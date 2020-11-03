Headstrong and humble: the meteoric rise of MotoGP™ star Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Brad Binder is one of four riders to score their maiden victory in the 2020 MotoGP™ season. His victory on August 9 in Brno, Czech Republic came as no surprise to those who know him well back home in South Africa or the international motorbike circuit he's been travelling on since 2008.

As MotoGP™ commentator Matt Birt says, “when he's in full flow it's spectacular to watch. Poetry in motion, one of the greatest sights you'll see across all of MotoGP™.” But just how did Binder come from the mining town of Krugersdorp to the top of the podium? And who is the man behind the visor?

Here are some of the key milestones so far in the life of the talented 25-year-old:

Runs in the family

Brad's parents Trevor and Sharon ensured both Brad and younger brother Darryn got a taste for motorsports early in their lives. Like most South African kids, their backyard became a playground and they soon switched from karting on four wheels to riding bikes on two. As Darryn reveals, initially it was nothing more than ‘a family outing’ but it soon turned competitive. Trevor remembers: "When we stopped karting, I said to my wife ‘let’s buy bikes and then we could race one weekend every month’… that never happened, we were basically back at the track every single weekend.”

Leaving the nest

Brad started racing competitively in 2005 and quickly began cleaning up in 50cc, 125cc and 150cc competitions. To find tougher tests, the family did all they could to save and start sending him overseas. He started out in the British Aprilia Superteens Series before entering the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2009. He wasn't the fastest, but the ‘skinny kid’ learnt quickly and even completed a race with a broken finger en route to bagging his first podium in Italy. Brad said: “Rookies Cup was the big turning point. That was where my whole career really got started. It was definitely three years where I learnt a lot, racing against some of the fastest kids in the world.”

This backyard racetrack was the first battleground for a young Brad Binder © Image courtesy of Binder family 01 / 08

Moving through the gears

When he moved up to Moto3 in 2012, success did not come easily. It wasn't until Aki Ajo spotted his potential and gave him the opportunity to ride the Red Bull KTM Ajo in 2015 that he started to shine. He started from the back of the grid at the Spanish GP in 2016 and scythed through the field brilliantly to capture his first Moto3 win, then won six more races to become world champion for the first time. The respected Finnish team boss explained: "He told me Saturday night, ‘don’t worry, boss, I'll do it.’ I asked, 'what do you mean?' He said, ‘I'll win the race tomorrow’.”

Coming back stronger

Ahead of his big move up to Moto2 in 2017, Binder broke his arm in three places while testing, which limited the amount of time he could spend on his new bike. He then injured the arm further in Argentina and had to sit out three races. However, he battled back to full fitness and finished his first season with three podium places. His troubles soon disappeared and when the team delivered with a fast bike in 2019, he powered to five wins in the second half of the season to finish just three points behind eventual champion Álex Márquez . He revealed, "the second half of the season was incredible. It made me a stronger rider for the future.”

Racing with heroes

When the call came from Pit Beirer offering him a promotion to the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team to compete in MotoGP™, it was a dream come true. In a rider shake-up a few months later, Binder was then named to race the in the Factory Team alongside Pol Espargaró . Even though he crashed in pre-season testing, it was clear he had something special. Beirer said: “The first practice he was fast. He showed things on a KTM we hadn’t seen before. It was very impressive. What was noticeable, was the whole garage was now full of positivity.”

That winning feeling

Brno, Czech Republic. Race No.3 of the shortened and delayed season. Binder qualified in seventh and then delivered a faultless race to find himself in the lead with nine laps remaining. He held his nerve to capture both his, and his team's, maiden MotoGP victory. Beirer enthused, "It was absolutely amazing. I still can’t stop smiling because it was one of the best days.”