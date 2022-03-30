Here's everything you need to know about The Nines 2022

Take a handful of the world’s top freeskiers and snowboarders, let them loose on one of most innovative park set-ups ever built and let the future of snowsports unfold. Welcome to The Nines.

From April 4 to 9, the wildest snowsports event of the year will return to Crans-Montana, Switzerland for the 30th edition of the coveted action sports series and, as always, the newly-designed course is expected to become a breeding ground for world-first trickery, massive sends and viral moments.

As the countdown to The Nines has official begun, get up to speed on all the background and build up, with everything you need to know about the most progressive contest ever.

01 An iconic history

The Nines was first introduced under the name Nine Knights in 2008 when freeskier Nico Zacek hosted eight other riders at a media-crazed jump session in Oberstdorf, Germany. Since then, the private session has evolved into international spectacle.

In 2011, the event saw its first major extension with launch of Nine Queens – a women’s only event held in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis, Austria – and progression ensued. Three years later, the two events joined forces and opened their doors to snowboarders at the infamous 2014 snowpark in Livigno, Italy. This build featured a full-length halfpipe, along with two big-air kickers on each side. Here, freeskier Jesper Tjäder would chuck a double backflip over the halfpipe transfer gap – stomping one of the most legendary sends in the history of competition.

5 min Nine Knights 2014 final highlights clip The top 20 freeskiers going for the glory on a perfectly-shaped castle feature in Livigno, Italy.

Since then, The Nines has become recognised as a trailblazing event for snowsports and park-building progression.

02 A trailblazing park design

From 55m 'death gaps', to giant hips with five different takeoffs, and even meticulously-built snow castles with infinite options, The Nines has continuously set new standards in terrain park innovation, creativity and development for over a decade.

Kai Mahler on the second day at Nine Knights 2014 © Nine Knights/Klaus Polzer

Now, The Nines is set to return for its historic 30th anniversary edition with another mind-bending set-up that will enable athletes to push their sports to new limits. The 2022 course will feature an array of rounded shapes, bowls and natural lines that prioritise flow, function and the avoidance of artificial snow – an emerging philosophy guiding the future of the iconic event. The nature-inspired course will also host a number of never-before-seen features that reimagine the concept of transition.

Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect:

The perfect jump © The Nines The Sphere at The Nines 2022 © The Nines The Swatch at The Nines 2022 © The Nines

These highly-innovative course designs are built to challenge the standardised competition format, push the boundaries of physics and facilitate world-first trickery. For instance, Swiss freeskier Andri Ragettli stomped the first-ever switch triple misty 1620 in the 2019 edition.

03 A heavy riders list

Remember the saying: “If you build it, they will come”?

Well the original park designs and creative mastery at The Nines exemplifies this quote to a tee. As a result, the historic event attracts many of the world’s most progressive snowsports athletes time after time.

This year’s handpicked crew includes athletes like snowboard slopestyle prodigy Marcus Kleveland (NOR), standout freeskier Tess Ledeux (FRA), as well legendary freestyle riders like Jamie Anderson (USA) and David Wise (USA).

Here’s a more detailed look at the confirmed riders (so far) competing in each of the four disciplines:

Men’s snowboard

Marcus Kleveland (NOR)

Sebbe De Buck (BEL)

Fridtjof Tischendorf (NOR)

Pat Burgener (SUI)

Patrick Hoffman (SUI)

Valentino Guseli (AUS)

Moritz Boll (SUI)

Nick Van der Velden (NED)

Men’s ski

Women's snowboard

Hailey Langland (USA)

Jamie Anderson (USA)

Annika Morgan (GER)

Tess Coady (AUS)

Laurie Blouin (CAN)

Reira Iwabuchi (JPN)

Mia Brookes (GBR)

Loranne Smans (BEL)

Maria Hidalgo (ESP)

Yuka Fujimore (JPN)

Women’s ski

Tess Ledeux (FRA)

Mathilde Gremaud (SUI)

Sarah Hoefflin (SUI)

Jennie-Lee Burmansson (SWE)

Taylor Brooke Lundquist (USA)

Bella Bacon (EST)

Coline Ballet-Baz (FRA)

Maggie Voisin (USA)

Johanne Killi (NOR)

Kirsty Muir (GBR)

04 Red Bull Phenom x Become a Nine

Ahead of the 30th edition of the mountain bike and snowsports series, Red Bull and The Nines introduced a video competition for skiers and snowboarders who dream of joining in on action. Riders were challenged to create a short video that highlights their jump and rail manoeuvres for a chance to earn a wild card spot at The Nines 2022.

Stay tuned to see which competitors will take the Red Bull Phenom x Become a Nine title.