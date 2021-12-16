Nico Vink against the setting sun
© Julian Mittelstädt
The Old World experience was a joy to behold for Nico Vink

When the filmmakers of The Old World wanted a rider who showed no fear, they chose Nico Vink – get the inside track on on the bike film that everyone's talking about here.
Written by Julie Lava
For an ambitious bike movie like The Old World, filmmakers The Tillmann brothers had to choose wisely on which bike athletes they should cast for the country segments of their film. Everyone wants a big-name athlete to anchor the film but the Tillmanns also knew they had to choose athletes with the technical skills to actually do the riding parts justice. This would give The Old World, which is now free to watch in full on Red Bull TV, credibility.
In Nico Vink, they chose a bike athlete who has the enormous respect of his peers and is seen by mountain bike fans as one of the best big air jumping freeriders around.
The Belgian has a pro career in mountain biking that covers racing downhill at World Cups to freeriding at some of the biggest contest events like Red Bull Rampage. These days he loves to create and build as well as ride, which made him perfect for a role on The Old World.
Nico Vink
Vink filmed his part for The Old World with Polish mountain bike slopestyle and freeride athlete Szymon Godziek, and when you watch the film you'll see a memorable introduction to their segment where Vink and Godziek are set on fire and ride a short section of a trail. That's the kind of commitment you can't buy as a filmmaker.
Vink absolutely loved his experience of filming for The Old World. Read on for his thoughts about his involvement.

What makes The Old World so special for you?

Nico Vink: The riders are top-notch. The locations are top-notch. It's a stunner of a film that is well worth watching. It's exceptional that such a large-scale film like this can be produced in Europe. I've had roles in mountain biking films before but they have been American or Canadian productions. It is great that now someone in Europe wants to produce such films with high-end production values.

Why do you think the Tillmann brothers approached you to star in the Old World?

I used to be a team-mate of theirs when they raced and probably because we've filmed videos together in the past.

Szymon Godziek and Nico Vink ride in Kudowa, Poland during the filming of The Old World.
Vink worked alongside Szymon Godziek for his role in The Old Word
© Julian Mittelstaedt

What is your role in the The Old World?

I filmed a part in Kudowa-Zdrój in Poland that you will see in the film, alongside Szymon Godziek. Besides my riding part, I also built the lines that spot for the part with my company Vink Creations. The crew that was responsible for the construction consisted of Jeroen Meersman, one of my bike mates from Belgium, Godziek and one of his good friends Marcin Rot. In total, we built the jumps and lines that you see in the film in four weeks. For mine and Godziek's part, everything was filmed in a week.

Szymon Godziek and Nico Vink ride in Kudowa, Poland during the filming of The Old World.
Szymon Godziek and Nico Vink make a train in Poland
© Julian Mittelstädt

Which athletes impressed you when you watched the film?

I like what Godziek, Emil Johansson and Vincent Tupin did. I look up to them also. Johansson is a real top talent. I have nothing but respect for him. He's still very young, but already one of the best riders in the world. I have a lot of experience as a freeriding mountain bike pro, but that doesn't mean that I am no longer surprised by the tricks and skills of other riders. The level of progression is getting higher and the sport doesn't stop evolving. I am getting older, but I'm still learning. There's still a lot of room to get better.

The Old World is about more than just MTB, BMX is also discussed and of course that's an area you know about...

Indeed. Now I'm mainly an MTBer, but BMX was actually more my thing when I was younger and in my twenties. So I think it's really cool that the film shows both.

