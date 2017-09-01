Find out what it takes to make The Sound Of Speed
The latest clip in our popular series sees Eddie Masters and Dave McMillan try their hands as Foley Artists.
Raw mountain bike videos are rightfully all the rage these days. The unadulterated action is complemented by some glorious sounds of soft rubber tearing through the earth and unfettered by any kind of soundtrack.
Those aurally exquisite sound effects aren't captured easily, so we decided to give you an exclusive insight into the 'sound design' process behind our latest Sound Of Speed video with Eddie Masters and Dave McMillan (aka The Foley Artists). Check out the footage from New Zealand now.
Now that you know how we recorded the roars of mountain bike riding, you should witness the boys' hard work by watching the finished clip in all its glory.
Like what you've just watched? Then check out the rest of our Sound Of Speed series (minus the efforts of the The Foley Artists).