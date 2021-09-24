Who here wants to climb the Matterhorn? Red Bull The Edge can help!

At the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne, you can experience mountaineering in virtual reality as it has never been seen before.

Visitors to Red Bull The Edge put on VR glasses, buckle up a climbing harness and then push open the door of Solvay Hut, the last bivouac at 4,003m above sea level.

After that, they get to experience climbing to the top – involving just a few metres of real-world wall climbing but with added virtual-reality bells and whistles, including those breathtaking views from the summit at 4,478m above sea level.

All this requires a lot of cutting-edge technology, VR expertise and filmmaking creativity – continue reading to learn how the whole thing became a reality, and learn more about the launch of Red Bull The Edge with this video:

Go behind the scenes at Red Bull The Edge

The filmmakers

Consuelo Frauenfelder and Stefan Lauper's job is to tell stories. In July of this year, the director and producer from Switzerland’s Garidi Films premiered Annette (a film about a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny) at Cannes Film Festival.

Red Bull The Edge represented a whole new challenge, though, and Consuelo and Stefan experienced moments in which they asked themselves: can we really pull this off?

"We wanted to convey the emotion that the great alpinists experience when they arrive at the summit," says Stefan. Consuelo adds: "This feeling of pride after a physical challenge – where man and nature meet."

Consuelo Frauenfelder and Stefan Lauper © Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool

The drones

In order for the mountain to appear in 3D in the VR glasses, its topography had to be captured on film. And because nobody can climb all the Matterhorn's cracks, ice fields and ridges with a camera, drones took on the task.

Enter senseFly, a spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology that's developed lightweight drones to meet the demands of the mountain world. They weigh less than 1kg, look like stealth planes and can reach 5,000m above sea level.

"We needed photos of the Matterhorn from different angles," says Benjamin Pinguet, senseFly's Product & Solutions Manager.

The drone pilots spent one night in Hörnli Hut at 3,260m above sea level. From there they climbed to the launch site early in the morning so they could get the best lighting conditions. Then, during a six-hour flight, the drones took around 3,000 pictures of the Matterhorn.

The overall result is a pioneering 3D model of the Matterhorn with a precision within 10cm.

The VR

After that the VR model of the Matterhorn mountain had to be matched up with the real climbing wall in the Lucerne Museum of Transport. This is where the technical know-how of X Studios comes in.

"We wanted to do something that had never been done in terms of technology and storytelling – that was the main source of our inspiration," says David Morales, who co-founded the Florida-based VR company 15 years ago before going on to work with everyone from Disney to EA Sports.

David visited the summit of the Matterhorn around 100 times for test purposes, and X Studios went to great lengths to create a real-world likeness for the exhibit. "Red Bull The Edge is not just a video game," he says. "We wanted to capture it as authentically as possible and make it possible to feel the physical demands on alpinists.

"You arrive at the top, look around – and think, 'I'm really standing on the Matterhorn.'"

Pavilion Red Bull The Edge © Romina Amato Safety Video © Romina Amato Solvay Hut © Romina Amato Ascent to the summit © Romina Amato Ifolor Vista showing a 24-hour time-lapse of the Matterhorn. © Romina Amato Outdoor exhibition about the Matterhorn, mountaineering and mountain rescue © Romina Amato

The experience

The visitors' Matterhorn experience begins at a real-world recreation of Solvay Hut – after that they climb five metres on the climbing wall, experiencing VR views of the Matterhorn as they go via the headset.

During the 'ascent', motion-capture technology helps determine the position of the visitors' bodies and transfers them to the virtual world on the screen.

The 20 handles mounted on the wall are all precisely coordinated with the images in the VR glasses. Grips that visitors see in the virtual world can also be grasped on the real climbing wall, with vertigo-inducing virtual hands and feet following every real movement down below. And once at the summit, the VR mountaineers are greeted with the cross that features a the top of the real thing.

You can experience the whole thing for yourself over at the Swiss Museum of Transport in Lucerne – find out more and get your ticket for Red Bull The Edge here .