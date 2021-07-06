Better living through therapeutic beat-making

When The Phronetic tells people he has a side hustle in therapeutic beat-making (TBM), they tend to respond with something along the lines of: “Woah, whaaat? That’s crazy! That exists?"

That’s also pretty much how the Brooklyn-based beat-maker reacted when he first encountered this pioneering model. It began with a DM from Dr Elliot Gann – a hip-hop-loving clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, who also goes by the name of DJ Phillipdrummond . Now The Phronetic travels the world with Gann and his fellow artist-educators and mental health professionals, teaching beat-making as a therapeutic intervention to kids from underserved communities.

For the Colombian-born producer and finger drummer, the mental health aspect of this work was “a whole new world”. But it quickly clicked. The work of Gann’s organisation, Today’s Future Sound , is all about harnessing hip-hop’s power to engage, unify, give voice and heal. The Phronetic recognised that he himself had “gone through the effects of hip-hop’s therapy, without even realising it."

Like other forms of hip-hop therapy, TBM has the rare advantage of being culturally responsive and culturally affirmative. Traditional therapeutic interventions are notoriously not great at reaching the places where they’re most needed – the kids and communities for whom the pandemic is currently compounding so much pre-existing trauma.

But despite the US Department of State getting in on the act with their Next Level programme, The Phronetic and his mentor, Gann, are still engaged in a battle for legitimacy. “We get: ‘Freestyling in class? That’s not therapy!’ or ‘Elliot’s a doctor of psychology? Naah he’s not, the dude wears cargo shorts and snapbacks’!”

Which is seriously wrongheaded. Because TBM is clearly working. And the fact it doesn’t look or sound like traditional therapy has a whole lot to do with that.

Speaking from outside a juvenile detention centre in Oakland, California, where he has just been making beats with a class of 12-to-17-year-olds, The Phronetic talks us through the key elements of TBM – and tells us how therapeutic work with kids is getting a much-needed remix.

Authenticity

“A lot of the kids we work with come from the communities that pioneered hip-hop. We work with mostly ethnic minorities and economic minorities. Hip-hop was born out of that. That’s what hip-hop was created for. It’s a form of resistance, a form of expression, a form of community. So being able to exist in an art form authentically – that’s where the real cultural responsiveness of the model comes in. We’re different to your stereotypical teachers or therapists. Kids can relate to us. They see people in the classroom that maybe look like them, who know how they feel and where they come from. It’s also important that the very first thing we do is give them a performance. Then they know, I can trust this guy, this is hip-hop.”

Self-expression

“A lot of these kids are here because they’re dealing with gang affiliation and violence and less-than-fortunate home lifestyles. When they rap, they’re gonna rap about real shit. It’s a space for them to do that, to have an outlet for it. To bring that bad stuff they’re dealing with into the rap or into the beat or into the space. And to do that in a controlled way, a way that feels safe. I say, we can rap about whatever happened to you today at home. You don’t have to sit down with me and tell me about it, like in a stereotypical therapy session. We can have a therapy session without either of us really even talking about it, just through the music.

Connection

“A lot of these kids are told they’re bad. When they’re told that, they tend to act out, disrespect, misbehave. Today, they were wilding out, one was heckling me. It was difficult. I said, let’s pause. We’re gonna play a drum beat on the pad and we’re gonna freestyle, because you guys wanna talk. This one kid started rapping about how he knew that he was a good kid, even though he did bad things and then the correctional officer started rapping back and forth with him saying, you are a good kid, and you aren’t gonna do this bad shit any more. So like, that’s an experience I never had before, that was crazy.”

You can’t rely on curse words to fill up your bars, to fill the gaps in your flow The Phronetic

Containment

“There also have to be boundaries. And sometimes it can be difficult to know where they are. And sometimes that’s where the therapeutic work comes in too, in drawing those lines. Working at the juvenile hall, we can’t rap about sexual violence, we can’t touch that. I also tell the kids, if you wanna develop your skills as rappers, you need to reel it back, think about the content of what you’re saying. I don’t care about the cursing, but I’ll ask them not to curse, because it’s gonna force them to be a better rapper. You can’t rely on curse words to fill up your bars, to fill the gaps in your flow.”

Regulation

“When we were all babies, we listened to our mother’s heartbeat in the womb right? And that’s why they say that we’re naturally drawn to repetitive drum and bass loops. So there’s that primal joy of the steady beat and also this mental organisation, keeping things structured and ordered. When we’re making hip-hop beats, we have to hit the hi-hat on time and the snare on the two and the four and make sure that the samples we drag in are also on time. You have to really ground yourself and take your time and glue yourself in. You can see it grounding them. You can see the kids come back to themselves.”

Agency

“There's something so powerful about being able to touch a pad and just physically make something happen. It’s an immediate reaction that the child feels when they press that button. It lights up, it makes a sound. And also, when we sit in front of a beat pad, we decide the pace, the instrument… It gives the kids choice and control, which they maybe don’t have in their lives.”

I’ve seen kids launched into another world of expression and creativity – it’s awesome dude The Phronetic

Trauma awareness

“These kids come from trauma. These kids have been through some really screwed-up stuff. I don’t wanna know what these kids at the juvenile hall did to get in here. But I know that something happened, I know that something is there. Even just acknowledging and being aware of that is powerful; knowing that if a kid is wilding out, it’s because they have severe trauma. It’s also about having those moments when they don’t have to think about all this fucked-up shit. At the end of class today, we had a dance cypher, a rap cypher and a beat cypher. Being focused on the group, only thinking about the music, is just so powerful, right?”

Self-image

“I’m digging through my brain crate of dope things that kids have said, the journeys I’ve seen… I’ve seen kids launched into another world of expression and creativity – it’s awesome dude. And there are small moments too, of success and joy. Just now we were making a trap beat and this kid has been struggling to do the finger drumming. I can tell he’s been practising on the table. Today, he played a ridiculous beat on the drum pad and his friends were all hyping him up, ‘Whoa, you made that!’ Seeing that we could have that impact on a person is humbling. I just want to do this in as many cities as possible – reach more people, spread this idea more and hopefully teach other people to do it too, so they can keep passing it on. Every kid that learns a beat is the potential. And it’s hella important.”

