours every day. But in Austria, Yvng Savage was not only playing FIFA, but was also introduced to the idea of mental preparation.

Naturally passionate about gaming, he never minded these gruelling sessions. But after visiting Austria, he admits that he is ready to change the way he prepares for battle. “It's not like I plan to spend that long. It just happens, every time I log into the game I just get glued to it. But I've learned a lot since I've been here.” Adding that he plans to make mental reaction training a part of his routine.

"Every time I log into the game I just get glued to it" © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

One of the games that he played in Austria involved Yvng Savage hitting buttons as quickly as possible when they lit up. This was to help improve his reaction time, which can be hugely beneficial to esport athletes who often have to make split-second decisions. While it was never something he had thought of before, after spending time with other professionals and coaches he quickly saw the value of mental agility.

Building physical stamina is another aspect he will now be looking at as part of his preparation for events. The coaches in Austria showed him how to deal with common ailments for esports players, such as developing a sore back from long periods of sitting. This should help him concentrate for longer periods, something that Yvng Savage was particularly keen to learn about.

It's important to focus on the future, but I like living in the moment Thabo 'Yvng Savage' Moloi

The coaches also explained how feeling physically fitter could impact him mentally, especially when it came to coping with losses. A valuable skill for any gamer, Yvng Savage will now be regularly visiting the gym and sees the benefit in even the simplest form of exercise. “They recommended I take a walk, even for just 30 minutes," he explains. “It's very doable and it's still part of training.”

A new training regime

Emerging from his trip with a new outlook on training, he realised that he could become too engrossed in a game and that sometimes he would forget to go outside or even eat when intensely practising. “I would go for hours playing games, not even eating at all," he describes. "Even if I was hungry, I'd just play and say that I'd eat later. The coaches in Austria helped me realise that it's always important to keep proper levels up, or my reaction time and focus just drops."

Yvng Savage learned the importance of training without the controller © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

"Before [the trip] I didn't think that mental training and focus was important. Obviously I knew it mattered, but I didn't realise how important it was. Now I'll try and prepare myself mentally for any kind of game".

Having had his eyes opened to the importance of diet and quality training, Yvng Savage hopes to pass on his newfound knowledge to the next generation of gamers. He says: "Always try to have snacks, it's all about nutrition. Even if you can't be bothered to go to the kitchen and have a whole meal, just get a quick snack and drink water, stay hydrated and it will prepare you mentally."

With his focus and concentration sharpened by his time in Austria, Yvng Savage believes he will approach future games very differently. He’ll try to remove distractions, put his phone to one side and keep focused on the task at hand. "It's all about improvement in my opinion. I just want to improve and get to the best level I can to compete against the best players."

Future plans

Hopeful for what the next year will bring, his plan is to reach the World Cup stage and be able to compete against some of the biggest names in FIFA. He says: "The world's biggest stage – that's my aspiration for the next 12 months.”

But having leant in training to take every moment as it comes, he adds: "It's important to focus on the future, but I like living in the moment."

Whatever Yvng Savage does next, you can be sure he's going to be more focused and determined than ever before.