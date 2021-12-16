The Old World experience was a joy to behold for Nico Vink
It's a stunner of a film that's well worth watching
What makes The Old World so special for you?
The riders are top-notch. The locations are top-notch. It's a stunner of a film that is well worth watching. It's exceptional that such a large-scale film like this can be produced in Europe. I've had roles in mountain biking films before but they have been American or Canadian productions. It is great that now someone in Europe wants to produce such films with high-end production values.
Why do you think the Tillmann brothers approached you to star in the Old World?
I used to be a team-mate of theirs when they raced and probably because we've filmed videos together in the past.
What is your role in the The Old World?
I filmed a part in Kudowa-Zdrój in Poland that you will see in the film, alongside Szymon Godziek. Besides my riding part, I also built the lines that spot for the part with my company Vink Creations. The crew that was responsible for the construction consisted of Jeroen Meersman, one of my bike mates from Belgium, Godziek and one of his good friends Marcin Rot. In total, we built the jumps and lines that you see in the film in four weeks. For mine and Godziek's part, everything was filmed in a week.
Which athletes impressed you when you watched the film?
I like what Godziek, Emil Johansson and Vincent Tupin did. I look up to them also. Johansson is a real top talent. I have nothing but respect for him. He's still very young, but already one of the best riders in the world. I have a lot of experience as a freeriding mountain bike pro, but that doesn't mean that I am no longer surprised by the tricks and skills of other riders. The level of progression is getting higher and the sport doesn't stop evolving. I am getting older, but I'm still learning. There's still a lot of room to get better.
The Old World is about more than just MTB, BMX is also discussed and of course that's an area you know about...
Indeed. Now I'm mainly an MTBer, but BMX was actually more my thing when I was younger and in my twenties. So I think it's really cool that the film shows both.