As the digital card game that has stood the test of time against all would-be pretenders to the throne, Blizzard's Hearthstone continues to dominate the space with a consistently evolving meta. The dev team even release fairly regular single player content to entertain the masses.

While the deck-building classic has six years under its belt now, knowing your Aggro Shaman deck from your Embiggen Druid isn't always easy, so ahead of the Hearthstone tournament kicking-off in Red Bull MEO Season 3 , we’re here to give you the lowdown on the deadliest cards around right now to help you pump your deck full of win and put your opponents away in style.

Metamorphosis

Metamorphosis is a great card for Demon Hunter decks © Blizzard Entertainment

Sometimes the simple cards are the most effective and Metamorphosis switches up your Hero Attack power to one that deals 5 damage for two uses, essentially giving you 10 damage in two turns for a grand total of 7 mana.

Hugely useful for the massively popular Demon Hunter deck, that +4 attack to its usual 1 damage attack, which, at the aforementioned cheap cost, can turn a battle in your favour, or even finish off an opponent.

With a win rate of 56 per cent when played, and an overall win rate of 57 per cent for decks that include Metamorphosis, this card is only going to get more popular and in terms of finishing people off, it's definitely a deadly card.

Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

Now we're talking! Alexstrasza is a high cost card, but with 8/8 she can do damage all by herself. The real key to this card however is that despite a recent nerf, the Dragonqueen can still summon additional dragons at no cost which, yes, includes copies of herself.

Dragonqueen Alexstrasza can summon copies of herself © Blizzard Entertainment

Playing Alexstrasza on a board is a huge diversion tactic, because your opponent simply has to kill her as quickly as possible. As you'd expect, a nearly 60 per cent win rate is currently recorded for this card when it's played in a match, and 25 per cent of all decks use her, so you can get involved and get dominating asap.

Malygos

Malygos gives 5 spell damage, which is the most any card can currently do, meaning spells that might normally be ignored are suddenly dealing over 10 damage for very little mana. Using Malygos in conjunction with plenty of cheap magic spells can make you go from looking weak to instantly becoming a damage monster.

That said, a mana cost of 9 means that Malygos isn't being played right out of the gate. However, with 12 health, once he's out, he's staying there for a bit and at the very least forcing a strategy change from your opponent to get rid of him quickly. When Malygos is played, he results in a 69.5 per cent win rate, so who are we to argue with that?

Dinotamer Brann

Dinotamer Brann can give you the edge against tanky minions © Blizzard Entertainment

This is a card that requires a bit of planning, as it relies on you having no duplicates in your deck. An ideal card in multiple situations, since Brann summons King Krush (8/8), which is ideal if you're in a tight spot against multiple tanky cards. But, since Krush is normally 9 mana, Dinotamer Brann is a quicker way to get King Krush out earlier.

Currently, Dinotamer Brann is one of the hottest cards, as his win rate when played is 69 per cent (King Krush is 65 per cent) and his win rate when being part of a deck is 58.9 per cent, which is one of the highest around. This makes him a major part of many winning matches.

Siamat

Siamat is one of the most versatile cards available © Blizzard Entertainment

Siamat is just a fantastic overall card, with tremendous stats (6/6 with a cost of 7 mana to play) and a win rate of 56 per cent when he's part of a deck. An all-purpose card that, when played, offers Siamat's Shield (Divine Shield); Wind (gives him Windfury); Heart (Taunt) or Speed (Rush), he can be used tactically in any given situation. The fact you can pick two of these means he's truly one of the most versatile cards in the game.

Different combinations of his keywords can seriously let Siamat command a game and if you can hold onto him until the ninth turn and play Corrupt the Waters, he can actually acquire all four of the keywords. Beast mode activated, then: this guy just fits into any deck.