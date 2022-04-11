10 projects that have pushed the possibilities of human flight

Buckle up folks, another unprecedented aviation feat is coming your way on April 24. In a compelling mission to be showcased to the world live on Red Bull TV, industry pioneers Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will cut the power to their planes mid-air and when the planes begin to free fall, jump out and into each other's plane. Pretty simple, right?

Plane Swap promises to be an extreme test of planning, testing, engineering, physics and a daring spirit to continually go higher, faster and further. It’s an audacious challenge Aikins is inspired by: "I really want to show the world that I’m not just a skydiver, we’re not just these crazy stuntmen," he explains. "We can do the engineering, we can do the design, do a real flight-test program and showcase all our talents. It takes all of these skills."

Before we embark on a new adventure in human flight, let's revisit some of the people and projects who've set the standard in what's possible in the world of aviation over the past decade.

Check out the following timeline of feats that prove that with expertise, proper planning, training and skill, pretty much anything is possible.

01 2012 – Red Bull Stratos (New Mexico, USA)

2 h 3 min Mission to the Edge of Space In 2012, after five years of struggle and setbacks, Felix Baumgartner jumped from space down to Earth.

Sometimes you have to go up really high to understand how small you are Felix Baumgartner

Felix Baumgartner’s skydive from the edge of space surpassed human limits and advanced scientific discoveries.

Austrian pilot and parachutist Felix Baumgartner took off on the Red Bull Stratos mission knowing the whole world was watching. In the pre-dawn hours, he stepped into a capsule that would be pulled skyward with a single goal: to jump from the edge of space. And it looked and sounded like a space mission, with Red Bull Mission Control down at Roswell, New Mexico monitoring and communicating with Baumgartner every second of the ascent. One of his main advisors was Luke Aikins, whose voice was in Baumgartner’s ears all the way up. When Baumgartner opened the capsule’s hatch, he set his feet methodically onto a step and said, “I know the whole world is watching now, and I wish the world could see what I see."

With that, he saluted and jumped from a world record height of 38,969.4m above ground. His special suit had enough oxygen for 10 minutes. For the first 4m 22s of that time he was in a freefall that set the highest speed ever recorded without an aircraft at 843.6mph, easily breaking the sound barrier. His freefall distance traveled was another record: 36,402.6m.

Immediately after landing gently, 9m 16s after he jumped, he revealed: “When you’re standing out there on that step, top of the world, you become so humbled. The only thing you want is to come back alive.”

02 2012 – Aeroplane vs Parachutist (Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic)

2 min Aeroplane vs Parachutist Aerobatic pilot Martin Šonka and parachutist Petr Měšťák join forces for a one-of-a-kind stunt.

Aerobatic pilot Martin Šonka flies in tandem, wing by wing, with parachutist Petr Mestak.

As a celebrated Red Bull Air Race pilot, Martin Šonka was used to navigating his plane through challenging manoeuvres. This stunning feat used all his knowledge and experience as he joined expert skydiver Petr Mestak in the skies for a tandem flight like no other.

With Mestak stable in the air having jumped out of a plane, Šonka flew alongside him and managed to maintain the same speed, elevation and trajectory by holding his plane in a tilted position as if in a helicopter.

03 2015 – Barnstorming (Llandbedr, Wales, UK)

2 min Red Bull Barnstorming Red Bull Barnstorming saw Matadors Aerobatic Team leader Paul Bonhomme and his wingman Steve Jones fly their planes through a barn at 300kph in a world-first event.

British pilots fly in formation through a hangar.

Another low-flying display of aerobatics happened in 2015 when pilots Paul Bonhomme and Steve Jones took off from Llanbedr Airfield, in north Wales. The duo combined supreme confidence, precise planning and perfect execution to perform a flying stunt never before done: two planes flying through a hangar in formation.

Approaching at 300kph, the two pilots got down about a metre off the ground, one plane trailing slightly behind and to the left. At that speed, any small mistake would be disastrous. “Ultimately, if we get it wrong, we hit a building,” Bonhomme said.

There’s nothing that quite compares with the feeling when you’re 650ft before the hangar Steve Jones

Headed straight for the empty hangar, they were full-speed ahead, smoke trailing from both their tails. They flew into the hangar, each plane having an outside wing close to clipping the sides of the hangar. Their landing gear was barely a metre above the ground. They were only in the barn for a few seconds, but their trails of smoke lingered, visually marking the astounding feat.

04 2016 – Extraordinary slalom flight (Oberzeiring, Austria)

1 min Hannes Arch slaloms through a wind farm Probably the first person ever to do this – Hannes Arch flies slalom at speeds exceeding 300 kph in a wind farm

Slaloming through 14 wind turbines at one of the world’s highest wind farms.

The late Hannes Arch, a former Red Bull Air Race world champion, had a unique idea of his own when he saw the 14 wind turbines at Tauerwindpark in Styria, Austria. At 1,900m above sea level, he would fly towards and around each of the 60m turbines like he was an alpine skier doing the slalom… at 300kph. Flying side to side, his wings perpendicular to the ground as he was executing each turn, it was almost as if his plane were on a roller coaster track taking him around each of the windmills.

05 2016 – Storm’s Edge (Florida, USA)

1 min Chasing Lightning: Skysurfing in a Thundercloud Find out what happens when Red Bull Air Force athlete Sean MacCormac dives into the edge of a storm.

American Sean MacCormac becomes the first skydiver to surf Florida’s infamous thunderstorm clouds.

To set the stage for another incredible flight, the skies above south-west Florida were threatening a thunderstorm. That only emboldened Sean MacCormac to perform something he’d only dreamed of: skysurfing through heavy rain clouds and the occasional lightning strike. When the conditions looked their “best” – or worst depending on your perspective – MacCormac and the crew flew into the clouds.

His snowboard attached to his feet, MacCormac jumped and flew toward the ground from over 3,000m up. He occasionally grabbed the edge of his board, lightning intermittently striking around him. When he opened his parachute, he wafted to the ground, the rain falling heavily.

06 2017 – A Door in the Sky (Bernese Alps, Switzerland)

8 min A Door in the Sky Get to know the Soul Flyers and see what went into making a ground-breaking BASE-jump happen.

The Soul Flyers BASE Jump off a mountain and land mid-air in an aircraft.

Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet, known as the Soul Flyers, wanted to BASE Jump from the top of Jungfrau Mountain in Switzerland and pilot their wingsuits to literally fly into a plane.

A helicopter took them to the summit of the mountain, an elevation of 4,000m. As the plane was circling into position, the jump had to be timed exactly. They had just 2m 45s to freefall 3,200m and land safely in the plane.

On their second attempt, and with the plane pointing at about a 45-degree decline, they made their approach. Each manoeuvred their wingsuits to literally dive into the padding inside the open door in the sky. When they were done, Fugen summed it up succinctly: “All these months of preparation, doubts, stress, and fear, and we’d done it!

07 2019 – Supermoon (Los Angeles, USA)

1 min Supermoon POV Red Bull Air Force celebrate the March 2019 supermoon by wingsuit-flying into downtown LA.

Fitted with LED lights, the Red Bull Air Force swoop into downtown LA with a supermoon backdrop.

March 20, 2019: Los Angelenos began reporting strange lights in the skies. Was it a rocket? A comet? An alien invasion? None of the above. It was actually the Red Bull Air Force trio of Jon DeVore , Mike Swanson and Andy Farrington commemorating the final supermoon of the decade with a jump from a helicopter high above downtown Los Angeles. Donning lighted wingsuits, they streaked across the sky, leaving a trail of sparks and making national news.

Devore said: “Ever since I moved to LA I dreamt of something like this. It’s a top-three moment in my life.”

08 2019 – Inverted heli (New York City, USA)

3 min Helicopter tricks over NYC See New York City from a new perspective as aerobatic pilot Aaron Fitzgerald performs tricks in a helicopter.

Aaron Fitzgerald stuns onlookers with helicopter aerobatics over New York City.

It isn’t just planes that defy the laws of physics. Pilot Aaron Fitzgerald planned to have a helicopter do tricks hardly ever seen anywhere. Yet Fitzgerald took it even further by performing these feats over New York Harbor in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty.

Loops, barrel rolls, back and front flips - Fitzgerald performed them all while casually looking down at the Statue of Liberty in New York. Even 'seen-it-all' New Yorkers stood dumbfounded and many grabbed their phones to capture the astonishing Bo-105 helicopter's aerobatic manoeuvres themselves.

09 2020 – Marfa Lights (Texas, USA)

7 min Red Bull Air Force – Marfa Lights Jump See the Red Bull Air Force Team combine with the Marfa Lights to create a spectacular result.

Reinterpreting the world-renowned, mysterious Marfa Lights phenomenon Red Bull Air Force Style .

Marfa, Texas is known for its amazing light displays in the night sky. Some call them UFOs, but in a memorable moonless pitch-black flight Amy Chmelecki , Jeff Provenzano and Sean MacCormac sought to recreate those nighttime phenomenons. Jumping out of their plane while wrapped in lights, the athletes turned on sparks seemingly streaming from their shoes. They looked like real-life Captain Marvels streaking through the night sky. At least for one night, the mystery of the Marfa Lights was solved.

10 2021 – Tunnel Pass (Istanbul, Turkey)

2 min Tunnel Pass Race and stunt pilot Dario Costa of Italy sets a new world record with a 245kph flight outside Istanbul, Turkey.

A new chapter in aviation history is started as Dario Costa flies through two tunnels at an average speed of 152mph.

Italian aerobatic pilot Dario Costa had the thought for the flight of a lifetime from an early age: to take off from one tunnel and fly through another tunnel.

Perfection was mandatory. Every angle was studied throughout the dual Çatalca Tunnels in Istanbul, Turkey. Costa had studied physics and even taught aerodynamics at high-school level. He drove a race car through the tunnels at 270kph to simulate the speed at which he’d be flying.

On September 4, 2021, the preparation was complete. Costa went into the cockpit of his Zivko Edge 540 V2 plane, a combination of nerves and excitement coursing throughout his body. “I’m 100 percent scared,” he said.

​​I know that I have no backup option. The fear that I have is exactly the fear that I need to push myself Dario Costa

He took off, speeding in a direct line with his plane not wavering in any direction but forward, the edges of the tunnel barely outside the tips of each wing. That proved to be the easy part. As the plane lifted off, Costa kept the wheels barely above the ground so that he could enter the next tunnel in flight. Costa’s plane was a blur as it entered the second tunnel, recording an average of 245.07kph.

For 10 seconds, everything was a confluence of aerodynamics, physics, steady hands and nerves. Costa kept the plane in the air and flew through the 2,260m tunnel just as if he were in the race car he used to prepare for the flight of a lifetime. Even though the end of the tunnel initially looked so far away, he knew he’d be there in a matter of moments. Once he hit daylight, his plane flew through the air and circled over the twin tunnels. “Yeahhhhh!” Costa yelled, a combination of excitement and relief being unleashed. Aviation history was made, just a few feet above the ground.

11 Up next: April 24, 2022 – Plane Swap (Arizona, USA)

Stay tuned for a first-of-its-kind event with Aikins and Farrington where they will take off in their respective planes, each specially customised for this event, put the planes into a nosedive, jump from their own planes, race through the sky into each other’s planes, take control and fly away.

Two planes, two skydivers, one live attempt.