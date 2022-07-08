My first memory of the Austrian Grand Prix? It’s 1981. I’m seven years old and I’m on the home straight with my father. The turbo-charged cars hiss past us within touching distance. I’m seriously impressed! My second memory? Now I’m standing in the tower next to the pit building and the Frecce Tricolori, the Italian aerobatic team, are soaring through the sky above our heads. The Renaults of René Arnoux and Alain Prost won the race that day.

My first Formula Ford test took place at the old Österreichring in 1990 at the invitation of Walter Penker, God rest his soul. After that, I drove Formula Ford for two seasons in the team of the much missed Walter Lechner, who sadly passed away in 2020, and I flipped over for the first time in 1991: I really went for it at the fast curve ahead of the Schönberg straight and suddenly I learned what it’s like to be weightless. This may sound odd but I almost enjoyed it. I put my hands on my chest and waited for it to be over.

The car had no wheels left on it, but I was OK. My second spin there was less amusing: the floor panel was torn off my car. It was liking pulling the lid off a sardine tin and I had to lift my backside off the floor, otherwise it would have got very uncomfortable. I spent a year as a trainee racing driver at the Österreichring. We were a cool group and we settled scores in slipstream battles among ourselves. Oliver Tichy, Michi [Michael] Fiedler, Jochen Bauer and a few others came and went.

Österreichring, 1996: Alex Wurz, damals 22, testet den Red Bull Sauber. © picturedesk.com

My first F3 test in a Dr. Helmut Marko Reynard also happened on the old ring. After that, the Österreichring was shortened and converted into the A1 Ring. I was directly involved. My father’s company Test & Training, which now belongs to me and through which I design circuits all over the world, came up with the new layout. The first sketches were by my father, Franz, and me, and then architect Hermann Tilke incorporated our designs.

I also had the honour of being the very first racing driver allowed onto the track in my DTM Opel Calibra for a test. Unfortunately, due to a fault with the ABS, I smashed right into the guide rail on the uphill straight. Sitting next to me was the chief prosecutor of Austria. A metal strut had thrust its way into the car, my helmet bent the steering wheel and the prosecutor ended up in intensive care. When I visited him at the hospital, all he said was he would have liked to have finished the lap. Phew!

I spent my entire youth racing driver at the Österreichring. Alexander Wurz

After I won Le Mans, team manager Peter Sauber (of Red Bull Sauber) gave me my first F1 test. It was back at the Ring, and I was first on track again. The second driver that day was regular driver Johnny Herbert. Clever guy... he wanted me to go first so I’d drive the dust off the track and he’d have better conditions and be faster after me. That gave me a first taste of Formula One.

When I come to my home Grand Prix now, 41 years after my first, there are three things I look forward to: my morning jog round the Mur, dinner at one of the cosy inns and, third, the atmosphere that sets the Austrian Grand Prix apart from all the others, from the organisation, the many fringe events and, above all, the mood in the stands.